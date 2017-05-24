The Expected Future For S&P 500 Dividends

A story for investors in a single chart: the quantified expectations of the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) future dividends per share as projected from 2017-Q2 through 2018-Q2, as told by two different sets of dividend futures!

The story is told by our two main sources for information about the expectations of future dividends for the S&P 500: CME Group and IndexArb. Here are some quick notes about the data.