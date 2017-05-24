Educational Development Corporation Curious Case Of Consignment Is A Confusing Story

Introduction

We originally examined, in detail, the MLM nature of Usborne Books and More (UBAM) to determine if it is a valid MLM and found too many problems with it. During our research, we stumbled upon the topic of consignment, a practice that allows consultants to take inventory out at no cost and pay it back later. Lack of disclosure about the practice in Educational Development Corporation's (NASDAQ:EDUC) filings was commonplace, but mentions about the program were frequent and brief on materials issued to consultants. While we considered it possible that the program was immaterial, we wondered why it was not footnoted somewhere in the filings as such. This led us to seek out consultants that had used the consignment program and individuals at EDUC that were familiar with it, to walk us through how it worked and the issues with it.

Understanding Consignment Within UBAM

UBAM consultants participate in events that require them to carry a large amount of inventory, such as school book fairs or events at shows. To remove the requirement for consultants to invest large amounts of personal capital into inventory, EDUC offers its UBAM consultants consignment, a program which allows the consultant to carry the necessary inventory to hold such an event without putting up any personal capital. Consultants are sent the books and are expected to pay back the wholesale price of the book within 30 days. The longer a consultant is a member of UBAM, the more he or she may take out.

Below is an excerpt of the policy:

Source: http://consultants.myubam.com/consultants/ciabeta/pdf/inventoryguide.pdf

The rules are straightforward and logical: a consultant must be a member for at least three months, take out at least $500 in books, have only one consignment order out at a time, and pay or return the books within 30 days of the original order.

Consignment programs can be challenging to run and have accounting implications. They require careful inventory tracking, follow up, collection on accounts, and adherence to company policies to protect inventory and, subsequently, revenue. These programs also run the risks of returned inventory, stock rotation, and pricing concessions. In practice, when consignment inventory is shipped to a consultant, the company still holds title of that inventory until it is either purchased by the consultant, sold to a customer, or returned to EDUC where they may attempt to sell it through a different consultant. The consultant must pay the company for the product. Only when the company receives payment for the product may it consider the product sold.

UBAM's consignment program does not appear to be special except that it comes with an added risk: consultant turnover. As the vast majority of participants in MLMs make little to no money, most drop out or go inactive at or within a year. Given that consultants can take out consignment in as little as 3 months, it is possible that they take consignment out for an event or two, fail to do as well as they'd hope, and drop out of the business. If the consultant forgets to or chooses not to return the consigned inventory to EDUC, the amount would be lost and require EDUC to write it off as a loss. Again, we entertain the possibility that the amount is immaterial, but the recent explosion in consultants further exposes EDUC to this problem and it seems unlikely that it is immaterial.

The most recent mention we found from corporate addressing consignment to investors is from the 2016 Q3 call, where Randall White, CEO, briefly addresses consignment with an analyst.

Source: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4040766-educational-development-corps-educ-ceo-randall-white-q3-2016-results-earnings-call-transcript?part=single

The corresponding filing does not mention consignment.

Source: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/31667/000118518517000107/edc10q113016.htm

Before this, we found Randall White wrote in an annual report to shareholders in 2014 the following:

Source: http://www.edcpub.com/pdf/reports/AnnualReport2014.pdf

Again, the corresponding filing does not mention consignment.

Source: sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/31667/000118...

However, the failure to disclose consignment may be just the beginning of the problem.

Whose Inventory Is It Anyway?

We set out to figure out how does EDUC addresses consignment inventory in their filings despite not mentioning the program. Interestingly, the following statement appears time and time again in EDUC's filings:

Source: EDUC's 2016 10K.

The wording here is selective: "Sales are recognized and recorded when products are shipped." This implies that books do not have to necessarily be sold, just shipped. A book sold to a customer through a consultant website and $1,000 worth of consignment order could be recognized and recorded the same way under this wording. As discussed earlier, this creates a challenge for EDUC, as accounting rules state that consignment sales cannot be booked until the product is sold to a consumer, be it a consultant for personal use or an entity outside the network. $1,000 of books at wholesale consigned to a consultant is still $1,000 of EDUC inventory, even if it is in the home of a consultant. If books are booked as revenue when they are shipped, it explains the lack of consignment mentions in filings. It would also be misleading investors.

