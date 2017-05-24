Profire: Stock Has Legs, But Trimming Position

Substantial risks exist, as the recovery in U.S. shale has been bumpy and may very well continue to be so until oil prices reach "stickier" highs.

Despite 75% run since I bought shares, I believe PFIE still has legs - although I am trimming my position to better balance my portfolio.

What a ride this has been.

I bought Profire (NASDAQ:PFIE) in August 2015 at $0.83/share, when I believed that the Street was unjustly discounting this solid energy micro-cap name amid the most severe oil downcycle in recent memory. The stock behaved very erratically through the balance of 2015, before starting a steadier climb to the $1.40/share range where it is currently trading.

Back in 2015, I based my investment decision on three key factors. First, the company had a very solid balance sheet, one of the best in the energy micro-cap space. Management had raised money in 2014 just before the oil and gas sector started to unwind, and Profire held about 34% worth of its August 2015 market cap in cash. Second, I saw potentially strong demand for the company's products, which included a recently-launched BMS (burner management system) product, particularly under a scenario of stabilizing macro environment. Finally, valuation seemed very conservative back then, in my opinion, with price-to-book at 1.15x and the stock trading at only 9x what I considered to be a more "normalized" EPS level of $0.11 per year.

Profire today

About 20 months later, I continue to see strength in the company's balance sheet, maybe even more so than I would have anticipated in 2015 given the severity of the downcycle. As of last quarter, Profire held $21.7 million in cash and investments, including $6.0 million in mutual funds and bonds categorized as long term. That amount represents 30% of Profire's market capitalization (the company is debt-free) and an impressive 49% of total assets. The cash balance is not a bit higher because the company has deployed nearly $4 million since late 2015 to buy back shares.

On the product demand side, management continues to report increased client interest, particularly on the company's 3100 series. The numbers are starting to reflect the pick up in demand, as revenues in fiscal 1Q17 have returned to 4Q15 levels (see graph below). Part of the top-line recovery, however, seems closely associated with the late 2016 rebound in crude prices, particularly as shale oil production in the U.S. has become more cost efficient. Revenue strength, therefore, might be sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, and that factor alone could contribute with volatility in the future.

The chemical side of the business has been a bit of a disappointment. Having started off in late 2014 as a potential generator of upside and revenue diversification, the CMS portfolio is still all but irrelevant to total company revenues. Chemical sales were down in 1Q17.

PFIE Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I am, however, impressed to see profitability move up along with revenues as of late. While gross margin has improved to about 56% in 1Q17, opex has remained nearly flat YOY, considering much of last quarter's increase was driven by a one-off item related to executive compensation. If SG&A remains under check, further improvement in sales should result in significantly better EBITDA margins, which last quarter reached a two-year high, as a result of operating leverage.

PFIE SG&A Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

On valuation, the stock has clearly run from the depressed late-2015 levels. Price-to-book has expanded to 1.7x, although forward P/E based on 2018 earnings is only a modest 15.5x. If on the one hand these multiples do not look aggressive to me, especially considering the very high net cash levels and potential earnings growth, the stock is no longer the same bargain that it once was.

Takeaways

This past Friday, I sold about half of my position for $1.45 a piece and locked in a 75% gain over a period of about 20 months, even as the broad energy sector (NYSEARCA:VDE) remained nearly flat (see first graph in this article). My decision was based much more on my own portfolio's exposure to a micro-cap name in the energy sector than on any perceived deterioration in the company's fundamentals.

I am holding on to about half of my original position, as I believe this stock still has legs. Looking at the macro landscape, however, substantial risks exist, as the recovery in U.S. shale has been bumpy and may very well continue to be so until oil prices reach "stickier" highs.

