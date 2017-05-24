Sophiris Bio: Well-Positioned With Upcoming Catalysts

Image Source: Sophiris

Investment Thesis

Sophiris (NASDAQ: SPHS) has enough cash and cash equivalents to fund its operations through until the end of 2018. Since last November there is not much volatility in the share price. It has been trading between $2.50 and $3.00. It seems there is solid support around $2.50. I expect the stock to rise significantly from the upcoming catalysts.

Source: Tradingview

Updates

On May 15, 2017, the company announced its Q1 2017 earnings result. Since their products are still under development, we won't expect any revenue from the products sales except the licensing fee and milestone payments. In terms of net income, the company posted a loss of $0.09 a share in Q1 2017 compared to a loss of $0.13 a share for same quarter in 2016. The operating expenses for the quarter were $2.6 million, which is not bad for a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company has cash and cash equivalents of about $9 million. The company said their cash balance is enough to fund its operations through until the end of 2018. As evidenced by their insignificant cash burn in Q1 2017, I believe that the company is careful with their spending. Since the company has enough cash for several more quarters, they can entirely focus on their operations. This takes away the pressure on the share price.

Prostate Cancer: Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer in men in the U.S., with an estimated 180,890 new cases in 2016. Approximately 80 percent of patients in the U.S. are diagnosed with the localized disease. Sophiris is developing PRX302 (Topsalysin), a drug that is being tested for use in the treatment of urological diseases such as BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) and prostate cancer. The company said that a one-time administration of Topsalysin was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no new safety signals being reported:

In March 2017, the company initiated a Phase 2b open-label localized prostate cancer study with investigational sites in both the U.K. and U.S. Five clinical trial sites have been initiated and additional sites are in the process of being initiated. In March 2017, we initiated a second Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm the dose and optimize the delivery of Topsalysin for the treatment of clinically significant localized prostate cancer. In the PLUS-1 study, PRX302 also demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no evidence of any treatment related sexual or cardiovascular side effects.

Catalysts:

The Company is currently awaiting final regulatory clearance for the diluent (the medium in which Topsalysin is diluted prior to dosing), which is anticipated this month, at which point the investigational sites will begin dosing patients. The Company expects to receive the six-month biopsy data for all patients in the first quarter of 2018 assuming enrollment is completed as expected. The Company expects to have complete data on all patients who receive a second dose by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue Potential: BPH is a $5 billion market with more than four million patients treated each year in the U.S. alone. The potential market for prostate cancer exceeds $1 billion.

Fundamentals

SPHS is currently trading at the P/B ratio of about 6 (book value per share is $0.40). As of April 28, 2017, there were about 2.75 million shares sold short. As we can see from the below chart, the short interest percentage has decreased from 16.33% to 9.13%. The sentiment is very positive.

Source: Gurufocus

The company said in its latest earnings report that the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are intensely competitive. The market size of this drug is about $6 billion. Based on the rough estimate, if the company captures 5% market share, the company could potentially generate $300 million in revenue. The company already has a license agreement with Japan for commercialization of Topsalysin. (The company already signed a $75 million license agreement with Kissei for commercialization of PRX302 in Japan for BPH and prostate disease.) In terms of downside risks, the company is highly dependent on the success of its sole product candidate, Topsalysin.

How the company is valued?

Based on my phone conversation with CFO Peter T. Slover, the well-being of people with BHP is a priority when developing PRX302, as BPH is not a known risk factor for prostate cancer, although the two frequently coexist. In a highly competitive market, doctors normally prescribe generic medicines, but if the generic version doesn't work well (i.e. side effects, etc.), companies like Sophiris Bio come into play. The company has enough cash to fund operations until the end of 2018, but needs funds beyond that. Without a plan to raise that money, and despite numerous ways to accomplish it, it would seem as if the company is waiting on market conditions to optimize. In terms of valuation, the company will be assessed based on the data. Slover agreed with me that 2018 is very important for SPHS, as they should have 6 months biopsy data for all patients in Q1. In terms of commercialization of PRX302, they are looking beyond 2019 as per the CFO.

Conclusion

During the drug developmental stage, the company can potentially generate some revenue from its licensing agreement. Doing so will take away the financial burden. Within the next 6 to 9 months, the company anticipates receiving the biopsy data for all patients. The upcoming catalyst is not far away. If the result is positive, there should be significant increase in the share price. In terms of stock performance, the year 2018 will be a good year for the longs if everything goes well. The company expects to have complete data in 2018. Currently the stock is trading at $2.50, and has solid support at this level. I believe that $2.50 is a good entry point with the upcoming catalyst about 6 months away.

Based on my analysis, I recommend Sophiris Bio as a Buy. I recommend to buy put options to protect your long positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.