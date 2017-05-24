Red Robin Gourmet Burgers' (RRGB) CEO Denny Marie Post Hosts 2017 Analyst and Investor Day Conference (Transcript)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Terry Harryman

Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us this morning. I am Terry Harryman, Vice President of Finance, Planning and Investor Relations at Red Robin. And welcome to the 2017 Red Robin’s Analyst and Investor Day. As you can see, we have got good agenda plan for you today. I want to point out that we have got a couple of points built into this agenda to pause for Q&A and for breaks. And so we’ll give you a chance to ask questions related to the sections that we’ve just completed. So with that, we will go to our Safe Harbor statement. So, a little bit of legal information here. So please be aware that we are going to be covering some forward-looking information, so please refer to our Safe Harbor statement for that information. And with that, we will go on to the fun stuff. So let’s get started.

Denny Marie Post

Good morning, everybody. How are you? As you can tell that with something we kicked off our leadership conference with and it’s a good statement of who we are as a brand and the kind of people that we attract. Now, we are looking forward to a great day today. I want to call it Bob you are giving us a hard time about the early start. I want to let you know that when I drove by the prairie dogs were not awake. And when I got to Starbucks, the guy said this is the earliest I’ve ever heard your voice, which also tells you that I am not necessarily a morning person either. So, we are all here together to do that. But I think we have a really good solid morning lineup for you all as Terry shared a lot of opportunity for folks to see what’s going on and what’s happening in our brand. I want to trust and let you know that I trust you will leave better informed today. And hopefully intrigued and confident that the team you see before you today has the opportunity to make sure that Red Robin prevails over what is going to be a very challenging time and we will talk about that quite a bit.

As we look forward to the future, the first thing we really need to do is address the past. And overall, I want to just say obviously the last week was what I described is a good start. We were very pleased with our Q1 earnings in terms of how we got started on the year, but nobody is doing any victory lap. I can assure you. We still had a lot to do deliver and a lot to do, to not only bring in this year, but to bring in the future of this brand. So you will hear us speak about that. But I was pleased particularly with the facts that we have so much progress across the P&L in so many ways. And as I shared with the board at the end of last week, the whole feeling is that the entire team, the entire organization is rowing together and as opposed to us having one single silver bullet miracle that’s going to pull it all out. What you are going to hear is that everybody is pulling together to improve everything they can and that’s all coming together in a way that’s going to make a real difference for us. So I am pleased with that. At the same time, we still have, we have some top line momentum and certainly, Jonathan is going to talk about how to continue that, but nobody is going to be pleased until we actually see not just better than the ones that are doing so well, which is where we stand today. So one of the best of the downs, but actually being positive in terms of organic traffic growth and you will see a lot of what we will talk about that today.

The other thing I have today the advantage of is looking back at the past I am the only person you will see today who has been around for 5.5 years. We have a very new team in lots of ways, lot of outside folks, but we also have some real deep tenure and I think those who joined us last night met folks who have been with us in 20 years, our operations team, a great deep experience, we have a nice balance of depth of knowledge about the brands and some new leadership that’s bringing some real life to what we are doing. But over the last 5 years, I think one of the things I have learned in moving from the functional leader to the last year the CEO of the brand is it has to be willing to look back and say what worked and what didn’t? And you have to consider that. And what you will hear from me is the opportunities to reconsider some of the choices we made. What am I proud of over the last 2 years, certainly, we had some very good, very good quarters. We took the barbell menu and established a value proposition. We refreshed our entire brand. The brand transformation has made a huge difference in the way the brand shows up. And in addition, we made real progress in terms of getting people to think of burger and beer and burger and beverage and really worked on the profitability from that side.

What I not so thrilled about? Well, couple of things. Number one, and I will give you guys credit for this. Somebody kept asking me what’s going on you guys are going to hurt yourself on evaluating. All that emphasis on finance starting abroad get the question and say no, I check our value ratings, they are fine, they are fine. Well, here is the miss. When you keep talking to the same people who are coming to your brand, they tell your value ratings are fine. When you actually stop and ask people who stop coming to your brand, which we believe we get the study we did to finally diagnose why we fell off the cliff in fourth quarter of 2015, you found out there is a reason for that. And Jonathan will speak to that. So yes, we did things to drive PPA, we did things to establish our barbells menus, but we put too much emphasis on the high end and we left some of our guests behind. So we are actually working to recapture that. Jason, you used a phrase that I use my team a lot you may not remember this conference we were at. You said when you guys are going to achieve escape velocity, which to me was a really great phrase and I said at the time what do you mean. Well for us, we don’t achieve escape velocity. We tend to have a really great quarter and we kind of outperform somebody and then we thought to get tough back in do the mail [ph] of this casual dining, right. And we kind of get back into that wobbly orbit that goes on. There is a whole lot of folks that they are struggling in there. Our goal over time is to achieve escape velocity, to exit that comparison and to standalone as one of the winners out of the category. And that, thank you, Jason for that language is the language we use internally a lot now. What’s it going to take to achieve escape velocity, it means we have to be willing to stop and say are we doing the right thing or do we need to change the course. Because that’s the only way, we do really going to be able to achieve what we need to achieve to get part from the brand. So you will hear some of that today as well.

In addition, I think the opportunity is that we also did not a lot of what we did over the last few years at the expense of the operators. Those who were here last night got a chance to spend some time in the kitchen and the difference we have made. We layered on a lot of complexity to the kitchen. We fixed that with KDS and it made a huge difference and Carin and her leadership will tell you about that today. So again, my goal here is to say the past informs the future in the sense that we are willing to consider and reconsider. But we also have to be clearly aware of is the guest is changing rapidly in terms of what they are asking from us and we have got to be prepared to move with them. So you will hear more about that.

Let me tell you the best way to do that is to have the freedom of type strategy. Our vision is to make everyone better for being here, be you a team member or a guest or an investor, our goal is to make everyone better for being here. In order to do that, we create craveable burgers, welcoming experiences and genuine connections and we have recently added parenthetically wherever you are, which does not appear here. So with wherever you want us to be, we are going to create those craveable burgers, welcoming experiences and genuine connections. We have a simple four-pronged strategy, building team member engagement to get the kind of discretionary effort, it’s going to take to move through this. The folks you just saw there are not highly compensated people, but what makes a difference is that very connected to brands to the people they work with and they are willing to work hard to be able to make a difference in their lives and that’s the kind of team member engagement that we need to have.

Secondly, we know we need to regain our operational edge. We are making real progress there. Once we regain it, we got to keep it and we got to keep it sharp. Last, we need to become the guest go to for great burgers and go to for great burgers doesn’t mean just when you choose to dine in, it will increasingly means when you choose carry out. And last of course not, again this is a virtual circle because these all feel each other is to deliver great shareholder value. And as we deliver great shareholder value, we can reinvest in our team members, continue to maintain that whole goal. So that’s our very simple to share this every single time with our leadership. We talk about it a lot. If we are not doing something it’s welling up to one of these things and making a difference then you are probably working on something that it’s important time, very critical.

Now in order to pull this up, we got to have a great team. This is what we lovingly call the brady bunch chart that’s me in the center. Obviously, very old picture, I need to get that updated. And this is the rest of the team. What you will see in the lower left is Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, she is standing in for our current search for a CIO. So we don’t have Marcia as our CIO, but we will shortly. Two folks who will not be presenting today, which you may had an opportunity to meet earlier Kathy Coney, our CHRO, CPO has been with us and leading much of the change we have done around team member engagement and of course, Michael Kaplan, who keeps the cell out of jail and various other things. He is Chief Legal Officer.

On top of that, of course, you’re going to hear today from Carin Stutz, joined us a year ago to lead our operations team. Great, great story there, and I think you will see real great passion for doing this brand, of course you guys all know Guy Constant, as I said, when Guy joined us it was like walking into the bar at cheers with norm. Like Guy, you are back. So we are very thrilled to have Guy Constant onboard with us and of course one of the first things he said is we need to do an Analyst Day. So that’s why we are here. You are going to hear from Les Lehner who is going to talk to you a great deal about what we are doing on development, some of the changes we are making there and where we see opportunities. And then, next up is Jonathan Muhtar, and Jonathan is our SVP and CMO. And Jonathan will talk to you about what’s going on in the marketing world, the menu world and largely about what’s going on in off-premise. So again, the end of this, you are going to see, I hope a team that’s very engaged with each other, all engaged against working that strategy and making sure that we are here for the future.

I want to give you another great example. I came up here with a balloon, the opportunity to reconsider. I was thinking about this as I walked out the restaurant last night. When I first came to Red Robin, these were multi-colors and they roll over and you see kids in the bar balking people on the head with that, I won’t to that to you. And we were paying for [indiscernible] and all kinds of things and Jason, I remember I said get those damn balloons out of our restaurants. We don’t need to have balloons, that’s kiddie stuff, we are trying to grow off the brand. There are still balloons in our restaurant and there is a reason, because we serve 2 to 92 and there is nothing to put the smile on a kids face more than having this balloon. We figured out a way to do it affordably. We figured out a way to do it in a way that really brands and we have the opportunity over time to reconsider things like that and make sure. So I have always said, we are not here to destroy the brand, we are here to bring it forward and this is a good example of how we did that. So the balloons will remain in the restaurant, because there is nothing like a smile on the kid’s face when we hand them one of those and that’s make a big difference and that’s the kind of evolution, reconsideration and opportunity that we have is a very small example, as we work over time.

So one of the core things that drives us is our core values. You will see them posted on the boards here. Our burger value that we call it, first today, we call by burger stories and one of them relates to each of the value. The B stands for bottomless fun, we have some fun today and we are going to kick of bottomless fun. So let’s go.

Jonathan Muhtar

Alright. Good morning everyone. It’s great to see all you again. I hope you enjoyed our event last night at the restaurant and got to try some of our great new products that we are proud of. I as Denny said, we have a relatively new team. I joined coming up on about 18 months ago and I am just thrilled Red Robin is a brand that I have long admired and this team is one that I am proud to be a part of. So even after 18 months, I can honestly tell you that I am already better for being here. Today, I am going to talk about marketing and off premises as Denny said. And I am going to focus on three areas. The first is I am going to talk a little bit about our brand and what makes us a difference than the competition out there. Then I am going to talk about our focus on guests and how our guests and our insights coming from our guests guide everything that we do, particularly that enabled us to put emphasis on our hospitality, on our value on driving awareness with to drive in more visits from our current guests and drive in new guests. And then finally, I will talk about off premise, a big area for growth and get into the opportunity that we see there particularly around consumers demand to have products when, where and how they want it and what’s changing in our environment.

So as I said, we have a differentiated brand, particularly in our category what you will find is that there are a lot of generalist players and they have basically proliferated their menus and focused on trying to have something for everyone. Well, that’s really not Red Robin. What we have chosen to do is focusing on being the burger authority, having a great variety of high quality burgers for everyone to enjoy and that is really an advantage. You can see some of the statistics here. While our category is seen as generic by our consumers overall, we are seeing as differentiated and focused and brands with the clear strong focus, of course there is many studies that showed us outperform others over the long-term. And the good news is that we are focused on a product that is beloved by many, if not all. 9 out of 10 people have had a burger in the last three months, so burger is a product that have been the number one menu item in this country for decades and continue to be very popular. So, of course, I can sit up here and tell you these things about our brand, about our products, but we loved for you to hear it directly from our guests. So here is a short video with some of our guests talking about burgers and our brand.

Jonathan Muhtar

Love watching that video. I could watch it over and over. Excellent. There you saw sampling of our actual guests. That video was actually produced by our new agency KBS as they were developing our new campaign, they went around the country in areas near our restaurants all across the country and spoke to guests to get their insights to help develop the campaign. But, who is our guest? Denny mentioned, because of the broad appeal of our product offering, there is no one demographic that we exclusively cater to. As Denny said from an age range, it’s 2 to 92. Our guests are both male and female. But there are some areas where we are over SKU and that includes families, older millennials, Hispanics, and again there is actually lot of overlap between these groups and a lot of new families forming, which is great for us.

Additionally, our guests do have some high SKUs and certain lifestyle considerations. They are well-connected. They are cost conscious. Even though, the income levels kind of spend – go across the spectrum as well. And they are entertainment lovers, they love TV, they love movies, many of them are the ones that go to the movie right when it comes out, etcetera. And particularly from restaurants, they value these three things the most, quality and craveability, so that food quality and new great products on the menu, attentive service, so hospitality, the appropriate speed for the occasion is very important as well, we will talk more about that. And then value for the money and that key thing that guest tell us here is portion size for the price paid. They love the abundance and then we have a great core group of guests that are part of our royalty program that love those royalty incentives.

So as Danny mentioned despite these brand advantages, it’s no secret that we got a wakeup call in the fourth quarter of 2015. We had been cruising along and enjoying the benefits of our brand differentiation, some of the great work that had been done by the leadership team at the time. But then all of a sudden, for the first time in a while, we underperformed the category in driving guest traffic. And that continued into the first half of 2016. And we believe that we did the right thing when this happened. We went out and we spoke to our guests and we asked our guests, what are the reasons why you are no longer coming in and specifically we were able to leverage our loyalty database, go out, reach out to guests who had been visiting once every month and then stopped coming for anywhere from 4 to 6 months. And it was from insights and talking to those guests that they told us, hey, these are the areas where you slipped and why I have stopped coming into Red Robin. So that really was a good guidance for us. And really what came out of that were the first three things that I have outlined here. The first was guest experience. We had slipped in terms of guest experience. We weren’t delivering on our bottomless promise the way we should have, that appropriate speed had gone away to where many times it was over the expected time to the table. Value had slipped. So Denny alluded to, we had focused on all of our innovation at the high end of the barbell, high end of the menu, $14, $15 burgers did not have a good variety of new introductions on the lower end or across the menu. And then top of mind, awareness. Our guests said, look there are so many shiny new restaurant concepts out there that are attracting my attention. I just don’t think of Red Robin that often. And then finally, a fourth one I have added here to kind of outline the rest of the comments and slides that I will be showing with you is off-premise and that’s something that we saw not only without lapsed guests, but across the consumer base overall, that behaviors are shifting, more and more consumers are expecting product to be either come to them or they are having dine-in occasions as well. But again, it’s how, when and where they want it?

