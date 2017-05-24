Competition Heating Up In The Cannabis Breathalyzer Space

It was just announced this morning that Hound Labs raised $8.1 million to further the development and testing of their cannabis breathalyzer units.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. has been developing the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for use by law enforcement and in the workplace.

Background

Before marijuana legalization can sweep the nation, law enforcement has insisted that there be a framework for enforcing penalties against those who drive while under the influence.

As Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary said in a recent interview, there is currently a technology "in Finland and Switzerland, which is a saliva-based test that tests for THC."

The difficulties behind the detection of "drug-impaired drivers," is that saliva-based tests can be considered invasive. It is imperative that a non-invasive method of detection be developed in order to minimize resistance from the cannabis-consuming community.

Once a device like this is fully developed, we expect widespread adoption due to the statutory requirement of such a device.

To give an example outside of the cannabis space, look at Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN). Formerly known as TASER International, this company's widely known Taser products are carried by law enforcement professionals across the country and world.

Surely, there are other companies out there that make stun-guns and other sorts of electroshock weapons...but Taser is the one people know by name given its widespread adoption among law enforcement professionals.

We expect this same winner-take-all phenomenon to take place in the cannabis breathalyzer space due to the long-term contracts awarded by governments to companies that provide products to law enforcement agencies and police departments.

Cannabix Technologies.

One Canadian company, Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:BLOZF), has been working to develop and test "portable hand-held tools...to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offenses on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions."

As of late March, Cannabix's marijuana breathalyzer unit has been testing its Beta and Beta 2.0 prototypes. The company's devices use FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) technology to detect psychoactive components of cannabis such as THC as well as other cannabinoids shown to have impairing qualities.

Not only does this technology allow law enforcement professionals to detect "THC and its metabolites in human breath," but also "provides a method for the identification of frequent users of marijuana who tend to retain THC in their body for longer periods of time, relative to infrequent marijuana users who tend to clear THC from their body more quickly."

This means that companies would be able to use this device to determine who's a social smoker and who's a habitual consumer.

While Cannabix has come pretty far with their development, the devices are still in their testing phase. This has left the door open for other companies to create competing devices before one gets crowned champion. Enter Hound Labs, Inc.

Hound Labs

Just announced this morning, Hound Labs, Inc. has landed an $8.1 MM Series B investment from San Francisco, CA based Benchmark. Benchmark has backed companies like Uber, WeWork, Yelp, Tinder and more...so they have a history of either picking winners or having the Midas touch.

Regardless of the investor's track record, Hound has been developing a marijuana breathalyzer unit since the company was founded back in 2014. The company's breathalyzer device is supposedly able to measure THC in a person's breath in parts per trillion compared to an alcohol breathalyzer that measures in parts per thousand. The company does not give too much more detail regarding their underlying technology given its pending patent protections.

Just like Cannabix, Hound Labs' device is currently in the testing phase. Hound Labs' device is currently undergoing clinical trials overseen by Kara Lynch, the Co-Director of the Clinical Chemistry and Toxicology Lab at San Francisco General Hospital.

Following this clinical trial, "Hound Labs will continue to conduct field studies with law enforcement agencies in multiple cities across the country." The device is expected to begin production in Q4 of this year making it a race to the finish for these two breathalyzer companies.

Joining the board of Hound Labs will be Mitch Lasky, a general partner at Benchmark, as well as well known TV producer/writer Dick Wolf. The former is a given based on the massive investment, the latter is worthy of further discussion.

Dick Wolf was an early investor in Hound, and it is important to note his presence on the board for a few reasons. If you've ever seen an episode of Law & Order...you can thank Dick Wolf. He created the series, and is also the executive producer. If development of the Hound Labs device goes as expected, it presumably wouldn't be long before product placement begins throughout the widely-watched crime series.

This would give a huge boost to the brand recognition and reputation of their devices, making it harder for competitors to emerge.

Comparing the Two

Without being able to test both devices side-by-side, there's only so much comparison that can be done on a product level. On a business level though, there's a few notable distinctions to be made.

Cannabix is a Canadian company. Hound Labs is a U.S.-based company. There's nearly 55 million adults in the U.S. that currently use cannabis. There's less than 37 million people in all of Canada. If each cannabis breathalyzer company were to hypothetically win in their home turf...the market sizes would be drastically different.

Whichever company lands the contract to supply U.S. law enforcement agencies with this device will likely become the household name similar to Taser. It's romantic to think that one would acquire the other, but we don't see that as a likely outcome.

Winning this duel comes down to a few things:

Having superior detection technology over the competition.

Beating the competition to market.

Undercutting the competition on price.

Unfortunately, it's too early to tell on all three of those points. In the meantime, it's important that investors in Cannabix realize that there's competition out there. Yes, the companies are fighting for what will one day be a near monopoly...but until then it's an all out battle to be best and first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.