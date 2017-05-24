Tech Dogs Richardson, TiVo, Nam Tai And RELM Tagged For Big May Gains Per Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Technology stocks showed 27.81% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs rule the Technology sector.

RELL, TIVO, NTP, & RWC led analyst estimated net gains with 100%, 80%, 60%, & 50% net, respectively as calculated 5/19/17. For yield, MNDO bested all at 12.7%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 10.96% To 107.89% Net Gains For Ten Technology Dogs By May 2018

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Technology dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Real Estate dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Richardson Electronics (RELL) was projected to net $1,078.85, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

TiVo (TIVO) was projected to net $805.71, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Nam Tai Property (NTP) was projected to net $619.51, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

RELM Wireless (RWC) was projected to net $529.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $214.98, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% more than the market as a whole.

Black Box (BBOX) netted $170.91 based on a target price estimate from one analyst, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $151.50, based on a median target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Advanced Semiconductor (ASX) was projected to net $124.62, based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three analysts,, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

United Microelectronics (UMC) was projected to net $113.75, based on a target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) was projected to net $109.62 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 39.19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% below the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Technology Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Dog Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Technology Stocks By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector dogs selected 5/19/17 by top yield represented six of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) [1] was the tops of two Information Technology Services industry representatives in the top ten. The other placed eighth, CSE Global (OTCPK:CSYJY) [8].

Three communication equipment makers placed second, seventh, and ninth by yield: RELM Wireless (RWC) [2]; Black Box (BBOX) [7]; Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) [9].

A computer systems provider placed third on the list, Concurrent Computer (CCUR) [3] which was followed by two semiconductor outfits placing fourth, and tenth, Siliconware Precision (SPIL) [3], and NVE (NVEC) [10].

Three single sector representatives anchor the list: data storage took fifth, a software - application firm was sixth, and an information technology outfit was eighth: Seagate Technology (STX) [5]; Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY) [6]; CSE Global [CSYJY] [8] to complete the top ten May Technology dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Technology Dogs Showed 8.76% To 106.9% Best Upsides To May, 2018; (31) One Downside Was -1.21%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Figured (32) A 12.95% Median Target Price Upside and (33) A 16.09% Net Gain From 30 Technology Dogs Come May 2018

Technology top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 19, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8.2% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Technology top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 27.81% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Technology dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 5/19/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of nineteen industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (34) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology Dogs Delivering 15.50% Vs. (35) 12.13% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.81% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third lowest priced Technology top yield dog, RELM Wireless (RWC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 52.95%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield dogs for May 19 were: MIND C.T.I. (MNDO); CSE Global (OTCPK:CSYJY); RELM Wireless (RWC); Concurrent Computer (CCUR); Siliconware Precision (SPIL), with prices ranging from $2.52 to $8.22.

Five higher-priced Technology dogs for May 19 were: Black Box (BBOX); Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY); Ituran Location & Control (ITRN); Seagate Technology (STX); NVE (NVEC), whose prices ranged from $8.80 to $79.03.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Root for the Underdog.