So I am not going to spend a lot of time talking about guest experience, Carin Stutz, our COO will talk to you and share some of the great advancements that we are proud of that her and her team have made in delivering great experience to our guests. But it is important to note that the menu and marketing team is partnering with Carin and her team to make sure that we are helping facilitate a better experience in the restaurant and looking at things like simplifying our menu, simplifying our recipes and procedures, I am removing those slow moving menu items and minimizing single used SKUs and prep steps. So it really is a partnership and we are working together to make sure that we are delivering that great experience everyday and that our menu is not too complex. That has benefits for guests as well.

So, now, let’s talk about value. While this kind of gives us first a macro view and it’s no secret actually we could have taken almost any timeframe over the last decade or so. But in our category, there has been an inverse relationship between the increases in average check and PPA and traffic growth. And actually, if you look this red line is the traffic growth and the top of the chart is 0%. So unfortunately, it’s been negative for quite sometime. And again, it’s going in the opposite direction. So, we know overall that raising prices is not the answer and we have to be judicious and careful when we do so. So, we have to look at how can we provide a great value to our guests on a consistent basis? So, the finest line has been a great product line for us, it continues to be and mixes 8%, 9% of our sales. And there is a group of guests that really love it, but it can’t be exclusively where we focus our innovation and our efforts. And so last year in the third quarter, again, after we got these great insights from our guests, we went out and we launched the first new tavern menu items and I think over 3 years, that included a Buzz Mac ‘N’ Cheese Tavern Double, a Four Cheese Melt and a Pub Mac ‘N’ Cheese, all at that $6.99 price point.

And additionally, coming forward to the present, we are continuing to innovate on our tavern line with new news coming out every 6 months or so. We have introduced several months ago a great new product our Smoky Jack Tavern Double that’s performing very well. And then we just launched our new Sri Acha Tavern Double. Additionally, we are focusing development on our gourmet line, again, to have a balanced innovation approach across our menu with items like our new Barbecue Boss Hog that’s coming out this summer and our Wedgie Burger that came out earlier this year. So value goes beyond, burgers as well and our bottomless equity is an area where we have delivered great value for many years. But we have to make sure that we are out there talking about it. We have to make sure that we are delivering on it in the restaurant, which is something we are doing today much better than we were in the past, and again, Carin will talk more about that. So we are reinforcing that value with our bottomless every chance we got as well. And then finally, another key area for value for us is our Red Robin royalty program. This is a big advantage we believe for us. We now have over 6.6 million members in our program and it helps us to drive profitable sales and traffic. It’s the area where we get the most data about our guests. We are able to segment out our messaging to our guests and the proof is really in the results. Our royalty members visited 3.7x more on average in 2016 than our non-royalty members. And that one-to-one relationship that has established with our guests is really important is something for us to leverage.

So we have three main messaging objectives through our royalty program. One is our surprise and delayed offers. So our guests love that again, we can segment those out to different consumer groups. Another is when we bring out new product offerings we are able to immediately message over 6 million people across our system and then it also supports key growth channels. So again, I will be talking in a few minutes about our off-premise opportunity. Think about the advantage we have to be able to go out and immediately reach those guests and tell them about our new service offerings. So that’s a value.

Now, let me shift gears and talk a bit about top of mind awareness. We really see that those three areas that are important to delivering great top of mind awareness. But first is you have to have the right message and that is not only a campaign and creative, but it’s also what you are talking about, right? So you don’t have a product or service offering or an experience to convey to the guests that’s compelling, that’s going to fall flat. So we have been focusing on that. The next one is a smart approach to media. It’s no secret, we don’t have the dollars that some of the big players out there have. So we have to be really smart, targeted, leverage multiple forms of media at the same time to drive that reach and frequency with our guests. And then the third is social engagement. You see these burger stories that we have been playing. These are something that’s really important to our team members, to our guest, to our culture and we want to amplify that and continue that conversation beyond the restaurant when those great experiences take place.

So with regards to the message, we went out last year. We brought in a new creative agency, KBS out of New York, that’s been a great partnership, again that video that you saw earlier of our guests across the country and formed our new campaigns. They are very insight-based just like we are, which is a great fit. And we developed a new campaign called less burger. And this really combines the great products we offer with the great and unique experience that a Red Robin offers as well as our culture. So really it’s our rally cry it gives people the permission to let go, lean in and enjoy the Red Robin experience in all its glory. Our experience is differentiated, again, by the fact that we focus on burgers, burgers are products that’s accessible to everyone. It’s not that knife and fork formal experience when you are eating it, it’s something that you can bond with people on a different basis. People joke that no one goes on their first date to eat burgers, but once you get comfortable with someone, then you hey, let’s go and have a burger. That’s really the approach we have taken what we focus in on in our messaging and reinforce.

Our second key area, I spoke about was our media price. And again, what’s important to note here we have the leverage of all forms of media to get that message through to reinforce it. Off-line is actually working very effectively for us with T.V. But we also communicate through social display search, cloud e-mail, of course, with our loyalty program. We reinforced our messages across multiple forms of media to make sure that they get through.

And then within our national media, we made a lot of enhancements as well. So we have also brought on assembly, our media planning and buying agency and really said hey, given the dollars we have, how can we be more effective at breaking through? And so what we have done is we have tightened our networks that we are running our spots on, and make sure that we have higher frequency levels on those networks. We have also gone from a posing strategy with lower media obvious across the entire annual calendar to focusing on heavier weights and less throughout the year to make sure, again, that we get that reputation that’s needed. And then, we have had great recent success with making selected investment in local markets. In the first quarter was the first time that we did this in a significant way. We are investing about 45% of our core markets where we have the penetration for to be efficient for us to buy local media primarily through TV. And again, we saw great results here. So we are looking to continue to invest in this as it pays off.

And other key area that this has enabled us to focus on is Hispanic. I mention that we do well in fact we had a big jump if you look at technomic ratings in our Hispanic penetration last year. And last year, we rolled out – we really started focusing on Hispanic a big way. We rolled out Spanish-language menus across our entire system. We now have Spanish language promo cards as well. I will pass some of these around the room, so that you can take a look. And we launched our Spanish language website, and again, now we are producing Spanish language TV and are able to run in high concentration Hispanic markets as well. So with that, I am going to take a few minutes and share with you a real some of the creative that we have recently been running through various channels.

Jonathan Muhtar

Alright. So, there you got a sense for the multiple forms of media we are using, our focus on our tavern line, on value, on bottomless showing people over that burger bonding that we talk about with less burger.

Before we leave media, I did also want to point out that social media engagement is really important for us. Again, we have been sharing these burger stories and the great interactions that our team members have with our guests in our restaurants. Well, we like to keep that conversation going after our guests leave our restaurant. And here is a couple just quick examples I wanted to share with you. This one on your left is one that came out of one of our restaurants a few weeks back and this is a family member that came in with her sister that was sight impaired and she wrote my sister has been in this world for 18 years and today is the first time she has been offered a menu at a restaurant. What she is referring to is the Braille menu that we actually have in our restaurants, one of the few restaurant chains that have that. And again, we really look to go above and beyond. This meant so much to this guest and then it was shared – it was retweeted over a hundred thousand times. So, these experiences are really meaningful to us, to our culture and to our guests and we want to make sure that we share those.

On the right side, here is an example that just happened the other day on Mother’s Day and this woman posted today, my boyfriend, 13-month-old twins and I had Mother’s Day dinner at your location in Shenandoah on 45. Our sweet waitress, Kendra, sat down and helped feed my 13-month-old twins, so I could eat my dinner. It was the sweetest nicest thing ever witnessed. Thank you, Kendra, for being so sweet and allow me to eat before my food got cold, LOL. And you can see that just priceless picture there the team member serving those two babies. So again, that’s an important area for us as well.

So before I shift gears and talk a bit about the off-premise opportunity, I did want to share these results. And as Denny mentioned, while we still have work to do, we are proud that we are seeing traction with the initiatives that are already underway. Those improvements in guest service, moving the needle on value for our guests, driving that top of mind awareness and we went from that wake-up call moment where we were underperforming the category by 150 basis points to the last three quarters consistently outperforming the category and starting to pull away from that casual dining pack.

So, now let’s talk a bit about off-premise. And off-premise is an area that we have talked about a lot. You got to see and hear an experience some of what’s going on at our restaurant last night around off-premise. But first, let’s talk about why we think this is a significant opportunity. You can see it here, off-premise is the only growth area in casual dining and of course, off-premise is kind of a big return that includes a lot of different service modes. For us, it includes to go or carryout, delivery and catering. And really, it’s about a shift in consumer behavior. Consumers are expecting to get their food when, where and how they want it, not how we define it. And we really feel like, hey, we have to have our eyes wide open. We need to learn from retail. If you see what has happened in the retail space, we don’t want restaurants or middle of not our restaurants to go down that path. And so we know we have to jump on this right away. And then the keys to winning, again, we are going about at the right way. We are talking to our guests. We are rolling out programs in test markets, getting those learnings adjusting, making improvements, but some of the keys we heard were seamless accessibility. And we talked about the fact that we rolled out our online ordering platform just a couple of months ago, but we have to keep building on that with things like the call center etcetera. Order accuracy is very important, again, you saw the packaging and I will talk a bit more about that. Quality and temperature of food, again, speaking to the some of the procedures and some of the packaging that we are rolling out as well.

And one of the questions we have gotten is, well, is off-premise a good fit for us, for Red Robin. And again, in speaking to consumers, the answer seems to be undeniably yes. 50% of consumers said that having burgers is conveniently available as pizza would increase frequency like, I can tell you someone who looks at us all the time that 50% of our guests increase their frequency with Red Robin. That would be very meaningful to us. Delivery, having food available for carryout and availability of catering large group orders were sighted as motivators for increased frequency. And then of course, we have room to grow. We are in about half the industry average as we stand today.

But here is just a snapshot for all of you of kind of where we stand today in terms of our development around off-premise and again, I have broken this out into three areas carryout, delivery and catering. So for carryout, which is the first opportunity we are going after, we have rolled out online ordering across our entire company restaurant system. But then there are several other areas that we – our offerings were layering on top, including curbside pickup, right now only in 10% of our restaurants in our test market. Call center, only covering 20% of our restaurants today. Marketing support, we have only gone out in our test market with marketing support, large party carryout as well, which we are going to be seeing and having for lunch today were only in 10% of our restaurants. For delivery, again, we are out there with third-party delivery partners. We have three partners today, only covering 30% of our system and we haven’t done anything yet with self delivery, which could be a bigger long-term opportunity we will see. And then catering as well, catering, we are working on developing our program, but we haven’t really rolled it out anywhere yet.

So, I do want to reinforce though that just with everything else we do and as I started my presentation today, we want to start with from a point of strength and we want to make sure that we are doing delivery and off-premise and catering and carryout the Red Robin way. And you can see here some of the differentiated elements that we have developed. You saw many of these last night from our packaging, our red packaging that really protects the product to our – to go pickup station, our bags that are see through that help with that order accuracy, our online ordering website. And then I think some of you got a chance to see this last night, but our fry cup and for any of you that have gone through a burger and fry drive through, I am sure, I am not alone, we are not alone and that the first thing you do is you put your hand in that bag and start grabbing some fries and eating them on as you are taking them on your way to your office or to your house. And so we wanted to say, hey, what could we do, that’s fun to kind of address that. And in fact, the team is here, we thought hey, why not have some fries for breakfast? And again, we have a sample for you, what our fry cup is like. You come into our restaurant and you pickup Red Robin for carryout. We give you a cup of fries on your way home. And one of the benefits of this is that it also protects our product, because our guests aren’t going in, opening the box with the burger in it that we want to stay hot and fresh and letting that cold air in to grab those fries. So, the driver has the fries for themselves. And here is one of our team members enjoying the experience, nothing like fries for breakfast.

So another important point that gives us confidence that this has a lot of potential for us at Red Robin, are the results that we are hearing from our test market. And we are out there speaking to guests in those markets where we have rolled it out and this is some of the feedback that we have gotten. 78% of our guests said their to-go experience was very good or excellent. 90% said they probably or definitely would use Red Robin again for to-go in the future, very encouraging. And then 72% rated our to-go as better or the same as competitors, so again certainly it doesn’t point to barriers around burgers or anything like that and points to the fact that our guests are saying hey, we are having a great experience with this new packaging and everything we have done around our program.

So, I will wrap up and kind of just give you a sneak peak of some things that are to come over the next couple of months. One is we are excited to finally be going out there, now that our packaging is rolling across our system this week as we speak with some marketing support and again we are going to take the same approach I outlined earlier here through multiple forms of media. We are tagging our TV spots. We are running social campaigns, digital campaigns. We are leveraging our loyalty database as well for e-mail. And then for lunch today, you are going to hear a lot more about this and get a chance to try it. But you will get a chance to experience our large party carryout, which is also rolling out this summer, something we call our gourmet burger bar, and this has really developed with an eye towards catering as well where we have the ability to provide lots – many different toppings and ingredients, keep those fresh and display them in a way that’s appealing to our guests, while also protecting the hot products. So again, you will get a chance to experience this and ask questions of the team and learn more about it later today. So in summary, again, we are really excited about what we can leverage with our brand, with that differentiation around the burger and our burger authority and the experience that we offer. We are very guest focused in our approach and that has really defined key areas for us to focus on, such as that guest experience focus on that value perception with our guests, driving that top of mind awareness and then we see a big opportunity going forward with off-premise for growth and new visits. Thank you. I think we are now going to Q&A.

