Marcus Corporation: The Valuation Looks A Bit Stretched

Shares of Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) have had a terrific run of late - a run that has notably changed the investment considerations surrounding the stock:

MCS Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Earlier this decade, MCS was a sleepy value play. The stock didn't trade much - if at all - above tangible book. The combination of movie theatre assets and hotel properties, both primarily (but not solely) in the Milwaukee area, and a ~$400 million market cap, led to arguments that MCS was undercovered - and poorly understood.

MCS has a very different case at the moment. Marcus has invested a substantial amount of capex in its theatres, including adding recliners to nearly half of its screens. It's added theatres through construction as well. Growth has accelerated as a result: Marcus' movie business has outperformed national box office for 13 of the last 14 quarters, per the Q1 conference call. And that growth has boosted MCS stock, which nearly doubled between early 2016 and late April highs, before a recent pullback.

Even after that pullback, however, MCS looks a bit stretched. A 10x+ EV/EBITDA multiple represents a premium to peers on a blended basis. Much of the EBIT growth of the past few years has been purchased through capex. While those investments clearly made sense from an ROI standpoint, the room for further benefits from upgrade will become limited over the next few quarters.

For investors more constructive on the movie business, in particular, MCS might be a more intriguing choice. There is whitespace for Marcus to expand beyond its largely Midwestern base, and the company continues to target M&A in both segments. There's a bit of a 'feel' to valuing MCS at the moment, given the importance of inorganic growth to the company's prospects going forward. But between concerns about end markets, and a sense that the gains of the past few years are likely to moderate, 10x+ and nearly 20x 2017 analyst EPS estimates looks a bit too high.

The Movie Business

A little over three-quarters of trailing twelve-month EBITDA (before corporate costs) comes from the company's Theatres segment. Marcus says it's the fourth-largest US exhibitor, and it has a strong presence in the Upper Midwest, including its home market of Wisconsin and a number of properties in the south suburbs of Chicago:

Source: Marcus May/June presentation

The presence in Missouri was built out by the late 2016 acquisition of Wehrenberg Theatres, which added nearly 200 screens to a current count just under 900; 9 of the acquired 14 theatres are in the greater St. Louis area. 47 of 66 theatres as of year-end 2016 are megaplexes (12 screens-plus).

Marcus' strategy, particularly of late, has been to upgrade amenities, experience, and concessions in its properties. The company's SmartScreen PLF (premium large format) concept is installed in 64% of legacy theatres - which Marcus says in its 10-K is the highest penetration among major chains. The company has also installed recliner seating in 48% of legacy screens (which includes some overlap with the PLF concept), trading smaller capacity for better experiences - and a higher ticket price.

Marcus is also upgrading its concessions offerings, adding full-service bar Take Five to 19 theatres and adding in-theatre full-service dining options to a small amount of screens. And a $5 Tuesday promotion, introduced beginning in CY13, has been a success.

The upgrades aren't necessarily innovative; AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) are making similar moves. Marcus is further along, as it points out: Regal is targeting 45% luxury seating penetration by the end of 2019, according to its 10-K. And the Wehrenberg acquisition provides a new base for upgrades, as few of the acquired theatres have similar amenities - and Marcus will be introducing the $5 Tuesday promotion there as well (though Wehrenberg had a $6 offer under prior management).

Clearly, the upgrades and pricing strategy have worked so far:

Source: Marcus May/June presentation. 'TP' stands for transition period from May-December 2015, as Marcus changed its fiscal reporting period to calendar year

Attendance has risen nicely, and margins have improved as well. Segment EBIT margins rose 210 bps on a comparable basis in 2016, per the 10-K, reaching 21.9%. EBITDA margins have risen 330 bps since fiscal 2014 (ending May), per the recent presentation.

The good news is that Marcus isn't done in terms of investing in the business. Recliner penetration might not reach 100%; but at 48%, and closer to 40% including the Wehrenberg theatres, there's still a few years' worth of conversions remaining. Marcus has repeatedly said it's looking at additional M&A. Concession revenue has room for improvement. 'Other' revenue increased 33% in 2016, in large part due to Internet surcharges from advanced ticket sales. Those high-margin dollars should continue to grow and did so in Q1, per the earnings call. Marcus' loyalty program has over 2 million members, another potential driver going forward.

Note as well that 2016 figures are better than they look. The pro forma 2015 fiscal year included 53 weeks - and extra days around the holidays, when theater visitation is above normal. Comparable figures (excluding Wehrenberg and the 53rd week) from the 10-K show a 9% increase in revenue (7% reported) and a 23% gain in EBIT (14% as reported).

Based on the Movie segment - again, the primary driver of overall earnings - the bull case even at $32+ makes some sense. Growth has been impressive - and isn't over. It's true that Marcus' efforts aren't all that different from those at AMC or Regal - but Marcus is earlier and more successful, given above-peer ticket revenue growth. There's plenty of room for new construction, and, more specifically, M&A, with ~half of screens (about 20K) held among ~800 smaller operators, per the MCS 10-K.

There's two concerns, however. The first is that Marcus' growth is far from organic. As CEO Greg Marcus pointed out on the Q4 call, the company spent nearly $200 million in three and a half years on the movie business alone. Capex company-wide is guided to another $100-$120 million this year, the lion's share of which will go into the Theatres segment. In other words, Marcus is probably looking at ~$275 million in cumulative capex, a majority of which is backing growth efforts (the company hasn't purely broken out growth vs. maintenance figures). Segment EBITDA has moved from $59 million in fiscal 2013 to a likely $120-$130 million in CY17.