However, according to Mr. White's 2014 letter, they did, at least at one point, allot for consignment balances they did not believe they could collect on. But the language in the filings does not correspond with such an allocation. Aside from the word consignment missing altogether, reviews of places where they could have allocated for consignment they could not collect on does not support that they have done such a thing. EDUC's filings contain sections for "Allowance for Doubtful Accounts." This section repeatedly refers to doubtful accounts for customers, which EDUC only uses when referring to their Publishing Division or as individuals buying from consultants. Never does EDUC refer to or imply that its consultants are customers. Consider the following from the 2016 10-K:

Source: EDUC 2016 10-K.

Examples are consistent through previous filings. Aside from not disclosing consignment, we are not sure where EDUC declares doubtful consignment.

How Bad Can It Be?

One consultant posted her consignment account from the company:

Source: UBAM EC Facebook Group

Consultants can be approved for consignment above published limits and have extensions on paying it back if they request it. It is not clear what is needed to receive such approval.

More interestingly, the above shows that Sue is able to repay her consignment balance in both cash and the amount of free books she would have otherwise been awarded. Her $1,624.50 payment earned her 50% in free books, making the total amount she could apply to her consignment balance $2,436.75. As Sue already has these books in her possession, she can consider $812.25 of those books hers, free to keep, sell, or donate. However, in addition to not knowing where EDUC accounts for her balance, we do not know how it accounts for her payment.

About the free books: based upon their filings, these free books come out of EDUC's selling and operating expenses. This gives the appearance that EDUC is helping consultants pay down their consignment inventory. How much of the company's selling and operating expenses are applied to consignment balances? The screenshot suggests there is a mechanism is place for EDUC to quickly and easily tally the amount of consignment outstanding and how much in free books has been applied.

Source: EDUC 2016 10-K

Next, consider the following post by Jim York, husband of Beth York, who are at the Director level, the second highest in the marketing plan.

Source: Former UBAM consultant. (Jim York is a Director with his wife, Beth.)

Jim York admits here that he and his wife have a consignment balance that "might scare you." Sue is a much lower level in the marketing plan than the Yorks, and Sue has a limit of $10,000 for consignment. We can only speculate as to what that amount could be, but it brings up a concern: why does a couple that is at the top of the marketing plan for UBAM have a consignment balance that "might scare you" and why hasn't EDUC tried to collect on this amount? If they are successful consultants, paying it back should be easy, so why have a balance?

Source: UBAM Consultants

In the conversation above, "he" is CEO Randall White. If Mr. White did make this statement and can share this information with consultants, why is it not shared with investors? A number in the hundreds of thousands is material to EDUC based upon its size and should be included in the filings. Furthermore, the statements by these consultants make it sound like EDUC has either a lax collection policy on consignment or makes little to no attempt to collect.

We acknowledge that these are only a few examples that could easily be dismissed as bad apples or exceptions. However, we believe that this does not change the fact that EDUC has a program that should be disclosed and the size of it could be material to the company and investors.

What This Means for EDUC

There are major implications for EDUC as a result of its consignment-related issues:

Depending upon how consignment is reflected in their financials, EDUC may have been overstating both revenue and profit in recent years and could be required to restate multiple years of filings, which would be incredibly damaging to equity. The likelihood that EDUC has in fact overstated revenue is bolstered by the company's recent lack of liquidity; in effect, if EDUC were booking consignment as revenue before consultants actually sold or paid for it, we would expect a deficiency of cash on hand, which has indeed been the case in recent quarters. If any consignment inventory and balances were lost in the system upgrade and subsequent reversion, we do not see how it is possible for EDUC to release financial statements either on time or with any accuracy. This reality, or any need to restate historical financials, could violate financial covenants in the company's credit agreement with its bank.

These issues are serious enough in nature that they pose significant risks to the company's share price. An announcement stating that they have to restate financials will be damaging enough as-is. This announcement would also require filing with the SEC that would trigger the government to take a closer look, exposing them to potential legal action. And, should that occur, EDUC may then have to defend itself against a class action from shareholders for deception. This issue is the metaphorical can of worms that the company and/or its auditors must clarify. Even if it is clarified, the risk/reward of the shares remains decidedly negative.