A - Denny Marie Post

So any questions on what Jonathan and I have covered so far. So you are all enjoying your fries.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Can you talk a little bit more about the simplification of the menu and the book that we have now, is that going to change? And what does that mean? In terms of back of house complexity and what does that mean for the guest experience?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes. So, I am happy to start and Denny please chime in. Yes, so we are – we see it as an ongoing process. So already this month, with our latest menu, we have rolled out or removed about 8 items from our menu that were casted in the lead market that were underperformers and that were highly complex for our operations team. And then what we are doing is we have a continuing process. So, we are going into another set of markets that has already started. We are removing another kind of tranche of items. And seeing how that goes again, always with an eye towards what’s most complex, what has the most prep steps for our team and what is not product that’s going to impact margin in a significant way? But we are measuring and looking at hey, what are those trade-outs that are guest make as we remove those items. We see as one of the benefits as I mentioned a few times the focus of our menu. So, we don’t feel that we are out of starting point, where some of the casual dining competitors are at with this incredibly broad range of choices. So, we don’t think we have to cut as deep, but we do recognize that we still have work to do to simplify the menu further.

Denny Marie Post

Do you want to talk a little about format that you are looking to also on menu because you referred to it as book?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes, so that’s great. Yes. So we are actually also right now just started a couple of weeks ago in test with different menu formats. Some of those have tabs to make it easier to find different sections of the menu. They also go along with some of the simplification that I just referenced as well as we are exploring completely new formats even back to one sheet cards that are easier to kind of just follow and flip over. So we are looking at ways to address that as well and make navigation easier.

Denny Marie Post

I don’t know they have every one single solution that keeping it fresh is real important and making sure that it’s all working together. And one of the things I appreciate about Jonathan is very deliberate the paste form of testing. So even in the case of additions to the Tavern Double menu, we tested two to arrive at the next one. So there is clear, predictable learning coming through here. And I will see that same thing. And then Carin will speak to it, when she came in we had the Bs and Es on the menu as Carin said. But how many steps Carin? Yes. So 17 steps and 13 minute cook time does not support what you heard about last night, and while it was a fun item, there is lots of ways to do fun items that are more consistent with what she has got going on.

Jeff Farmer

Jeff Farmer, Wells Fargo. So just to try to understand carryout a little bit better, so what percentage is there online ordering in the 100%, but question for me is marketing support and 10% is out right now, you have marketing support in 10%?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes, so we had a test market where we put.

Jeff Farmer

And I am just curious once through media behind that what the experience output of carryout service?

Jonathan Muhtar

So, we saw about a 15% to 20% lift in the first couple of months where we put marketing support behind it in carryout on premise.

Jeff Farmer

And then in terms of last question in terms of what prevents a quicker rollout on that advertising?

Jonathan Muhtar

Why didn’t we roll it out earlier you mean across the system or?

Jeff Farmer

At a quicker pace, meaning that sounds like it’s 10% of the units are supported by media, why not aggressively produced…

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes. So by next month, we will be covering the entire company restaurant base. So it will be across the country. The biggest thing was the packaging, making sure that, that new packaging was in across our country.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Just as a follow-up to the carryout discussion. How does the media – I mean, what does the media look like for carryout for the company going forward? I know you are planning to roll it out and support initially, but do you expect to continue to increase media support for the carryout business? Is it going to take away from new innovation, media support or value innovation?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes, that’s a great question. Right now, we are using a mix of approaches. So for example, in TV, we are still focusing primarily on that tavern line and the burgering experience but then tagging it with a message for to go and carryout. However, we just did some research with guests and we threw in an execution for TV that focused specifically on carryout and it performed really well. There is the new news went over really well with guests. So even in TV, we may invest in alternating and including some carryout specific messaging. But the nice thing about carryout and now that we have online ordering, if it’s one of the areas where we can get a direct click through, through digital and social, which we have never been able to do in the past. So it’s always been difficult to, while there is so many metrics you can read in digital and social, it’s always been difficult to measure that visit back to our brick-and-mortar restaurant, whereas with online ordering, we can directly guide guests to order online with the one click that shows up right there on Facebook or any display ad. And so digital and social will play a big role as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Follow-up too on the catering, do you plan to deliver catering this summer?

Jonathan Muhtar

Not this summer, but eventually.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Just I think you mentioned self-delivery, so you are using three third-party operators. Can you talk about sub-delivery is that something you are testing looking at and what scenario would you consider doing this delivery yourself?

Denny Marie Post

Yes. I mean, I will start with that. You know it’s – and I will talk about a little bit later, which is economically viable differentiated delivery is the question, right? What does that end up looking like? And so we are doing some discovery around it trying to see what we can learn. One of the toughest things besides cyber security experts to hire right now is delivery experts. They get a high premium. So, it’s not something we have known a lot about in our system and there is a lot of complexity associated with it, plus you hear a lot from everyone about the challenge in the labor pool, because finding those used to be gypsy delivery drivers when I was with Pizza Hut years ago. They are now all driving you to the airport in an Uber car. So it’s tough to find. So, we are open to it. We are not in a situation where we are testing or really moving forward guests, but we absolutely – and all that third-party evidence I have seen is the guest prefers that it come directly from them by far. Everything I have seen from third-party says – third-party research says they would prefer to deal directly with Red Robin and not a third-party delivery resource. So I think you will see more and more of this leaning into it. The question is how do we make it economically viable?

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a sweet spot in terms of the amount of delivery charge that if you go over that your sales falloff or?

Denny Marie Post

Well, let me share – so this is the problem with third-party, the vulnerability in third-party. So, we are working with one of our third-parties much if I step over the line, but we are working with our third-party vendors who we are doing really, really well with them in just that time we got kind of hooked on that volume. They decided to change their delivery charge and up their minimum. And we saw our volumes drop off. And we are in totally – that is not in our control. That is their business model. So, it’s like they are holding the ticket and turning on the firehose or not and we don’t have any control over that. So that makes finance people crazy, when you can’t plan for what’s going to happen next quarter. So from that standpoint, I definitely would say that particularly say the Amazon model, we have started out delivering free to prime members and I believe now is experimenting with the charge. I encourage you to ask them how that’s going.

Bob Derrington

Hey, Denny. Bob Derrington, Telsey. Hey, how do you consider as a percent of sales what you are going to budget? What you are going to give to Jonathan to subdivide with all these programs? And how do you ultimately breakdown whatever that percent of sales budget is for advertising between all these different pieces?

Denny Marie Post

Well, we have our standard. We have a standard national advertising fund that is a contribution and his – really his to decide how do you use that and where. So, again when you talk about national advertising, but we are increasingly testing our way to incremental investment in high penetration markets where it makes sense for us to as a corporation invest behind our opportunity. So, Les will share with you shortly, you will see the concentration in 5 states. So, that’s what Jonathan has been testing towards. And I think that can become a really great opportunity. Jonathan, anything else to add?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes. I would just add that in terms of the split of message and what we invest and where. Again, we do a lot of testing that’s why we had this lead market. We have not only got a chance to read all things, I shared with you, but we have also gotten a chance to read different forms of media and how they perform at driving awareness and trial for off-premise. And so that’s informing our decisions in terms of allocation of our media mix as well.

Denny Marie Post

And I would say, Guy, I mean, we have talked from a standpoint of what are the investments we need to make in the future? Are they all more brick-and-mortar, is it a matter of us investing behind the volumes in our four walls. And this presents an opportunity to advertise news in a way that really turns out traffic.

Bob Derrington

So as a percent of sales where are we 4% or 5% overall?

Jonathan Muhtar

Unfortunately not.

Denny Marie Post

Yes, I think our national media fund is 2% and our production is 0.5 point.

Bob Derrington

Okay, alright. And then as you subdivide are we going to have – do we have to worry about the Tavern Double support being shortchanged by some of these programs?

Jonathan Muhtar

No, I mean – so it is our intent to continuing to support that tavern value message as our primary external message.

Denny Marie Post

I remember having fun.

Jonathan Muhtar

And you know what’s interesting, one note I will just make about that is that the tavern travels really well and that’s a good package. So, it’s also very appealing and off-premise product.

Bob Derrington

Just to follow on to that, what is the average delivery time for third-party?

Denny Marie Post

Well, that’s – I am not sure, I can answer it.

Bob Derrington

How much time have you guys tested in terms of getting a quality meal to home?

Jonathan Muhtar

We have actually tested upwards of 30, even 40 minutes. And quite frankly, what we are seeing in the difference of temperature of the burger is substantially higher than what we were seeing before, which is one of the reasons that we made the investment in the packaging.

Denny Marie Post

Packaging is also a great deal.

Unidentified Analyst

The question is to how the Ziosk was working out? It’s interesting, because 1, 2 restaurant in Greensboro North Carolina with my daughter and it was like half the people seemed to be having trouble with it, but the staff loved helping them with it. So, I don’t know if that’s intentional and then a couple of our guys went on the island and their kids got hold of the games. And they got charged in New York and they didn’t know and that seemed a little bit inconsistent. So I would just love to know how that’s working out overall.

Denny Marie Post

Well, I mean the Ziosk has been with us since September of 2015, right. And we do the intentional – there is intentionality around we named it Robin, when we launched it and we said this is your server side kick, because we have seen others where the team members really rejected it as a competitor. So, our team members do embrace that they should order your appetizer off of it. They should help you guide to pay as you go and kind of thing. So from that standpoint, it’s really pointed us to the huge opportunity around control at the end of the meal and the vast majority of our guests take advantage of that and pay without Ziosk. Yes, I mean that is again think about that when I come back and talk a little bit later about what is full service mean for a next-generation, right. So we have already learned that the control of our pay-to-go is very critical. We have not found that it helped us very much with ordering and in fact we wasted a lot of energy trying to go through screens and update that stuff. And the guests still at this point wants to deal with the server. The other thing it’s given us is tremendous feedback. So, our net promoter score and guest feedback, we have I think it’s about 25% of our guests takes the time to do the survey before they leave the restaurant. So we are hitting millions, it sounds like they can do, millions, millions of responses, which is really helping us diagnose down to the staff levels. The games are controversial. It was really so with the first part and we are very quick to say hey, I am sorry, that happened. And we will waive that fee for you. $99 bottomless games, there is a novelty to it, but we have all agreed we are not going to get hooked on that revenue stream, because the real advantage is pay.

Terry Harryman

Alright. We have been notified we have time for one more question in this group of questions. Again, we will have more time later.

Unidentified Analyst

Jonathan you spent some time talking about Red Royalty and you mentioned the surprising delay offers certainly noticed an increased frequency of those offers in the last several months. I am wondering if you could talk a little bit in terms of how effective of a marketing tool that is in your quiver and what type of your response rates and even from a financial perspective, how does that stack up against other weapons that you have available to you?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes. So overall, our kind of frequency of offers hasn’t markedly changed year-over-year, but what we have done and we take the opportunity to do is test new messaging through it. So, you may have been experiencing some of those. Again, as we rollout new offerings to our guests and new service modes, we want to test getting that word out and see how guests respond to it. So, that’s probably where some of that frequency is coming from. It remains a very effective vehicle for us. As I said, we are able to segment in a way that we are not able to through most other forms of media. It keeps that one-on-one relationship with our guests. It helps us to learn about our guests. We can survey specific groups of guests through it. So, we see still it as a big advantage. Last year that 6.5 million plus number I shared with you, last year we gained a million new numbers into our program. So again, yes, it’s working very well for us.

Denny Marie Post

Thanks. Now I think break, everyone take a quick break. Take a quick break, 15 minutes and we are back. Good chance.

Carin Stutz

Okay. Hi, everyone. Good morning. I am Carin Stutz. And I have been here just 1 year at Red Robin and absolutely loving it. I have got the opportunity today to tell you about our operations team really how we are looking at improving our team members, our guests and our shareholder experience, whenever you interact with Red Robin. So I got to know Red Robin obviously as a competitor and as a guest. And I always talk about the Red Robin experience, when they first started coming in and competing against other brands, one of the things that really appealed to me was first of all, I was just a little bit envy as they got to focus on one thing, right, just great gourmet burgers, where I work for a brand where we were trying to be everything to everyone at the time. The second thing I say about the brand is I have speed envy, right, it’s like oh my gosh, how they do it so quickly? Right. And the last thing they were just super-friendly all the time. And so when I look at Red Robin and I talked about operations right now and Denny showed you the chart which looked like this, it’s interesting from an operations perspective that we are talking about regaining our operational edge. But for me, it was that speed, right? It was that friendliness and that simple experience from an operations perspective. To me, that was the magic. So, you met some of our operations team last night. I am going to trying to say a little bit high level since you saw a lot of details, but feel free to ask questions at the end when we have a Q&A section if you like more detail. But we have six regional Vice Presidents. We have 57 regional operations directors. We have 2 franchise directors and 29,000 team members. So it’s a fairly flat organization and heck of a lot of talent out there.

As Denny talked about as we tried to align our operations strategy, along with the same four pillars, I am going to share those today. But first, I want to just take you along about how I look at the business? When you walk into Red Robin, you are greeted with people who have been here for a long time. My team has been anywhere from 8 to 25 years and you are walking in thinking what are you going to teach them. And mentally, I go through this exercise every time. So first of all, I worked for some chains that have been a little more challenging. But I have to start with leadership, right? Do I have the right team and the right talent to be able to continue to keep the brand relevant and operating at a high level. And then performance, right, I mean, we all know where casual dining is sitting right now. There is something magic about gaining momentum, right. And when you get momentum, it seems to continue to go on and on in a really positive way. So if you can capture almost 600 restaurants and start to get the ball rolling, things start to happen.

