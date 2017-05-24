Southwest Airlines: The Best Buyback In The S&P 500

I examined the holdings of the best buyback ETF using a number of tests and determined Southwest Airlines was the most appealing stock.

In this article, I will be using the best performing buyback strategy ETF to search for the company with the best buyback in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). There are five buyback ETFs on the market that I will be examining to determine which ETF holdings I will be searching through to find the best buyback.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

AdvisorShares Wilshire Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:TTFS)

TrimTabs Float Shrink ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Based on the historical performance data below, I will search the holdings of TTAC, because the strategy behind it has been proven to outperform other buyback ETFs over time.

Performance since TTAC Inception

I started my search by comparing the performance of each of these funds since the launch of the newest fund, which was TTAC in September 2016. The chart shows TTAC was the best performer out of this group since its inception. As I will detail below, the strategy behind TTAC has been outperforming the other buyback ETFs for a long time. This is because TrimTabs was the sub-advisor behind TTFS up until June 30th 2016, when AdvisorShares decided to change advisors and go with Wilshire.

Performance since SPYB Inception

Because of the fact that TrimTabs was the sub-advisor behind TTFS until June 30th 2016, that will be the end date of the performance I will be looking at, so I can get an accurate measure of performance of the TrimTabs strategy. The chart shows that from the inception of SPYB until June 30th 2016, TTFS outperformed all the buyback ETFs.

Performance since SYLD Inception

The chart shows that from the inception of SYLD in 2013, until June 30th 2016, TTFS outperformed all the buyback ETFs and did so by a wide margin.

Performance since TTFS Inception

The final chart I will be looking at shows that from the inception of TTFS in 2011, until June 30th 2016, TTFS has significantly outperformed PKW, which was the only other buyback ETF on the market at that time.

TTAC Strategy

TTAC is actively managed, has the Russell 3000 as its selection universe and uses the following criteria as detailed by the TTAC prospectus. Once stocks are ranked using these criteria, the rankings are compiled together and the top stocks based on the combined ranking are included in TTAC.

-"Decrease in their outstanding shares (''float shrink'') over approximately the past 126 trading days." -"Increase in free cash flow (the money available to the company that is not used to pay for its daily operations) over approximately the past 126 trading days." -"Decrease in leverage over approximately the past 126 trading days. Leverage is measured as the ratio of total liabilities to total assets. The Adviser uses the relative decrease in leverage rather than amount of leverage itself as a criterion because the degree of leverage varies across industries."

Screening TTAC Holdings

For my screen, I will be using the FinViz stock screener. I took the 100 holdings of TTAC, put them into the screener, and included only those companies that are in the S&P 500, which numbered 45 stocks. For those 45 stocks, I then applied the following criteria:

-EPS Growth Next 5 Years: Positive ~ I only wanted to include companies that are projected to grow earnings over the next five years.

- EPS Growth Last 5 Years: Positive ~ If a company has not been able to grow earnings during this bull market, I believe that is not a good sign for the future as the bull market is getting old.

- Sales Growth Last 5 Years: Positive ~ As with the previous criteria, if a company has not been able to grow revenues over the last five years, I view that as a negative. Since if revenues stall or start declining that can have an impact on how much flows to the bottom line and is available for repurchases.

- LT Debt/ Equity & Debt/Equity:<1 ~ I only wanted to include companies that were not saddled with large debts as this can become a hindrance to share buybacks if a company has to allocate increasing funds to interest payments or debt repayments when they come due.

- PEG Ratio: < 2 ~ The final two metrics I will be screening for are targeted at valuation. On FinViz, a PEG ratio of above 2 is considered high, so I included only those stocks, which have a PEG ratio of below 2.

- Price/FCF: < 50 ~ The second valuation metric I screened for was price/FCF. On FinViz, a Price/FCF ratio of above 50 is considered high, so I included only those stocks, which have a price/FCF ratio of below 50.

Screen Results

After applying the above screen, I was left with the following six companies that I will be conducting three tests to determine the best buyback out of these six stocks.

(NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:LUV) Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:SNA) Snap-on Incorporated (NASDAQ:SWKS) Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) The TJX Companies, Inc.

Test #1: Shares Outstanding

For my first test I looked at how much each of the above six companies has reduced their share count over the last 4 years. I used data from FinViz for the last four full years of results as well as the share count over the last twelve months. The data shows that out of these six companies, Apple has repurchased the largest percentage of shares over this time. In addition, I will be excluding Snap-on from further consideration because they just started repurchasing shares and the share count is actually slightly higher than it was four years ago.

2013 2014 2015 2016 TTM Percent Change AAPL 6521.6 6122.7 5793.1 5500.3 5261.7 -19.32% LUV 718 696 669 633 614 -14.48% AMAT 1219 1231 1226 1116 1087 -10.83% TJX 726.4 703.5 683.3 664.4 654.8 -9.86% SWKS 192.2 192.6 194.9 192.1 187.1 -2.65% SNA 59.1 59.1 59.1 59.4 59.3 0.34%

Table Data from Gurufocus

Test #2: Long-Term Debt

For my second test, I looked at how much long-term debt has increased over the last four years to help see if the buybacks these companies have had are fueled by debt. Skyworks easily won this test, since it does not carry any long-term debt. However, as the table above shows they have only repurchased 2.65% of shares outstanding over the last four years.

