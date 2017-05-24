Buy Gold - America's Foreign Policy Has Changed

Gold and the SPDR Gold Trust provide protection against risk likely to be reflected in the U.S. dollar if the U.S. engages more actively in the Middle East.

Gold gained on Monday for a variety of reasons, but I believe one of those reasons was because America's fresh executive branch is taking a different approach in the Middle East. Owning the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) this year should provide a hedge against the dollar if it is pressured by a more aggressive foreign policy.

About a hundred days into his presidency, the Trump Administration fired 59 missiles into Syria, a foreign policy action that evidences the Administration's priority. After years of witnessing the suffering of far too many innocent people and because of the refugee crisis, I believe many world leaders and peoples are on board with regime change for Syria.

Given the arms agreement with Saudi Arabia, development of an anti-terrorism center and President Trump's speech in Riyadh, it appears to me the United States will be taking a more aggressive and active approach to foreign policy in the region. In his first foreign trip, the President armed Saudi Arabia and isolated Iran among a group of 50 of its neighbors. President Trump followed that strategic effort up with a trip to Israel, where he stated Iran will not get a nuclear weapon on his watch, "Never! Never ever!" It appears to me at least that the United States is setting the stage for a new approach to the Middle East, so investors are probably wise to gear up as well with physical gold and gold relative securities like the SPDR Gold Trust.

Gold gained for a variety of reasons on Monday, in my estimation. Some of the usual suspects were in play, including the continued decline in the value of the U.S. dollar. As I jotted here at approximately 1:00 PM EDT on Monday spot gold was up 0.3%, testing its highs from last week. The SPDR Gold Trust, a proxy for the price of gold, closed the day up roughly 0.4%. Spot gold's direction was up again on Tuesday morning.

We should ask why the U.S. dollar was lower yesterday to also understand why gold was higher. Well before the market opened, North Korea fired off another ballistic missile and the North is a credible threat to America. Later that day, German Chancellor Merkel blamed euro weakness for soft German economic data, indicating Europe may be ready to serve euro strength (against the dollar). Merkel may be just politically positioning herself ahead of the ECB's end to extreme easing measures ahead, another driver of relative dollar softness. Greece appears about to exit the roughest portion of a rough era, also giving the euro cause. And finally, American General Flynn, who is at the heart of the Oval Office scandal that has caused significant upheaval to the dollar, said he will plead the fifth if called to testify before Congress. These are all tangible reasons for the dollar to continue to sell off, at least on days when Brazil is not falling apart and England is not struck by terrorism.

Still, I expect a good portion of the reason for dollar softness and gold strength Monday and again this morning is probably the fact that President Trump seems to be significantly altering our foreign policy approach to the Middle East. The President's unification effort for the 50 Muslim nations invited to see him speak in Riyadh went from a kumbaya moment to a call to arms against ISIS and also notably, Iran.

While some may not agree, I feel like the Administration intends regime change in Syria, requiring the military engagement of the United States and allies. Removing Assad and ISIS from the region and easing the refugee crisis should find little complaint from global authorities, save from Russia and Iran. Recent meetings with Russia may be geared toward resolving one obstacle.

The important thing for gold and the SPDR Gold Trust is that America will transition from a passive foreign policy period under President Obama to a more active engagement in the Middle East under the Trump Administration. But some of the nations we are engaging in rhetoric (read Iran and North Korea) may concern securities markets.

Investors can hedge risk by holding gold and gold relative securities like the SPDR Gold Trust over the medium term. Perhaps the ground is being fertilized now, with a coalition of support being cemented via these latest meetings and this presidential trip to the Middle East.

Because of relative risks to more active engagement, the U.S. dollar should see pressure until risk is perceived aged and overcome. That is a strong possibility, but not until after a run-up in precious metals I see ahead. In the event of U.S. dollar and asset selling, mankind's default currency (in my estimation), gold gains favor. Add gold and relative securities like the SPDR Gold Trust for portfolio protection and as a hedge against these relative risks. For more of my regular work on precious metals and markets, please follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GDX via short-term call options.