From a strategic standpoint, I mean one of the things you look at, right, it’s a crowded space especially in casual dining, there is a lot of people out there talking about there is just way too many restaurants for the number of people dining out. I really wanted to shift the thinking of our operators to say, we really don’t need to be so dependent on new restaurants and NRO stands for new restaurant openings, right to really four-walled growth, how do you capture the magic with the restaurants that we have existing today. There is a lot of capacity there still and a lot of upside the way I look at it. And then relationships, it really is a lot about relationship. Our relationships with all of you, it’s not like work with for the most part, which is really great, but it’s really a pleasure for us to get to spend time with all of you too. I look at our board and are they engaged in what we are trying to do? But one thing that I noticed was really missing at the table at Red Robin was the relationship with our franchisees. We have 13 franchisees. It’s a relatively small group of franchises. But they have 87 restaurants and they have some big ideas about the brand. And we really have enjoyed reengaging them and bringing back to the table. Les is going to speak more about that today, but I think it was a real key move for us at the right time. And then I am an operator, I started in the business working of the front counter, we call it the window at McDonald’s in the 70s, I have to admit it and so I have been an operator ever since. So from an operations perspective, the one thing we always talk about is raising the bar. I don’t know if you ever meet an operator that satisfied with the conditions of the restaurant even if we are delivering we think of the high level, we are overachievers, we constantly want to raise the game and raise the bars.

So how you do that, right? And then again, when I talk about us being achievement oriented, you can follow the shiny patty or come up with something that’s a brand new idea and you wanted to go after it right away. But there is a real discipline in patients that it takes to run a chain of this size or larger and get everybody engaged and bring people along. And so I think that’s one of the things that I have learned is the right way, because I come in here, you certainly see some low hanging fruit. I think it’s always done a fairly decent job looking at the middle of the P&L, but there is a right way to cut costs. And then as far as just engaging the team members, I mean, think about the people who actually do the work. They really have better ideas on how to do the jobs and we do and why not listen to them.

I think another thing that I add to the equation and to try to improve the business is, if I wasn’t in ops, I would be in finance. Surprisingly, I really get a kick out of, what you all have to say and what you write about us. And it’s just fun to share that with our team. So one of the things that we do at every quarterly meeting, we spend one day on financials. If you are raised as an operator, you think there is one financial statement and that’s the P&L, right? And interestingly enough coming to Red Robin, one of the things that I noticed on this, is we normalized a lot of lines on the P&L. So, think about utilities for example. I thought I started in the 70s when I had a turn on chart of when to turn on equipment not to raise that peak demand hour, right. Are the utilities line, for example, is normalized? So, operators don’t wake up thinking wait, are those lights stops at night right or did I adjust the thermostat, any of those types of things really are just some opportunities for us as we look at that and there are several lines on the P&L that I think will continue to take advantage of. But a lot of it is about why? We hear about this next-generation. Tell me why we are doing it? And when they see the financial equation next to that, it all starts to make sense.

The next thing as an operations leader, you have to have clarity. What goals we are going after, right? Let’s be really clear and what the metric is and what we are trying to achieve. And that really makes a difference as well and then high standards. I only want people on our team that have incredibly high standards, because you only have your reputation to rely on. And if it doesn’t work out, right and you are not delivering what the guest experiences, it’s really hard to win their trust back. But overall, I would say as I just approach the business by trying to generate an excellent mindset and that starts to make it different. And when you start to do these things you start to see improved returns and doing it in a sustainable way and to really then to me delivering long-term shareholder value. And so it’s really fun, I think even with feedback on the team, because we are both very return-oriented and it’s fun to talk about our business this way. So I sat down with our team when they first came on board. The first thing they say is you got a new leader here. You are going to change everything, right? Because you see things that you could be doing differently and try to get the results, but really what I tried to tell them is this nice solid line right here, it’s just kind of an equation with the two access being time. How quickly can I do it? And what kind of return am I going to get? So when I look at the business in a perfect world it would be nice to run a business model that just continues to accelerate like this.

So as Denny always talks about building a restaurant concept that you know that you can count on for generation after generation. And for us, it’s just about continuing to build on it. So each year you can expect us to deliver better returns. And so sometimes we can do better than that, because there is a little bit of patience that’s involved with time. But for example, off-promise that Jonathan talked about, when we put our plan together last year, what we know we are late to the table, but we learned that a lot of people of expenses on how to do this to do this right. I think we now have the benefit of it and we are able to move a little more swiftly. But we put that in the plan it was for fourth quarter. But because we have been building a stronger foundation, we are able to accelerate that time this way and then hopefully start to generate a little better returns earlier than we thought. So it’s a discipline that we look at overall. But hey, Guy and I go back and forth and we talk about, look at our operating profit related to the other casual diner competitors and we are little bit lower than that. And so you know that is overachievement and we always said. Well what if I just did this or what if I made this cut really quickly. But what happens is, if it doesn’t last, but I know you all cover a lot of companies where you have seen ups and downs. And so hopefully, you will appreciate the discipline of just trying to do it right and build a sustainable model over time.

I also try to look at and say everything is not going to happen overnight. And so first, I said as a team, we are going to work on the foundation with an eye towards innovation and then obviously, a common word everybody is using disruption. I wish there was a better word for that. But I really does talk about what the future of casual dining looks like. Let me talk briefly about our foundation. When you joined the company like Red Robin, it’s awesome to be and a good starting place. And one of the things that you talked about you saw in that opening video, better for being here, really resonates with our team members. In fact, they gave us that label for describing our culture because they really felt that was what, so important to them and why they stayed so long. So I feel like as leaders. We have got responsibilities, can you enhance that. If we broke that culture, I think it would be devastating for the brand. And so you saw how hard it was working in the restaurant and it is surprising, I think lot of you enjoyed coming in the kitchen for the first time you had been in the restaurant kitchen. It’s not very easy and to get those individuals trained and working together, right in that beautiful cross functional nature isn’t easy as you would think on the other side of the counter. So anything we can do to make their livelihood and their work environment better that pays dividends for us long-term.

I think another thing that Red Robin does incredibly well is really around development of team members and leaders. A lot of companies you come in, you get your initial training and you are also running, right. And hopefully somebody gives you some feedback along the way. It’s a whole different ballgame here at Red Robin. One of the things we use is the hay climate and leadership style of surveys. And every other year, our managers get 360 feedback on how they are doing and how they can develop a better leadership style. So people want to stay and grow and do better. And it was so fun just to sit at the conference and it’s done from everywhere from our general managers to Denny. They are sitting at a table and Denny or myself, okay, I am a little higher in pace setting than I need to be. And I do all caring and its kind of one of the things where you can share and know that everybody is working on the same leadership styles.

Another piece that we have is the school of leadership and this is a real investment in our top leaders. And in fact, all of our regional operating directors, our VPs and a lot of our top managers by the time 2018, we all have been through this. It’s a commitment. It’s a three-week program that focuses one week on yourself, on your leadership and your purpose. The next slide talks about how you are going to lead your team and that last part, it simply talks about how you are going to lead your business. And those are really good skills that lot of managers never get experienced. I believe it’s a differentiator. Again, you saw so of the team members last night, they are incredibly engaged. Couple of other points I would simply put up there, you are seeing the burger value such an important part to hire people who have the same values that we do and then the community involvement too. We have two national philanthropic efforts that we work on, but the real magic happens within the local communities. And I am so proud of our team and how involved they are, so a great foundation to start with.

So as we ask ourselves those five questions that I talked about earlier. We talk about strengthening the foundation. How do we build on that and so again, I am always going to come back to couple of things you will hear common things with me. People and throughput, but I think it’s really about hiring and retaining some of our best people out there. And so the first thing you would do is you kind of dial that up and you say I really want to have a great culture, but I want to have a performance driven culture. And some people get a little nervous about that, they don’t care if you hold everybody accountable, people will leave. It’s really the opposite because people love to play on a winning team, right. And it really works out that way that engagement actually rises when the top people are recognized and people have goals and things to work on. But part of that is you have make tough people decisions on, who is going to stay and who is going to go, right. And so I think one of the things that I have learned in my experiences over time is we really want a great company. We by nature, is operators who are people developers. We like to bring people along, but sometimes you just have to have the talent and the right people at that table that can do the job today. And we made those decisions when we came onboard. We did make some changes with G&A and so a couple of things we did went down to six RVPs versus nine RVPs, took up the span of control to that 80 restaurants. We took our Canadian operations and moved wit our Pacific Northwest. We think we are seeing better results and we take the $1 million in G&A. So it was kind of a really nice results from that and as a people, we have on the team are terrific, open minded and willing to make change.

The next thing I already talked about was really talking about elevating the RVPs on higher financials. I think about that at first really just having discussions about the P&L, but now like my favorite thing is free cash flow, sometimes and so now you have the operator like starting to talk about that other day we were talking about investment. And I think it was the main that actually sets that up. I don’t think that was success. You would never hear operators talk about that before and it’s exciting when they really start to understand the financial language in a different way. The next thing is we really focused on just the key initiatives. And honestly, when I looked at where we started, we had 11 metrics that all had the same value. So imagine [indiscernible] has the same value as traffic, right. And so we just hadn’t thought that through. As we slim that down a little bit and started waiting. They are right metrics and we really brought it down to a couple of things and said what if we did three things well, right. And so the first thing that I picked up was honestly sales and not having franchises at the table, one of the things you learned from a franchisee is they play often, right. Franchisees go after sales at top line, sometimes we as company operators get focused on systems and structure and a lot of times we forget about driving that top line sales mentality. You can argue sales or traffic when I had to pick one, it’s what do our operators have the most visibility to, they can feel where they stand at all times. And so at this time we talk more about sales, but it just kind of – it kind of daunt on [ph] me as I was spending time listening to their call, while I was in training, realizing that we really never talked about sales. So for me, that was a really call out, let’s focus on that top line.

Staffing, nothing really happens without staffing. We started off. We were back 89% staffed. We are about 95% staffed now. We will talk a little about labor pressure here in the future. And then labor, honestly, just the biggest line on the P&L, you have heard us all say this trajectory, it’s probably not sustainable. Any of the change that we continue to make is more than offset right now by minimum wage. In 2016, our team member, labor was up over 6%, right and now this year, already and just in April, before alone, year-over-year was up 6.4%. And that’s really focus with 21 states minimum wage. In July, we have three more coming. So that pressure to continue to try to improve and look for efficiencies and productivity is a real and continues. And then right now we have kind gotten our hands around that from a productivity standpoint, the staffing standpoint and sales, we have got momentum in those areas. So we had cost to goods, cash management and R&M. So again thinking about that foundation just continuing to build on that without letting go these other ones, it seems to work.

The other thing we did was change our bonus. We talked about complex bonus program and if you think about that, really we just wanted to pay for what is really going to deliver the results. So why we shifted that and Guy and I and Kathy worked on coming up of the bonus program that’s much simpler that it pays out 70% on your profit achievement and 30% on sales. And then lastly, I would just simply say again, setting the tone for excellence and a really talking about in the restaurants, our food culture. Feed the table, and I will talk about that in a moment, but I love the KDS program and that maximizing the returns on KDS, I think it’s going to play big role for us. And again, I will show you our net promoter scores here in a moment as well.

And the last thing is just building credibility and systems and making sure that we have systems at work that are easy to use for our operators. And those things have really helped us to get some momentum in this first year. The next section I would just talk about would be innovation. Now we have an eye towards innovation. And the way I look at that is obviously right now, hey it’s new to us. But all of this that we have been talking about off-premise and to go makes a difference. We have six service models in test right now. And these are kind of designed by operators, for operators. It has been easy for me working in other casual dining brands are thinking, how we are going to do it. But I think I would have left something on the table. It’s the people who know Red Robin, they came with six different tests and then the bottomless fun when it’s called yellow shirt, what is called Maestro [ph], what is called money maker. I am having a lot of fun in competition to see what works. There is a couple that will fail fast, but there is two of them that I think are going to do really, really well and I think its hybrid, that’s going to work. That is Guy starts to talk about some of the improvements that you are going to see in margin, we believe this is a key part in making sure that we deliver that.

A couple of other things I will just point out without going through all the details. You saw some of the equipment last night and some of the challenges that we have, looking at a kitchen that was picking one piece of equipment at that time, it’s a holistic approach that’s ultimately going to make a difference in workflow and productivity. We will show you some of the things we have in the kitchen if we get a few minutes later on. And we are pretty excited about it. Then payment options, again we want that friction, Uber is going to change the platform. We want everything to be easy from minute the guest thinks about using Red Robin until the time we finish. And so that friction with guest experience, I think one of the things is operators is that final pay especially with that to go business that we are still looking for a better solution. Let me just briefly talk about manager schedules as well. We always choose this next generation as want to work weekends and they only want to work 40 hours. The restaurant business has evolved because when I started, it was six-day workweek, at least 65 hours to 70 hours, we try to our managers with 5 days a week, 50 hours. This is next generation that comes up and say I don’t want to work 40 hour work week and maybe start looking at the hourly models.

We are looking at different manager models that we can use long-term. But the other piece to that where the margin improvement comes in and is that we were really gearing up to open a lot more restaurants. We carry a lot more managers than we needed to. At one point when I look at it I realized we have 130 more managers and our product counselor, that’s a pretty big number of the P&L. So I think you will see that move to savings here in the near future. And so that’s the really right thing to be doing as well. And then talk about menu, Prep Simplification. That’s going to help us with house labor where we still have not work to do. And then lastly, we just talked briefly about disruption, because we really don’t know if Denny talked about earlier. What is the future of casual dining, first I think as we watch the business move that we started to see everybody wanted to customize their meal, now they want to customize growing service experience. They want to use that, how they want to use that. So we don’t know what it looks like, but we truly believe technology continues to play a bigger role. We know that the guest wants frictionless and hassle free. What’s the future of these aggregators, these third-party deliveries and really what’s the size of the price, how big is off-premise. I don’t think really know that yet.

A couple of things that we talked about regaining our operational edge that I want to share, its how are we doing that, when you start to create a lot of metrics and a lot of administrative work and a lot of government regulations, all of a sudden, your multi-unit managers become administrators. And so everything we have done at this point is to simplify them to get back into the restaurant. When we calculated the amount of works they have to do, we were like they can probably get 1.9 days in a restaurant, that’s just totally unacceptable. Now they are in the restaurant and at least 4 and sometimes 5 days a week. We think that’s making a difference in everything that we are trying to do to create a better operating environment.