2013 2014 2015 2016 TTM Percent Change SWKS 0 0 0 0 0 0% LUV 2191 2434 2541 2821 2781 26.93% TJX 1274 1624 1615 2228 2228 74.88% AMAT 1946 1947 3342 3143 5302 172.46% AAPL 16960 28987 53329 75427 84531 398.41%

Table Data from Gurufocus

Test #3: PEG Ratio

The final test I looked at was the valuation that each of these companies is buying shares back. I ranked each stock by their PEG ratio, and AMAT is the clear winner of this test.

PEG Ratio AMAT 0.93 SWKS 1.31 LUV 1.55 AAPL 1.63 TJX 1.99

Table Data from FinViz

Test Results

For each test I ranked the companies from 1-5, with 1 being the best score and 5 being the worst. Based on the results of each test, I determined that Southwest Airlines has the best buyback in the S&P 500. Out of my final five stocks, they ranked 2nd in share count reduction, second in long-term debt levels and 3rd in valuation.

Score LUV 7 SWKS 8 AMAT 8 AAPL 10 TJX 12

Southwest Airlines

For the remainder of the article, I will detail why I believe Southwest Airlines will continue to be a buyback all-star and is worth considering even as the stock is hitting a new all-time high today.

Reason #1: They told us they would be buying back stock

Just this past week Southwest Airlines updated their Capital return plan where they increased their dividend by 25% and initiated a new $2 billion share repurchase program. Based on the current price of $59.70, Southwest Airlines could repurchase roughly 33.5 million shares or roughly 5.45% of the current shares outstanding. At the end of the most recent quarter, Southwest Airlines had $3.5 billion in cash and generated $4.3 billion in CFFO last year, which shows that they can easily afford the $2 billion share repurchase program without having to add debt.

Reason #2: Southwest Airlines is smart when using debt

It is true that Southwest Airlines has increased its debt over the last four years but only by 26.93%. Over that same time, CFFO have increased by 73.68%, which shows Southwest Airlines does not need a massive amount of debt to increase cash flows since cash flows are growing at roughly 2.75x that of debt. The table below shows this in a visual matter, by comparing the ratio of LT Debt to CFFO.

2013 2014 2015 2016 TTM % Change LUV CFFO 2,477 2,902 3,238 4,293 4,302 73.68% LT Debt 2,191 2,434 2,541 2,821 2,781 26.93% LT Debt/CFFO 88.45% 83.87% 78.47% 65.71% 64.64%

Table Data from Gurufocus

Reason #3: Continuing low oil prices

As oil prices continue to remain low this is a big positive for airlines, given that fuel is a large expense. Given that the rig count has increased for 18 straight weeks and the news today that the president wants to sell half the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), I expect that oil prices will remain subdued for a long period. With all the supply that is available for U.S. producers and the potential of selling part of the SPR, I believe the Airlines and specifically Southwest Airlines will continue to benefit.

Reason #4: Fleet Modernization

Over the last five years, Southwest has been investing in new planes that are more fuel-efficient. The following chart from the Q3 2016 earnings shows that Southwest phased out their fleet of 717's and is phasing out classics and is replacing them with new models of 737's. By doing this, they have been able to increase the number of seats available on each flight, which when combined with greater fuel efficiency and low oil prices means Southwest Airlines is making more money at a higher margin for each flight than they have in the past.

LUV Q3 2016 Earnings Slide

Reason #5: Valuation

Looking back at the historical valuation for Southwest Airlines over the last five years, the lowest valuation the stock has traded at is 14.16x earnings. That is a discount compared to the 17.98x earnings that Southwest Airlines currently trades. I wanted to be as conservative as possible with my estimate, which is why I will be using the 14.16x in my calculations. Over the last year, Southwest Airlines has posted an EPS of $3.32/share and is expected to grow EPS at 11.47% over the next five years. I applied the projected EPS in five years to the lowest valuation that Southwest Airlines has traded at over the last five years and arrived at a value of $80.91/share, which is 35% above the current price.

Current EPS 3.32 Year 1 3.70 Year 2 4.13 Year 3 4.60 Year 4 5.13 Year 5 5.71 PE Multiple 14.16 Value $80.91 Current Price $59.70 Upside 35.52%

Reason #6: Technical Breakout

As I noted above, shares of Southwest Airlines are at all-time highs today, and shares yesterday closed slightly above the previous closing high set back at the beginning of March. Given that today's breakout has occurred on lower volume, this is something to watch as I expect that Southwest Airlines will retest the $58.88 level, and if the stock can hold that level, it is clear skies ahead for Southwest Airlines.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Southwest Airlines has the best buyback in the S&P 500 and that buyback is supported by strong underlying fundamentals, which include low debt, the smart use of debt, low oil prices and fleet modernization. In addition, the stock is undervalued even as the stock has hit a new all-time high today on the technical breakout.