Obviously, that seems to imply solid ROI - but it's not as if Marcus' growth is purely organic (and add in another ~$64 million for Wehrenberg). And much of those efforts are likely to slow by 2018, with CEO Marcus projecting recliner penetration at 60%+ even including Wehrenberg. That will provide a benefit to free cash flow, which has been minimal the past few years (~$45 million between the nearly four years between the end of FY13 and the end of Q1). But it also implies a likely return toward industry growth levels.

That leads to the second concern - the overall health of the film industry, and its prospects going forward. The arguments over long-term viability of theaters amid mobile penetration and 4K TV, the importance of distribution windows, and other factors don't need to be repeated here. But the fact is that other theatre stocks haven't performed well of late, which seems to imply that investors see some reason for concern:

RGS data by YCharts

The core question relative to the MCS at the current price is whether it's better than those peers - or just earlier in its upgrade efforts. Marcus does have better margins, largely because of its real estate holdings (it owns nearly 80% of the real estate under its theatres). It probably has more room for M&A on a relative basis (certainly relative to AMC, whose footprint is largely capped after its acquisition of Carmike). And it has outperformed of late. But some of that outperformance is coming from higher penetration of in-demand amenities and seating. The majors will have some time, and some room, to catch up on that front.

The Hotel Business

Marcus' hotel portfolio is a bit disparate and a bit scattered; it operates the Pfister Hotel and Hilton Milwaukee City Center in downtown Milwaukee, along with an InterContinental whose franchise agreement expires in January. A new AC (a Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) concept) in downtown Chicago is performing well, while the laggard has been the supposedly haunted Skirvin in Oklahoma City, where O&G weakness has limited demand.

EBITDA growth has stalled out somewhat, though the sale of property in Kansas City in late 2015 impacted comparisons, as did the 53rd week and the inclusion of two New Year's Eves in 2015 results and none in 2016 (where the year ended December 26). Comparable EBIT was up 7% last year, per the 10-K, though revenue was up just 0.4%. Milwaukee has seen additional supply enter the market, and pricing has been tough to hold, as Marcus management has noted on past calls.

As in the Theatres segment, there are some inorganic growth drivers. The company's Grand Geneva Resort near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (think Chicago's versions of the Hamptons) is being expanded, which should help 2017 results. That resort is exceptionally well-regarded (I live about 20 minutes away) and demand for 29 new villas anecdotally seems likely to be solid. (As an aside, county regulations in that area significantly restrict Airbnb (Private:AIRB) and other short-term rentals, and those regulations are seeing increased enforcement. That might help pricing and demand at the property.)

The company has expanded the capacity of a third-party linen distribution business, created MCS Capital to look for new investment opportunities, and turned its web development team into Graydient Creative, offering third-party services. The company also acquired SafeHouse, an old, interesting spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, and opened a Chicago location along with EscapeHouse (for so-called "escape room" activities).

I'm not sure I'd have huge expectations for the hotels business - though there is room for improvement. Most of the new initiatives seem unlikely to be major drivers even in relation to the ~23% of consolidated EBITDA generated by the segment. The new Milwaukee Bucks arena will open in 2018, and downtown Milwaukee has been improved quite a bit over the past few years. But supply has increased as well, which might limit those benefits. Cost controls already seem rather strict, and without pricing margin expansion seems like it will be tough.

Overall, Marcus still seems like a movie story, with the Hotels & Resorts segment providing stable earnings but likely modest growth going forward. That's a good enough story - at the right price. But I don't think we're there yet.

Valuation

On a blended basis, MCS looks like it should have an ~8.5x EBITDA multiple and an ~18-19x P/E multiple, assuming 75/25 splits to theatre operators (~8x 2017 EBITDA, high-teens 2017 P/E) and hotel owners (~10x, ~20x). That implies a current valuation around $28, with EBITDA comps supporting a value around $26 and peer P/E suggesting a valuation of $30.

That's not far below a close of $32.65 (~8% or so) - and it also assumes that MCS should trade in line with those peers. On the Hotels side, I think that's probably true. I don't know that organic or inorganic drivers are quite enough to suggest any real premium to larger players. On the Theatres side, there's certainly a case that Marcus' position and opportunities merit a premium of some sort to the majors, in particular. (MCS also has a more lightly-leveraged balance sheet than AMC and RGC.)

But assuming a 10x multiple in Hotels, MCS' current valuation implies a roughly 2-turn premium as is. That's certainly not absurd on its face - but it does imply that at least some of Marcus' opportunities going forward already are priced in. And it highlights the core problem with stepping into the recent, semi-modest dip: the Marcus 'story' isn't exactly undercovered anymore.

If MCS could get back toward the $25-$27 range - admittedly a reasonably big move - then the case gets more compelling. Buying MCS at or near a peer-level valuation allows for management and positioning to create upside - and some of the possible secular and cyclical risk to the movie business could be teased out with a pair trade. But after a 73% gain over the past year, MCS looks like it's accounting for much of the opportunities - and perhaps not all of the risks in both businesses.

Again, there's a 'feel' aspect to valuing MCS at the moment, particularly relative to the long-term outlook in both movies and hotels, given competition and the impact of technological change in both businesses. MCS can maintain a premium to the major theatre owners and still see its stock decline if sentiment toward the industry changes.

It certainly has the risk of expanding through M&A into a cyclical downturn over the next few years. If the opportunity is there to take the same risks at peer stocks at a similar multiple, and reap the potential benefits of Marcus' go-forward strategy, it's worth taking. But even after a 6%+ pullback, the stock isn't quite yet in the buy zone.