Now, we have just done some fun things along the way. Jonathan talked about scaling back the number of promotions each year. And we probably did this about meetings without taking advantage of technology, so we scaled from in-person meetings from 11 to 3 not counting our annual conference. We are doing red [ph] talks. Imagine this next generation doesn’t like to read. They want to see everything in video, right. And so operators make red talks, right. Again, for operators by operators and our people love it. Stairway to excellence visits. We have moved away from the inspection. We are taking about what are we learning in the restaurants, celebrating a lot of wins that’s the big part of our culture and then really planning on how we are going to get better the next quarter. And I have already talked about the exception reporting that makes a big difference that moves our regional operations directors. Now they have time to really move to actions versus suspending 6 hours to 7 hours a day doing a lot of analysis. Again and it’s that whole loop, you plan things, you roll them out and you do them, but you really want that feedback to see if you are making the right decision when you are doing it and getting the feedback right away. So I am excited but we have reengaged the franchise community. They have elected them aboard, so we have a franchise advisory board and they have three of their best operators from the franchise that sit an on operations committee with us. You know what, they have a different way of thinking about the business than we do and they have obviously, a better way of thinking about how much money they are willing to spend. And I think that keeps us really sharper in how we think about really deploying capital.

We have a Presidents Club and GMs – with our top GM and an ROD Council. And again, they continuously give us feedback on how we are doing. And again, this is the group that’s really helping us with our service tests. I do want to give you some insights just a couple of the results from this year as you can kind of see how we have made progress this year. Honestly, that’s pretty damn impressive, right. When you see the guest voice, our NPS score go up that high. These are the guests that give us the 9 or 10 rating. And we are really proud of that, but honestly, we also know that those are the guests who already love us, right. And so again, but I mean if that was going down there would be another problem, but we know when Jonathan’s team brings some new messages and brings lapsed users back in, so likelihood that they are going to have a better experience goes up exponentially, so incredibly proud of the team.

Another way we are doing that is really just looking at the detractors, because those people go out of their way to tell everybody what a bad experience they may have had, so we continue to try to eliminate those. Those are guests who would give us a zero to a six. So I am really proud of our team on how they have done with the detractors as well. One of the things we talked on the call, we see a correlation between NPS and sales. It’s always hard to read that really that granularly, but the one thing you can say is that top three bars these are six RVPs, the good news all of those arising, right. But the three markets that are the highest here also have the highest sales and traffic growth.

KDS, again I love KDS, I continue to talk about speed. And so we can look at the KDS screens that you have there if you were there last night you saw they were running sub-10 minute shift all day. But it really matters what the guests think. So when they give us a feedback on, as Jonathan and Denny were talking about, we get a ton of feedback from the Ziosk because they are twice there and it’s quick and we get that feedback every day. We really care what the guests say. So if you look at these two metrics alone from a service time and food quality, service time is better by over 4% and a relatively short amount of time, food quality is up 3.3%. So again, we really believe that KDS is making a difference and as we continue to get better and better at it, we think those numbers are going to continue to rise.

And then food safety, I talked about playing offense. But again, once you lose your reputation in your way, it’s a hard climb back up. And so I walk into organization where food safety is already 94% to 95%. And I say we can do better. And look what the team has done, that’s just a discipline with line checks and really focusing on food safety that really makes a difference, because we really want our guests to trust us. And again, I am really proud of that metric. The third-party vendor that scores us, considers us best-in-class. And honestly, I just want always share to what’s not working. I briefly talked about labor and so you can see that, that challenge. And so any of the changes that we can make can’t come fast enough There is nobody that wants us faster than me, but we got to do the right way to continue to engage our team to make sure they stay and that they feel that the workload is fair. So lots of work to do on labor pressure and you saw some of managers last night it’s not an easy job. We are so incredibly proud of them and a General Manager makes so much difference in a restaurant, but we are continuing to look at how can we make their jobs easier and better, so they have more time with their team members and more time with our guests. So we have a time and motion study going on really understanding the role of the managers. It will also help us determine the right number of manager hours to put at each different restaurant volume to go forward to continue to help us with our margin. And again, the new bonus program, because now it’s on sales and profit, it eliminates all that normalization on the P&L and they could run their business like true business men and women.

And then lastly a couple of things I wanted to talk about was the team member engagement that is again so important and so core to Red Robin. That again, I have talked about some of the measurement tools and the school of leadership, the pack [ph] days which is a talent assessment center where our people continue to thrive and get new information about themselves and about their leadership styles. I think there are couple of things that we do unique and you saw it in the video upfront. We really have a comment to our policy, right. And so people can come and be themselves at work and really have a lot of fun and engage and celebrate and then embrace the diversity of our team members and I think that works. We gone to two weeks scheduling to really show respect, I think for our team members. I guess I did that as a younger child that I would wait until Friday to figure out what my schedule was next week and that’s really pass. We have to show more respect for our team members, so they know well in advance that they can plan their lives and their work in the right amount of time.

Another thing we do is stay interviews. A lot of companies do exit interviews, but think if we have a deck of cards, it’s really discovery cards that we call them and they can talk about what’s working well for them, what are their challenges and we can find out some of those challenge that our team members may be having long before they ever start thinking about leaving and really improve the work environment for our team members. So I think that’s really unique to Red Robin as well a stay interview is making a big difference.

Team member voice, I talked about that. We measure that if you read anything from gallop, a lot of people simply talk about its only 30% of the workforce is engaged, right. And the rest of them come or you hear about people who quit, but they stay anyway that’s really painful. So when you look at this nice trajectory and you are seeing 60% of our team members giving top five score about liking, working at Red Robin we think that’s meaningful and a differentiator. To be the go to for great burgers, I am just going to define it in three things that we will look at from the restaurant and Jonathan spent more time talking about that. We own, once you walk in the door, delivering great quality food, a great guest experience where speed and attentive service matters and instead of value in the restaurants we simply say bottomless, let’s deliver on that bottomless promise.

Why do I keep talking about speed, because when you try to look at how it correlates to the guests satisfy when they give us NPS. Speed, if you look at the red line is the most penalized, right. Mark easier if we don’t deliver on it and it’s also the most rewarded. So a lot of people casual dining people want to come in and sit down and relax. Every one time pressure today and it does matter. Followed closely by obviously, food quality and everyone still looks at cleanliness, right, you have to have that right. And then delivering great shareholder value, I will just share two more slides here and then Guy is going to talk about the rest of the financials when he comes up later.

But our food costs, it was interesting obviously I picked labor. We are in obviously pretty favorable commodity market right now. And when you look at the graph right here, you got okay, this isn’t really too bad, so it didn’t really stick out for me as something that I needed to focus on first. Then we are talking about our new system for the NBO back office that we are working on and starting to work on our recipes. We have realized that people hadn’t updated recipes for a long time, so we had a false sense of security that we didn’t have as much waste and when we did two updates on recipes you can see right here our waste jumped up pretty significantly. We were actually wasting it all along, we didn’t realize that. So it’s nice now that we have the recipe is accurate to see the numbers fall back into place.

And then lastly, I would just end on industry turnover, again industry of people and people who love our brand. I am incredibly proud of the work that our team has done to see our operations and our teams, the retention significantly better than the industry average. We are now seeing some of the best retention in managers, general managers and team members as a best scores we have since 2011 and 2012, so really proud of those results, the 26% management turnover annualized and hourly turnover now below 100%. And we still think we have work to do there.

So lastly, I have been here for a year and I think one of the things as operators we always have to challenge ourselves to continue to get better. And I call it the hotshot role. Have you ever heard of that before, so when I first came onboard I challenged all of our operators and said, what if – you have been doing just fine, you have been doing okay, but what if all of a sudden we bring at a hotshot, the best operator out there, that’s going to take over your market, what decisions are they going to have the courage to make you just kind of that wedding ring, right and that’s what a hotshot would do, so what’s keeping you from making those tough decisions. And it’s a great way to challenge ourselves to continue to get better and better. And I will go back to the same five categories, shape up the questions, but we are in the June meeting coming up with our team. We are going to talk about what would a hotshot do and encourage our team members to have the courage to do it. And so that’s how we are looking at operations and trying to build a long-term sustainable model. And with that, we are going to show you another video and Les is going to come up and talk about our development and our franchises. Thank you.

Les Lehner

Good morning everybody. My name is Les Lehner, I am the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. And I have been for just over 2 years arriving in early 2015. Now this morning you have heard a lot of really great things in regard to initiatives that we have that are occurring at restaurants to make us better. And whether those are initiatives coming from marketing or operations, what I really want to talk to you about today is a very evolving development strategy and one that is designed to support those initiatives and really designed to help Red Robin have the right part moving forward to be a successful as we possibly can.

Now in order to do that in the most efficient manner, I think have to give you a little bit of two things. The first is a picture of where we stand today and I will start with end of 2016 and secondly, then a little bit of history. Thanks. So as you can see from our portfolio concentration map, at the end of 2016, Red Robin had 549 operating restaurants system wide. That consisted of 445 corporately owned and operated restaurants within the United States. In addition to that, we had 18 corporately owned and operated restaurants in Canada. And at the end of 2016, we had 86 franchise restaurants. Now, you have heard people say 87 that’s because we had one opened this year already.

The other thing that I want you to see in this map is very clearly that I have highlighted five states. Keep these five states in mind and even more importantly, some of the specific trade market areas within these states because I am going to refer back to them several times during this presentation. But as you can see, those five states represent one-third of the company’s physical portfolio throughout the U.S. Now, if you look at the map evenly, it looks like we are fairly well distributed. And in reality, that’s not the case. We are weighted heavily on the West Coast for two reasons. First, Red Robin was founded in Seattle, Washington. And as we marched out and began to develop, we used a traditional market strategy. But having said that, in recent years the last 10 years to 15 years specifically, we have used what is referred to as a broadcast development approach. What that means is that we have gone out and individually sought out opportunities that we believe are successful on a pro forma basis. And they may look that way and appear that way on a pro forma basis. But what you don’t see is that they create operational inefficiencies and they create troubles for our marketing team and they create obstacles and hurdles that we have to overcome from a distribution standpoint.

To give you an example of that is today I can open a site in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and next week I can open a site at Lafayette, Louisiana and the following week I can open a site in Gordon, North Carolina that actually occurred just 2 years ago. And what I want you to think about as we continue go through the deck is the degree of inefficiencies that that can create. And keep in mind I am going to refer back to these states and some of these markets multiple times.

Now let’s take a little bit of a deeper look at what our corporate portfolio looks like. Of the 463 restaurants that we have in the United States and Canada today, what I would like you to take away from this illustration the most is actually very simple. Three out of every four of them is a freestanding building that has access from all sides and this is a huge advantage to us, because if you listen to Jonathan this morning and you listen to Carin off-premise is critical. And our guest needs and the way we are going to meet our guest is going to continue to evolve and change as we move forward. And having this type of physical portfolio at that degree provides us the ability to be the most flexible as we possibly can to change the way that we operate and meet our guests wherever they are standing.

Another thing you will see here very clearly and I am sure most of you recognized is that, we do have 80 traditional in-line mall locations. Mark those, I am going to come back to them in just a minute. And then we have 39 locations that I refer to as others. These locations are traditionally in-cap [ph] locations located within major power centers within the United States. This is also a good sign, because most of these in-cap locations have multiple directional access and are fairly flexible in regard to their ability to be a avenue for us to use off-premise and they have very high parking ratios. Now since 2015, we have been very, very focused on a very specific type of new or location criteria. And that is that we are looking for and really only looking for freestanding locations. And specifically those that are self-parked and have high traffic area and high population density and that is both daytime population and night time population because we do have two parts of the model. We have to be focused on both. Finally, we want retail gravity, we want high visibility because that’s marketing tool that you have in any market building itself. And we want to make sure that we have access on all sides, so that we can help feed and access any program that we initiate moving forward or any of those that you have already Jonathan and his team speak about today.

Finally, we really shifted from what was a retell gravity approach, which is traditionally driven by your mall within any given market to what is a co-tendency driven approach. So what I have provided you today is an example of some of the major co-tenants that we may prefer to be around in any given region, now these would change depending on where you are standing in the United States. But Costco, Loews and Target are great examples of co-tenants where we have a tendency to perform very well. In addition to that, based on where you are at any given region of the United States, major grocers can be a severe plus to our business model. That could be whole foods. That could be Trader Joe’s, or if you are in Southwest, it could be HEB.

Let’s go back to those malls. Everybody is aware that malls are struggling right now and face a very difficult path. In the mall population of our portfolio represents approximately 17%. Now if you compare those 80 mall locations to all the other locations from a revenue perspective, you can see that they lose by about $100,000 to $150,000 a year in just revenue alone. But that’s not the real story here. The real story is the restaurant level operating profit, which at a mall location is almost 7% less and this is very easy to explain, its occupancy. Malls, as a whole, have the tendency to have very high occupancy rates whether that’s through triple taxes or other. And in addition to that, they have very little flexibility in being able to address it. Having said that in addition to the occupancy issues, we are facing increased unpredictable seasonality, drops in traffic and frequency rates and even more importantly, when we have been willing to address our off-promise programs and some of the other creative programs that we are trying to use to drive our business forward, most of your mall REITs at this point in time have been unwilling and un-flexible to work [indiscernible].

So what are we doing with the mall locations that we do have, but first and foremost in the middle of 2015 we halted any mall development at any time. We haven’t presented a new mall development since that time that wasn’t already in process and we weren’t obligated to perform. And we typically have one of two strategies for every mall location that we have in the U.S. Now I can’t say that we apply both strategies to any mall location because you can’t have all of the malls into the same category, it’s not fair. Some of them are still successful properties and are very viable moving forward. But for the most part in the B and C malls where the vast majority of our portfolio is located, we are either seeking an exit strategy, because we don’t believe that the redevelopment plans and programs that the landlords have in place are going to work or we are trying to find some creative ways to create incremental revenue streams out of these models that Denny is going to allude to some of those creative methods in her closing statements.

