No Bubble Here

High P/E ratio can be justified by higher growth, which is literally the biggest goal of the Trump administration.

Just because stocks are trading around all time highs does not mean that we are in a bubble.

We are not in a bubble, and I do say so with a straight face. Like I've mentioned before time and time again, the economy is doing very well, which means that stocks should go up. We should accept the fact that just because the market is making all-time highs does not mean that there is a bubble.

One of the most common metrics that is cited day after day is S&P 500's P/E ratio (NYSEARCA:SPY), which has been climbing towards pre-crisis levels.

We get it, it's high. But so what? There are plenty of high P/E stocks with high growth expectations; the market as a whole is no different. With Trump now doing everything he can to drive growth, why shouldn't we expect better growth going forward?

Of course, expectation and reality are two different things. A bear would say that the market is pricing in unrealistic expectations of the future. I disagree. When I look at some of the key economic indicators, all I see are bullish developments.

Consumer confidence is way up since the election, and the long-term trend is still pointing north.

While this isn't a quantifiable metric per se, high confidence will bring about quantifiable improvements in the economy. If people feel great about the future, they spend more and invest more, both of which drive the virtuous cycle of economic growth (growth begets more growth). The chart below illustrates the continued growth in retail sales, one of the main engines of the economy.

Growth is good, but only if it's sustainable. We can investigate this by looking into the growth of debt.

Similar to S&P 500's P/E ratio, we are now back to pre-crisis levels; but there is no need to panic. It's important to understand that debt can grow along with the economy, and because GDP has long passed pre-crisis levels, the rise of household debt does not worry me at all.

To put the final nail in this "too much debt" nonsense let's take a look at the next graph:

Despite the fact that household debt is at pre-crisis levels, households' ability to service the debt has improved dramatically. I will admit, low interest rates play a big part, but that doesn't change the fact that families are having an easier time servicing their debt today. Furthermore, the Fed carefully reviews the economy before considering any rate increase, so the graph is not misleading as there is no reason to believe that the Fed would bring interest rates back to 5% in the foreseeable future. Certainly as the economy grows, higher rates could become a reality once again, but we need to have faith in the Fed in that they will not blindly raise interest rates. I am confident that the Fed will do the right thing given repeated delays in the past when there is even a slight sign of instability (e.g. Brexit, oil induced market sell-off in early 2016).

Conclusion

I will call a bubble when I see alarming developments in the economy. I see no evidence that recent growth is driven by unsustainable mania. Debt may be creeping up for the average consumer, but the debt's affordability remains high. With a pro-business administration pulling on all the ropes to boost growth, why shouldn't the market go higher?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.