Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Medicare Cuts Looming? Spotlight On Invuity

"It's discouraging to think how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit." - Noël Coward

Biotech has slightly underperformed the overall market this week. One headwind has been the president's proposed budget that proposes big chunks taken out Medicare spending and the Affordable Care Act programs. It also envisions significant reductions at the NIH and FDA.

Famed economist Milton Friedman once quipped "There is nothing so permanent as a 'temporary' government program". No one also gets reelected by cutting budgets. At best, after hard sledding, maybe you cut the projected rate of spending growth in a government program a tad.

Therefore, I would take these proposed cuts with a huge grain of salt. Most of them are dead on arrival, given a divided congress. The FDA, for instance, will make up for its budget 'cut' with increased user fees, which the industry will be happy to pay if approval times can be speeded up just marginally.

Speaking of the FDA, its new director says one of the agency's highest priorities is addressing the opioid addiction that has spread like wildfire across the country over the past decade. This effort could result in new education initiatives and policies to reduce abuse in this area.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is showing a decent decline after disclosing its primary drug candidate INGREZZA (valbenazine) failed to beat the placebo in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome. However, INGREZZA was recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia in April, and that compound started to be marketed early this month. In addition, comments management made around this Phase II indicate the dosages might have been the issue, not the drug itself. A new Phase 2 trial seems possible for this indication.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) has had a huge move this week on hopes for its drug candidate neratinib, which is seeking approval of neratinib for HER2+ breast cancer. A review of briefing documents for its Ad Comm today has rallied the stock. However, this remains a battleground stock, and not all are convinced that neratinib will sail past the Ad Comm Panel. Forbes listed the high rate of diarrhea and the number of changes made to the study that affected the statistical validity of the data as two potential reasons the panel could recommend against approval. This definitely will be an interesting story to watch today. Puma was a Spotlight feature here on the Biotech Forum Daily Digest in late March.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) got a delayed reaction to an encouraging trial development that actually before trading opened Friday. The shares rose over 8 percent in Monday's trading action. Probably helping the shares was Robert W. Baird reiterating its Buy rating and $12 price target, noting the trial news. The name has advanced some 20% since we profiled it in April, but the stock still seems to have momentum left in it.

A stock that could certainly use some momentum is Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN). After falling some 30% over the past month because of a poorly telegraphed and received funding raise, the shares were up some 9% in trading Monday. This may be a turning point for this undervalued stock.

One thing helping the shares get off to a good start this week was Flexion was reiterated as a Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald with a $40 price target. Cantor's analyst noted, "FLXN released data this morning that supports the use of Zilretta as a cost-effective treatment over six months versus an average HA treatment course."

Previously, BMO Capital had reissued its Buy rating and $35 price target on May 5th. With one hour to go in the trading day, the stock neared $19.00 a share. The median analyst price target on this name is just over $37.00 a share. Zilretta is highly likely to be approved early in October and should find a lucrative customer base. This is one I have averaged into recently.

After seeing no analyst activity for some three months, it has been a busy month for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) in the analyst community so far in May. Three weeks ago, three different analyst firms reiterated this small cap name as a Buy, including Wedbush. Price targets proffered ranged from $22 to $26. Yesterday, Leerink Swann reiterated its buy rating on this emerging medical technology firm and raised its price target on XENT from $27 to $33 a share. This is not my sweet spot in the healthcare space and not a name I currently own, but the shares sure have a nice run so far in 2017.

In today's Spotlight feature, we look at a small medical device maker that has picked up some positive analyst support of late. So, is this ~$7.50 "Busted IPO" investable at this time? Let's find out.

Company Overview:

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) is a San Francisco-based medical technology company. The firm develops and markets various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges. The company came public in mid-2015 and could qualify as a "Busted IPO". The share currently trades for just over $7.50 a share, and the company has a market capitalization of approximately $130 million. The company makes a variety of retractors and other handheld devices for various types of surgeries. Its products have been used close to a quarter million times and counting.

Recent Results:

Invuity's last quarterly report hit in mid-February for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Highlights:

The company is still losing money and posted a loss of 56 cents a share in the quarter, which was in line with expectations. Revenues rose over 50% from a year ago to $9.4 million, approximately $400,000 over consensus.

745 hospitals used Invuity products in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with 530 in 4Q2015.

The company guided full-year revenue for 2017 to between $42 million to $44 million. Revenue for FY2016 was just over $32 million.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 was 74.3% and 72.8%, respectively, compared to 65.9% and 63.2% for the same periods in 2015.

Operational expenses were just over $62 million for FY2016 and $16 million for the fourth quarter.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The median analyst price target on IVTY is currently $13.00 a share. After no analyst activity in 2017, Northland Securities reissued a Buy rating and $13 price target on Invuity last week. Today, the shares were initiated as an Outperform at William Blair today. The company ended the fourth quarter with just under $40 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Outlook:

I think Invuity deserves a place on the "watch list". The company is seeing impressive revenue growth and continues to invest in its commercial platform, new product development, and corporate infrastructure. That being said, it feels like the company might be setting up to do a funding raise, given its current burn rate and cash balance. Recent analyst activity might be in conjunction with that (not that this ever happens). However, this name might be worth revisiting once it addresses its funding needs.

"The wisest are the most annoyed at the loss of time." - Dante Alighieri