Let’s go back to the map again where Jonathan had great videos, earlier I have great maps. But here are those five states. They represented one-third of our company’s physical portfolio, but they effectively represent 45% of our revenues and close to that in profitability. The question that you have is why, but there are a lot of reasons. Obviously, we have been operating in these markets with an extreme amount of longevity, but there is really a bigger reason. And that is that, these markets and some of the specific markets in these states Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, have all reached critical levels of penetration and saturation. There is a clear metric that is measurable that where we become saturated or penetrated within a market and our operations become more efficient because the above four-wall economics to run those restaurants also become more efficient, our distribution becomes more efficient, our local marketing that Jonathan spoke to earlier becomes extraordinary. And to make matters even better, we can enter these markets because on existing vendor base and with a less than capital cost to use those vendors to open new restaurants and it reduces our overall capital cost. And in addition to that restaurants and markets who have high penetration and high saturation levels have a tendency to open at more profitable level and maintain that throughout their life.

But there are few other things I would like you to take from this simple illustration. The second thing is we have a lot of white space and this is advantageous to us. So as a company that has 500-plus restaurants as a portfolio there is no question that this management team believes that that is an extreme advantage where our competitive sets have 1,500 restaurants or 2,000 restaurants, we on the other hand have the ability to flex and be nimble and adapt to what our traditional growth and development patterns have been. And change the way that we have thought about development in such a static fashion moving forward. And as you look at this also I would like you to think about as a move forward, all the growth and possibility and rates that we have. And as we continue to talk about why those certain markets within the U.S. are penetrated and operated so much more profitable levels.

And now let’s talk about recent NRO performance. What I am showing you in this illustration is our 2014 NRO class against what is our traditional expected statistical NRO trend for a 3-year period of an NRO opening. And what you will notice is that new restaurant opening is not unlike any other casual diners, typically have a honeymoon period in year one, they have a descending period in year two and then in year three they typically rise, plateau and normalize into perfect profitability within the model. In mid-2016, which is illustrated by the line you see on that graph, this management team recognized a trend that we hadn’t seen in a while. And that is that our 2014 class continue to trend in an apposite manner of what our traditional NRO performance would be. What did we do, we acted very decisively. The matter of fact we acted very quickly. We pulled back 100% of all NRO growth that we weren’t obligated to perform and reduced our rates of growth moving forward and have since further reduced and I will get into that in a just a few minutes.

And what we did is we set what is causing this trend and we took some really valuable learnings from this. And it’s really even more importantly that all of you understand even I am giving you an example of a class they are only a few NROs that really make that class look that may even within the 2014 class the vast majority of them were very successful. But the learnings are we have to be cautious of making sure that when we enter markets we have brand awareness. And that we are paying much more attention to our build types where we are building and why we are building there. And if we try to do everything we can in our season markets or produce season markets as fast as possible. Now, simultaneously to this, we had created a value engineering program within the development phase and since 2016 have reduced the overall prototype cost to build a new restaurant by over $300,000. This is also going to lessen the burden of entering some of these markets, but in and of itself it’s still not enough, we have to continue to improve.

But as you look at the graph which illustrates the number of restaurants built in 2015 and 2016, we had 20 in 2015, 24 in 2016 and the previous trajectory to open 35 in 2017 and 2018. What you see in 2017 and ‘18 is the clear decline of that growth caused by this management team’s very intentional decision to reduce. And we are going to grow 8 to 12 restaurants per year from now for the foreseeable future. And let me make sure we are clearing something else, the 2015 and 2016 classes aren’t showing the same trend as 2014 and we have already seen material improvements in our returns. But with that being said, we have to see them materialize. The trend is not enough. There is something else really critical in this graph though that I want you to see. And that is even before we started recognizing the critical importance of becoming more market focused the market was pushing us that way anyway.

So in 2015, we had 16 states or trade areas in which we opened sites; 2016, 18 plus Canada and then only 9 in 2017 and right now, we are only scheduled to open restaurants in 2018 in 6 major markets and that’s going to continue become more focused and the reason why it’s really simple by trying to create a more focused market development strategy. We think of distribution efficiencies, above four-wall overhead efficiency. We reduced developmental costs by bidding contracts to the same contractor for multiple jobs. We reduced overall construction freight and shipping costs. And most importantly, we can leverage the marketing team’s local marketing campaigns.

So the other thing we did in 2016 when we recognized this trend to say if we are going to become more market focused, how do we ensure we are picking the right markets? And so we took every major DMA and every major MSA in the United States regardless of whether or not Red Robin had any presence or its geographic location. And we combined all kinds of data, some of the critical categories included density of those DMA, states population. A recent one that we really need to be concerned with casual dining restaurant penetration levels, so many casual dining markets today are just simply oversaturated. Then we looked at whitespace and runway in all of these markets what are existing restaurants sales volumes, whether they are ours or somebody else’s? What are your average occupancy rates? What’s our profitability levels existing tip credit loss? Is there pending wage regulation? What is the 3-year construction means indexed on these individual trade areas? And what’s the run-rate, where they are going with that, what’s the distribution benefits and finally are there availability real estate, what’s our ability to enter the markets to begin with? And there were many more categories. And we took all this data and compiled it. And we basically categorized every market within the United States into one of the four categories.

So, as I go through this slide, I want to walk you through these categories one at a time. First, we have corporate infill markets, corporate focused markets, what we referred to as secondary markets and then franchise markets. Now, back to those 5 states once again. The corporate infill markets would really represent major market areas where we have already reached penetration of saturation levels that are optimal and we can only continue to gain by infilling these markets and the cost to get into those markets is much less and we are already operationally efficient and picking up the benefits from distribution and our marketing campaigns are most efficient. These markets would include Seattle, Denver, Phoenix as an example. Secondary, we took several markets in the U.S. and said, hey, these markets we are very close to reaching these critical saturation and penetration levels. And if we focus on these markets, we can reach these levels in the most expedient fashion available to us. Typically, these already have a partial penetration or a penetration level that’s relatively high, they have low cost to build and they are highly profitable as they stand today and that can only improve. And as a corporation by focusing on these two types of markets, we feel like we set us ourselves up the most optimal model of success.

So we have secondary markets. These are also very good markets in the United States, but they usually represent low penetration levels where we may have 1 or 2 restaurants and the timeframe that it takes us to get to an optimal penetrated level or a saturation level maybe much longer. And then finally, we have what we referred to as franchise markets. And these are often markets that are mixed to begin with or solely occupied by our franchises today where we have low or no corporate presence at all. However, they are very good markets. And they have great opportunities for development. And most importantly, what I want you to hear me say about these restaurants or these market areas is that they are not low performing. Some of the restaurants we do have here are extraordinarily profitable. It’s simply a matter of the fact that we have so much whitespace as I illustrated to you earlier that it will take me a decade or longer at our current development pace even if I reassumed the development pace that we had 2 years ago to even get to develop these markets if I chose to be market focused, which is where we are going.

And so really when you look at that, you ask yourself the question of what’s the right development path? And our answer to that question is simple. There are two paths. We believe first and foremost, we are going to continue to focus on corporate development and we are going to get the returns that we desire. We are going to focus on corporate focused markets and corporate infill markets for simple reasons they maximize operational efficiency, they improve our brand awareness, they leverage local marketing, they decrease our overall capital cost. And I will repeat myself again, they have a very large runway. And we believe in these two categories alone, we can continue to open more than 200 plus restaurants without having major impact on cannibalization of any type. And then secondary, we are going to create another road, one that hasn’t really been breached in quite some time. And that is we are going to actively pursue franchise development. We are going to focus on these franchise markets that we have identified.

Now are there corporate locations in these markets? Yes, there are. And we are going to consider using those corporate markets and those corporate locations and see locations to help us attract and find the right strategic partners, if that opportunity exists. Because the most important thing that we are going to do is take our time. We are not going to rush down this road quickly. Finding the right strategic franchise partners for us long term is absolutely critical to our success. And I think a lot of people have rushed down that road and found that they have the wrong operating partner and put yourself in an even worse position. These markets once again are not low performing markets. Some of them are also highly profitable. And we believe we can open more than 200 restaurants in these franchise market areas alone.

So, now let’s talk about these individual paths separately. From a corporate development standpoint, there are really five things that we have to do. And before I even get into these five things, I want you to hear me say something loud and clear. Our financial returns will dictate both our process and that is the measurement upon which we will make all of those decisions moving forward. Now, in order to do that there are five critical functions that have to be realized and you have heard about a lot of them today. First and foremost, we have to see upside through our off-premise programs. We have to see continued reduction of capital investment, because even though we have made a material impact of that we have to find more ways to do it and this is a tough road to haul against the very inflationary construction quantum. We have to see improvements from our marketing campaigns, which Jonathan and his team are delivering on, there is no question. We have to see operational improvements in the middle of the P&L. And as you all heard, Carin and her team are absolutely focused on producing those results. And then finally and most importantly, we absolutely have to continue to evolve to meet our guest needs and that means that we have to go wherever our guest is. And sometimes that may change. And embedded in that statement means we cannot think about your traditional development in the same manner that we have in the past. We have to be flexible in adapting our prototypes. We cannot think about the same static prototype model as we move forward and we have to ensure that anything that we build is built in a manner that is able to flex and be elastic to meet every program that we have now and any that may arise to accomplish that goal.

Now, let’s talk about the franchise development. One of the best ways to measure whether or not you would be attractive to outside investors is whether or not your existing franchise group is interested. So as I told you, if I developed our corporate markets and designated markets alone, we have more than 10 years worth of development. So, what we did earlier this year really late in the fall is go out and say, hey, what kind of interest exists amongst our existing franchise group, which is very small. And if their reaction is any indication, we are going to have a lot of interest. We have signed three ADAs in multiple states for multiple locations in the first quarter alone. We have two more area development agreements that are in process and are having talks with additional franchisees about other interests. And once again, we are going to use the 100 plus locations listed in these franchise markets as opportunities to help feed new franchisees if we need to. But we are going to begin marketing these trade areas in market areas for franchises in early 2018.

And the reason that we are waiting is we really need to set up and ensure that we have the franchise support system available to meet the means of quality franchise partners, which we plan on attracting. But what does all this mean? What it means is simple. The one thing I can guarantee you is that we cannot predict now or at any point in the future the exact timing of these transactions where if they will or will not occur. But what I can tell you is hypothetically, if we were able to sign area development agreements in all the markets we have identified and we have used all the corporate locations that we have identified as seed locations and they were refranchised. What the hypothetical and aggregate impact of that would be if it occurred over the next 4 years, say 2018, 2019, 2020, ‘21 and we don’t know the timing of that.

But in aggregate, they would be good guys and bad guys to this type of transaction. The good guys are actually easy to recognize. You gain royalty streams. You gain incremental marketing contribution. You pickup a material amount of G&A savings by alleviating those corporate restaurants and you gain proceeds. And what are the transactional bad guys? You lose revenue, you lose valuable EBITDA and you have to create and hold and maintain incremental organizational franchise expense. So, in a nutshell, what that would mean in a big picture what we would estimate now would be that you would have approximately $200 million in revenue loss. You have a net EBITDA loss of about $10 million and you would have proceeds of somewhere between $90 million to $120 million. Now if somebody going to pay us 10x our EBITDA for proceeds, no, but we have material above EBITDA gains that we are going to be able to realize it in a net basis those come through the elimination of incremental G&A additional marketing contributions and so forth to get us out to this number.

With all that being said, we are going to have a time for Q&A in just a little bit. I’d like to turn it over to Guy Constant, our Chief Financial Officer.

Guy Constant

Alright. Good morning, everybody. Really thanks very much for coming, I wanted to say that. I realized it’s a big commitment to travel from where you come from to spend the 1.5 days with us here and express your interest in Red Robin. And so hopefully, you found last night valuable and you will find the rest of the day today valuable as well to inform you as best as you can about what’s happening here at Red Robin.

Now, I may not have great videos or I don’t have great maps, but hopefully I can show you the potential for some great numbers, which I think is pretty darn sexy myself. So with that, actually before I started these kind of days require a lot of work for people to put in, in order to make this kind of thing happen as you all know if you participate in anything like this yourself. So Terry Harryman, who was our interim CFO who led really the process of preparing the materials, who did a great job prior to me coming here, I wanted to thank him for what he did. Austin Barsophy and his team that put together the actual slides and the materials and did the financial modeling and we got Dave Hansen as our VP and Controller who is also in the back of the room here today who picked up from where Terry left off as he moved over to his new role and is doing the blocking and tackling and making sure our financials are reliable.

And then the team along with them, so Max [indiscernible] who supervises the finance group, actually is set to support Carin’s operations team. As you saw a lot of this work is going to happen at the operations level. So Max and his team are going to make sure that they support Carin in every way provided the numbers they need, the feedback, the guidance to the operator, so that we can deliver on those numbers, including things like for example, the work that Josh Arnold did on modeling, our A versus T that’s already started to get us progress on waste that Carin’s team is delivering through KDS. Ryan O’Hara [ph] who is supporting Les in doing the financial numbers that we have put together today and making sure that we do a good job with our development. Adam Turner is new to the group and he is going to be jumping in and helping us out as well. And then [indiscernible] who really supports the operations team, but also our Treasury function and he is actually the guy who is going to have the biggest checkbook in the company whom we start buying back shares again next year very shortly. So, he is a very popular guy. And then lastly, Kimberley Taylor [indiscernible] who has really assisted our team in getting ready and probably is the biggest single person responsible for us delivering on what we have done today. So, looking forward to getting Kimberley some sleep after we finish here tomorrow. So, thank you very much to everybody.

Alright. So, let me jump in. And I think it’s always helpful to give you a little bit of perspective on where we were, which will help you understand why we are showing you today what we are planning on doing. So, we had fairly elevated capital spend here at Red Robin in the last few years and I really give a lot of credit to Stuart and the rest of the management team before for laying a lot of the foundation that’s setting us up for what we are able to talk about today. Because have that not occurred, we would have a much more difficult time getting started on this. We had a fairly tighter restaurant experience at Red Robin. And as a result, we invested fairly heavily in our brand transformation initiative over the last few years, which is now complete, spent about $180 million to get our restaurants up to the standard and the relevancy that we felt was necessary in order to deliver on all these programs that we have.

We also, I think, suffered from something that I think much of casual dining has suffered from, which is little bit of growth myopia, focused on unit growth as the only path to success, and I think what you are seeing now is a pivot for our business to more about EBITDA growth and more about shareholder return growth and necessarily unit growth. Some of that will come through unit growth, but there are also many other levers that we can pull. And as you can see, it was fairly expensive to execute on that myopia. We had a areas of lagging technology and I know this has been pointed out by a few of you in the room. And certainly, we have made some investments there and have some still to come in order to get our technology where it needs is to be. There is really not an initiative we rollout anymore in our industry or frankly any industry that doesn’t require significant investment in technology and we are certainly doing so on our site in order to make sure that we can deliver on the promises of what we are making here today.

Now why we were making those investments? Results did not necessarily look so good. So, our top line sales declined fairly materially from where were in 2013 down to 2016. Although I would note there is a fairly decent trajectory of positive comp sales there, while the rest of the casual dining industry was performing pretty poorly. So while that is a decline and as Jonathan said, 2016 was a good wake-up call for us. The reality was when I was in another place in the industry there was a lot of envy in the numbers that Red Robin was putting up at that time. But we are correctly being asked the question right now was that the norm or is what’s happened more recently the norm moving forward and certainly hopefully what you have gained from what Jonathan has told you as we have the tools in place in order to reverse that and go back to what we believe is the standard for this industry at least something close to that.

Our margins compressed over that time. That’s again something that’s not unfamiliar to anybody who has been watching the casual dining industry and we certainly suffered from the same thing, particularly when we had the negative sales. And more importantly, I think for this business, our return on incremental invested capital really deteriorated as well. All that investment that we made in those capital projects is certainly setting us up for where we are today, but our returns have not been good. And I think as some of you have pointed out and I think as evidenced by this chart in my opinion in a maturing industry that produces pretty good cash flow there is no measure more correlated to stock price go and return on incremental invested capital.

And as you can see, we suffered through that. When we ramped up our capital spending in 2015 and 2016 that was at the same time that our returns were declining which was the yellow line as you can see. Our share price, which is the red bar dropped right along with it. So, as you can imagine going forward, a lot of focus in our business now on return on an incremental invested capital as we move forward. We do think we have a pretty compelling investment. And I will certainly talk about that base investment right now and then Denny is going to come up to you and talk about what I would refer to as an option on the business moving forward, but I do think just this base investment is pretty compelling. After we came out of the fourth quarter, we were trading at a fairly low enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, probably as low almost as anybody in the casual dining space, including some names that have really been downtrodden for some time. So certainly felt like as I was looking at the business just present a real opportunity moving forward. There were those foundational investments made and those things we just talked about facilities and processes and technology and certainly, people with the management team that’s now in place that I think pretty relevant experience to deliver on where the state of the business is today. And in my opinion, we just simply need to be lot more reliable and predictable as the business for us to earn the higher multiples. The fact that one of the investor told me after the last call that they are looking fundamentals of the business to catch up with the stock price movement. And I would absolutely agree that we need to become much more reliable and predictable in order to do that.

Here is some of that foundation that’s been put in place and the various speakers at one point or other have touched on all of this, but somewhat perhaps not noticed a lot of things have been put in place now that set us up for where we go from here today back as Denny mentioned earlier in September of 2015. Carin has talked about KDS that we put in place in the third quarter last year. In the fourth quarter, we finished the remodel, essentially there is handful of do. We finished the remodel restaurants. All the work that Les just talked about, he was putting all that analysis in motion in the fourth quarter last year, all the work that Jason and his team have been doing to put in place the capabilities and the technologies and the processes to grow our off-premise business were done in place and as Les mentioned earlier we made the first step towards slowing our unit growth in order to free up the capital to invest in what we believe our higher return investment.

Carin is now in the first quarter tested some label model refinements and assume to roll that forward. We made a material pay-down in our revolver, reversing a trend of increasing debt. We have now reversed that in the opposite direction and we continue to expect to lower that, especially as we lower our CapEx moving forward. We improved the trajectory of our comp sales. And while positive right now, our expectation is that they will be going into the back half of the year. Jonathan tested out the media model pivot to more of a local focus or incremental local marketing in addition to our national. So we now know what that can do for us and are ready to execute on that. And as Jonathan mentioned earlier, we took the first step towards the menu simplification. So I would argue that when you are looking at somebody build a house and the foundation is being put in place, it doesn’t look like a lots going on until you start seeing the framing come up. And I think the first quarter was some of the framing starting to show up from all the foundational work that we have done before and hopefully, we can continue to put that all together and make an attractive place to live for you shareholders moving forward.

As you look overall and I was teasing everybody earlier that I one slide put in here what it took other people 90 slides to say, but I am just condensing what other people said, as you can see on marketing we are going to really lean into the value and the business. We are going to focus on core markets and we are going to exploit that off-premise opportunity. Some wise people at one point said that many companies underestimate the value that’s in the core of their business and this management team is not underestimating that value that we can get out of the core markets that we live in. On operation, Carin focusing on getting that edge back on speed of service and simplification and improving the guest experience and working on our four-wall economics. We are still going to add additional four walls, but we are going to focus much more heavily on making sure the four walls we got are performing better. On development, we are going to slow the unit growth, we are going to improve the new unit ROI for the ones that we do build and we are going to implement the company franchise market development strategy that Les just talked about. And then on the finance side, we are going to create shareholder value by focusing on returns, be disciplined in our capital allocation and we are going to target cost saving opportunities that we believe won’t just maintain the guest experience we have that actually can potentially enhance it as well.

Before I get into actual details, I am just trying to make sure everybody understood what was in the model. So the value to off-premise, the organic franchisee growth is in the model, the EBITDA margin improvement that Carin talked about not within the restaurant, but at the corporate level is in the model, the slower unit growth and share repurchases that we expect to start in 2018 all in the model. Not included in the model is any sort of major change to labor model that’s over and above what Carin will do through the testing that she talked about. The implications of the new franchise strategy that Les just talked about not in the model, again because we couldn’t really estimate the timing of what that would be, we haven’t got it in the model, but consider the $200 million of lost revenue, $10 million of lost EBITDA and $90 million to $120 million of proceeds not in the model that we are about to show you. There is no non-traditional prototypes in there, so what Les talked about was 8 to 10 traditional type units as we move forward, but should we decide there are other ways to capture upon where the guest is going that’s not in the model either. And today, there is no anticipation of dividends right now in the model as well. Mostly – we are focused mostly in terms of capital allocation on share repurchase once we have invested in the business.

So on the top end, what you will see from now for through 2021 is annual revenue is expected to grow between 2% and 4%, that would be comprised of comp sales of above 1% or 2% over that time and net new corporate unit growth of above 1% per year. Obviously, franchise royalties will be growing over this time as well as an additional contributor and we expect our off-premise to go to 14% of revenues by 2020. And that might seem like a lot given that we are starting at 5%. But keep in mind that that number is about the average of what people who serve food like us are doing today are not suggesting that our product that may travel a certain way that may not be quite as good as some other products out there that we would hit the types of percentages of mix that they do. Some of our competitors are at 20% mix on off-premise, we are not suggesting that. We are just saying that people that serve similar products to us are already doing these kinds of levels today. And in fact, we have often talked internally by the time we get to 2014 [ph] may no longer be the average it might actually be a lot higher than that by that point, but what’s in our model is to get the 14% by that time.

We think overall the next 4 years we can get 200 basis points, 300 basis point of margin improvement from a number of different areas. So we are going to get some occupancy leverage from higher AUVs as you see with that 1% to 2% comp growth and a deeper market penetration that Les talked about we think can help us on the occupancy side. And certainly, as we move away from as we do some closures, the closures as you might imagine are not very efficient from an occupancy point of view. And as we slowdown unit growth, we take out some less efficient new units from our system that would be in each and every year, so we gain some leverage on the occupancy side.

As we roll on G&A. G&A and not everybody counts everything the same what’s in G&A and what isn’t, so I realize that’s the difficult number to compare apples-to-apples, but we do think we have opportunity in G&A. As shift from a unit growth model to more of a return focused model, we can keep G&A growing slower than revenue. One of the challenges casual dining companies have had for years has been they have been growing the G&A just as fast as their revenue has been growing and they are getting no leverage on that. We are certainly going to be able to take advantage of that. And I really see that as a shift, because as you can imagine when you are not building as many new units, you will need as many real estate people. You don’t need as many legal people negotiating new real estate deals. You don’t need as many opening units people for example when you are not opening as many units. However, as you shift to making your four-wall economics better, you probably want to make investments in culinary. You probably want to make investments in operations engineering to become more efficient in that regard. You probably want to get closer your consumer, so maybe more investment in consumer insights. So I see less about cuts in G&A than necessarily a shift in focus based on the strategy that we are employing today.

In terms of cost of goods, the work on KDS, which is just getting started and is already got us some benefit on the waste side, what we are doing on menu simplification and some opportunity around kitchen investments that Carin and Amanda probably already pointed out a couple of pieces of equipment they don’t love in back of the host yesterday. So there could be some opportunities for us to make investments there and improve, not just labor productivity like that sort of everybody thinks we would be going after with that and there certainly may be some of that. But we have some pieces of equipment that results in very high repair and maintenance expense and cost us more in utilities than we might like as well as getting us a better product and hopefully faster to speed as on top of cost save that should be enough to pay for it in terms of an incremental return. And then on the restaurant labor side, there are labor model changes that Carin is considering and testing that will help us overcome wage inflation, which we do have in the model, we are not expecting that wage inflation is going away anytime soon. So over the next 4 years or 5 years we have wage inflation built in the model, but we also have labor model changes that can help us make some progress on that line over the next 4 years.

So overall, how we get there over that timeframe, we get about 75 basis points to 100 basis points of labor improvement over that time. Our G&A will leverage about 50 basis points to 75 basis points as we make the shift that I talked about. I think other operating expenses, which are about 50% fixed will go down 25 basis points to 75 basis points and our occupancy will also help us 50 basis points to 75 basis points over time giving us an opportunity to improve the margins by 250 basis points to 300 basis point over the next 4 years. In terms of capital allocation, just reminding you that in 2017 we are planning on building 16 new units, the unit returns as Les had deteriorated for class of restaurants we did in 2014 they have improved, but we are still in an environment where we are not achieving that types of return we would like on a regular basis. So by shifting the number we built, we believe we will be focused on the higher ones on the list, but typically are the ones that we have much more confidence we will deliver the returns and obviously will help us lower our CapEx and give us dollars to invest in other areas that can drive better returns, which will include four-wall economics. The plan going forward assumes 8 to 12 new units a year traditional development, 8 to 12 new units and 5 closings per year. We don’t know where that’s going to go, but we have been seeing some closings. Les did talk about exit strategy around malls. So there maybe opportunities for us that will likely comprise a large component of those closings. And as Les said, growth will absolutely be determined by returns. That’s ultimately what we are focused on. You can’t have that ROIIC driven stock price improvement if you don’t focus on returns.

The other thing we are looking at is this, what I was calling a smoothing of IT and remodel investments, so smaller investments are more continual. I have heard feedback from all of you as investors in the business and certainly drives me a little crazy as the CFO that you have $0, $0, $0 on $180 on investment remodel and $0, $0, $0. That unpredictability is very difficult to manage. What I am thinking is if we have to do a remodel every 7 or 8 years, why don’t we just spend 1/7th of $180 million every year just keeping the system updated. It seems like a fairly simple approach to move forward and we do have some of the remodels that we did almost 5 years ago now. So, on a couple of years we can start to do that ongoing remodel on a regular basis, so that we can keep up our assets. We sometimes fall into the trap as operators because we see every restaurant and every market that we think they will look the same. We sometimes forget that the customer only sees the one near their work and the one near their home. And as long as those have a consistent image, we are probably okay. And so that’s how we will think about it.

The other point I wanted to make is that as I said earlier, there is not much we do now. It doesn’t require a significant IT investment. So, we are just $0.5 in the CapEx model moving forward knowing we are going to have IT investments we are going to be making every year. We might not know what that is 3 years from now, but we know we are going to have some investment. With all that, we expect our CapEx down to a range somewhere between $60 million and $80 million between now and 2021, which is a pretty material decline from where it was last year at almost $200 million.

In terms of debt and our leverage ratio, we ended the year with $335 million of debt and 4.35x leverage ratio. We came out of the first quarter, with about $300 million of debt a 4.23x leverage ratio and we are going to work our way down to a target leverage ratio of 3x. We are not going to wait till we get to 3x before we start to look to other ways to allocate capital. We have share repurchase starting in 2018, because we feel like we will make meaningful enough progress through the next four quarters that will allow us to start to blend in some share repurchase along with continued debt pay-down and with our CapEx commitment coming down, we will have the free cash flow to do it.

We did secure temporary covenant relief in Q1 that based on these ratios we won’t need, but that’s – in my sort of view that is a high-class problem, what we didn’t know at the time we were arranging in February, you might recall was a pretty lousy month for the casual dining industry. So looking at some sensitivity and how much sales decline we might have and not knowing where the industry was going we wanted to make sure we have the insurance in place than we do now and overall, it was fairly reasonably priced for us to investment. We have the ability by the way to walk away from those new covenant roles anytime we want. So, if we start to make a lot of progress, we can beef up the bank group, now that we don’t need the new provisions anymore and we can startup share repurchase at that point. Today, the covenant rules do not allow us to do share repurchase, which is why we have some urgency on trying to get to the point where we don’t need those in place.

We have historically been a share repurchaser. Red Robin, as a company and myself personally in other places I think you all know, would like to buyback shares and like to buy them on a regular basis. I think as many of you may have realized, because we have talked about it. If we add $250 to buyback shares, we would like to buyback $1 a day. I don’t think I am smart enough to time the market. That’s what you guys are good at. I am good at just making sure we have the cash flow and providing some sort of steady and predictable return of capital. And as you can see Red Robin has been pretty good at that historically. And as we move forward, while we don’t think we will have any in 2017 as we have said, we do think we can start to sprinkle it in moving forward. And when the model starts to hum as we get into the out years, we are generating quite a bit of EBITDA and free cash flow over and above our CapEx needs at that time. So, we should have a lot of money to use to buyback shares. And so certainly that is planned in the model as well, an estimate of about 4% to 6% on average during those years, more back loaded as you can see with this chart.

And so what we expect to do with the innovative business drivers that Jonathan talked about, the margins and expansion work they are going do, the capital structure and allocation that we are going to follow. We think we can progress to about $200 million in EBITDA by 2021 or at about $145 million to $150 million expected for this year and our average annual free cash flow of $100 million to $120 million between 2018 and 2021. And if we invested in a disciplined way that we planned, we believe our return on incremental invested capital will average 20%, posted well above our cost of capital and obviously we believe very accretive to the business as we move forward.

And if you sum all that up, we think we can target average annual EPS growth between 10% and 15% comprised of 4% to 6% share repurchase on average, about 3% to 5% margin improvement as we put that 50 to 75 basis points in every year and 2% to 4% revenue growth comprising that 15%. And obviously, I know all you guys can do math, 5 years of 10% to 15% growth essentially gets us to doubling our EPS by 2021. That we believe is a pretty good compelling investment thesis for the business as we operate it today and certainly happy to answer any questions you might have on the information that Carin and Les and I provided. And as I said earlier once we are done with the Q&A, we will take a break for 15 minutes and Denny will come up and talk about what we think is an option on the business, which is some of the more futuristic we are thinking that we have got in place knowing where the business is today. It’s great that we can operate it in this sort of efficient way. But I think naïvely we would be naïve if we didn’t think we also had to think about the future as well of where the business is going.

So with that, I would be happy to take your questions. And I will bring Les and Carin up here to join me. Thanks for your attention by the way.

Brian Vaccaro

Hey, thank you. Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James. I had a couple of questions. One of the front of house service model changes that are in test. And Carin, I think you mentioned there are two that – maybe there is a hybrid that comes out of those two tests, but can you share a little bit more qualitatively what you are doing in those two tests specifically to change the front of house and maybe the impact not only on your servers in terms of maybe their take-home pay, but also the financial impact on your model?

Carin Stutz

Sure. I will share a couple of things, but I have got to just be a little bit cautious just because I think the more accurate numbers are still yet to come. So, I think when you look at the service models obviously right now everything we have is focused on front of the house. So, you kind of look at the key positions there right, whether its buster hours, expo hours, server hours, host hours. So, all of those 6 tests are hybrid of some of those as well. I think like I said, the ones that are probably struggling or you try to take away too many of those at one time, that’s just not a good combination. But the ones that are doing well, probably provide a little bit more around expo and utilizing the server more efficiently, because I think if you look at a restaurant, you’ve got to bring in – the one thing that’s not predicted about a restaurant as much as you try to forecast is when the guests is going to show up, right. So you have to kind of prepare for that and bring your servers in. And so you have seen team service models in the past, right. You have seen some of those efficiencies that work well for us. But I think it’s going to be a hybrid model somewhere between expo and team service that may roll.

Brian Vaccaro

Is there a timeline on when you may pull that lever or make that decision to move forward on? Is it later this year or its ‘18?

Carin Stutz

Yes. I mean, our next check-in is the first week of June and we will look at all of the models again and look at the test results. Then we will probably make the adjustments based on what we think. When the team comebacks together in August it’s probably when we will decide what the right model is. Assuming that it all goes well, that’s kind of our timing and then we will figure out a deployment strategy.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And Guy, your second half guidance for the year for 2017, you talked about when you gave your COGS margin guidance and obviously your labor that there were some productivity savings embedded in your guidance, is there something for team service embedded in your guidance or can you give either in broad strokes on how much savings is in that embedded in your guidance for the second half of ‘17?

Guy Constant

Yes. The way I think about what Carin has laid about is more what in the mid-term what Carin is talking about and say mid-term might even seem like it’s even further away than it really is. But there have been things that Carin seems already done in the short-term around compliance with manager pars or looking at whether low volume restaurants we would have the same level of management investment that we do today. Some of that work is already in place. Carin’s team has already made progress on waste management, 25 basis points in the fourth quarter. We think probably 30 basis points of the savings and COGS we saw in Q1 was related to waste management, which is a result of KDS. I know the teams also looking in wage compliance, which becomes very important. You have to really think about when you are trying to hire difficult – still difficult hard to host team member jobs you are careful of what wages you have for enough to get the type of talent that you need, but you don’t want to overstretch in that regard either. So those are three areas that Carin’s team knew they could work on in the short-term that could allow drive some of those improvements, while we built the engagement around the solutions that are being driven by the operators to what we can put in place for the mid-term and some of these maybe more familiar types of labor changes that Carin was just talking about. I don’t know if you have anything you want to add to that, Carin?

Carin Stutz

One of the things – some of you may know I have worked in some of the other larger casual dining concepts before. And so we recently added a team member who came from one of those concepts and said give me your first impressions of our labor model. He said, well, hard house is really tight, front of the house is a bit spoiled. And I just certainly say that, because I know they work incredibly hard, but I do think that, that speaks to some opportunity there.

Alex Mergard

Hi, this is Alex Mergard from JPMorgan. In your guidance – 5-year guidance for comps of 1% to 2%, could you touch on what you are thinking the industry will do on a ticket and traffic basis and then also on results and if that’s constant over time or if you are projecting an increase in industry perhaps in 2019, 2020?

Guy Constant

Yes. We have made no assumption of a change in the industry trajectory. And I think, gosh you know – I know people know I am from Canada, but now I guess from Missouri, I would like to see the industry start to turn before we start making any assumptions that it will get better. So, it’s purely based on what we think we can accomplish through the growth in off-premise, the emphasis on value that Jonathan talked about. I think I will key of one of the things Jonathan said, it likely will not be highly predicated on taking price. We do think that’s a danger, because you see that’s so that almost exact inverse correlation between price and traffic in our industry, which has been around for a long time. So I think we would be really careful about taking price. And obviously, we really want to hang on to our value message for as long as we can. It will be coming in traffic and in some of the work we are doing in off-premise, that’s where we are going to target getting the growth from.

Alex Mergard

Alright, great. Thank you. And then just one follow-up question. So, with wage inflation running north of 6% at the moment over 5 years, that would be roughly 30%. And after taking call it, 2% price a year, 10% over 5 years, so kind of it’s not perfect math, but perhaps that you can maybe take up maybe 20% out of the labor cost in your model and perhaps it sounds a bit aspirational. So could you just kind of bucket in your labor savings in terms of how much is it current initiatives that might be annualizing new initiatives and any other thoughts you might have?

Guy Constant

We get a number of layers factoring in. And so we do not assume in the model that wage inflation is going to stay at 6% for the next 5 years. So, what Carin and his team did, we consulted the best knowledge we can find out there, what projections were for wage inflation moving forward and those numbers were 3% to 4% for the next couple of years and 2% to 3% after that. So, moderating a little bit, but still inflationary. That may turn out to be different. But at least that’s what we are modeling in the system right now. You do get some other layers of things coming in. So for example, a pullback in unit growth and closures of underperforming locations will inevitably addition by subtraction to some extent. So, you take out less efficient new units and you take out less efficient existing units that will contribute to margin. And then you add in the work that Carin is doing layering in these initiatives, not just on the labor front, but on the wage front – on the waste front as well. All of those things ladder up thus being able to leverage a little bit. That number would have been bigger absent wage inflation, but wage inflation is dragging it down to where we think we can only get in the 100 basis point range of improvement.

Howard Penney

Hi, thank you. Howard Penney, Hedgeye Risk Management. Two questions. One, why no dividends, I think I didn’t quite do the math correctly. But I think you are buying back 25% of your equity value something along that? And then the second is the change in strategy and how is management compensation to you?

Guy Constant

Okay. I obviously can’t speak for the board as a result of dividend. So I think right now, we obviously don’t have a dividend. So, I didn’t want to model in a future decision that the board may or may not take in that area. I do think any time you change your strategy like this it’s always a good time to reconsider how you do your capital allocation. So I wouldn’t want to rule it out, but it’s certainly nothing I can assume right now. And in fact, that same sort of pivot I think needs to happen when strategy – when you think about how the management compensation is designed moving forward. And so those are discussions that are taking place now about how that might look to align with this strategy. For 2017, it remains where it was before. Short-term is based on EBITDA growth. Long-term is based on a blend of EBITDA growth and ROIC performance. But as we move forward with this strategy, it’s one of the things that’s under consideration about how we change the long-term compensation. Sorry, I don’t have a little more detail for you yet.

Howard Penney

Thanks. Can you just talk a little bit about incrementality, you are assuming off-premise, because I think the total comp 4, 5 years is 5 to 10 and just the increase in off-premise is 9%. So what the incrementality goes we are assuming in the model?

Guy Constant

Yes. It’s hard to know that right now. I mean, you look at some data and it says it’s pretty highly incremental. But I think the jury is still out on that to some extent. There are certainly surveys around third-party delivery that suggests it’s pretty highly incremental. I think we are looking at that data with a healthy skepticism just to try and understand that. But not all of that sales growth is predicated just on off-premise growth. We think the positioning we have, particularly with value at a $6.99 price point is a real opportunity. And the way I think about it is this way going. So for a long time, I think casual dining struggled with the fact that they created too much separation with their pricing with what fast food guys are doing, especially when they went to the dollar menu and casual dinners are continually raising their prices. We opened up this huge gap, right, for fast casual to drive into. And they basically took advantage of the $5 to $10 price point in the restaurant industry. It’s interesting now that they are making the same mistakes casual dining is as it’s hard to go now to get fast casual operator and get a meal for under $10. So, we feel like that $5 to $10 price point is a real niche that we are playing in that really not very many people are playing in. We have pretty darn good value of tavern burger and bottomless fries. So we think that a large component of the traffic too can be built off our emphasis on value and how we are known for making us money.

Howard Penney

Yes. And then maybe one for Les, can you talk about how the, I guess, the mall owners versus I don’t know who owns the property on the freestanding locations. How they are pushing rents differently? And why occupancy is higher on the mall locations? And are you seeing mall operators try to come in and jam you on rents, because they are seeing suffering. So what’s the dynamic that’s playing out? I guess is it a different owner who owns the freestanding location in the mall location?

Les Lehner

In many cases, it is yes. And the economics of those two deals are very different. Typically, in one, you are paying your ground lease rent, which means you have a little heavier capital investment, but your overall occupancy is extraordinarily small, because you are supplying the structure, you are building the building. And so in average, ground lease rent might be $100,000 a year, where am inland rent in the mall typically runs in the mid-20s and in addition to that adds on triple nets that are usually pretty absorbing it. And the reason why malls do that is they give free passes to their large rankers. So Dillard’s and Macy’s and Sears, the ones that are still open, aren’t paying triple nets. In many cases, they don’t even pay taxes. In some cases, those costs are passed on to the smaller restaurant operators or retailers that operate typically below 15,000 or 20,000 feet in aggregate. And so the model as a whole has a tendency to push those costs down. I think in the ‘80s and early ‘90s that worked. And it worked because the volume you could count on out of the law was in aggregate higher, because you really were beating off of the captive audience that was there. And since that’s changed, it just doesn’t exist. Does that answer your question?

Howard Penney

Yes. I think you may have just answered my question on the malls. But – so is it – was it attractive because the CapEx requirement for the mall stores were so much lower, is that why so many malls – so many stores were in the malls to begin with?

Les Lehner

Well, the company had an active mall strategy for many years. I was not present during that time, but I will tell you it doesn’t make us unlike anybody else in the casual dining industry. There was a large period of time in which developing restaurants in malls was a very successful strategy, because even though they had a higher occupancy, they also had a materially higher revenue line. And that’s a trend that for us has only shifted within the last – probably 4 to 6 years. If you go back just 5 or 6 years, you will see that our mall locations probably outperformed those that were freestanding. Now in addition to that, there has been another change within that set as you had retailers come out of a traditional mall environment, malls have struggled to figure out what to infill and so what they have added is really discretionary entertainment. They have added either forms of entertainment or restaurants. And so the competitive set within those environments has also gotten materially higher. Both of those factors have contributed to revenue loss, while your occupancy rates have only increased and increased and increased. Does that help?

Howard Penney

Yes, absolutely. And then on the area development agreements, can you remind us what the capital requirements are for the franchisees to sign an area development agreement today?

Les Lehner

So, right now – and I will say these area by area development agreement, but our traditional franchising fee on a restaurant level for opening a restaurant is around $35,000 and then the area development agreement depends on the market in which you are standing on, but we have market to market that is very competitive.

Christopher Carril

Guy, it’s Christopher Carril here. You laid out the 200 to 300 basis point of restaurant margin improvement through 2021. Can you talk a little bit about the timing of when you would expect those benefits to – when you would expect to realize most of those benefits? And then also, what’s the – how sensitive is that to changes in same-store sales? If the comp were more flat per se, what would that look like?

Guy Constant

Yes. No, it’s fairly spread out over that timeframe, Chris, because we are giving time for Carin to seed the engagement of the operators as she rolls in some of these changes and then some of the comp sales growth is fairly steady as we roll in some of the off-premise. So it’s modeled fairly consistently. Obviously, the wage inflation steps down as I talked about earlier. We do assume some commodity inflation, because I don’t think we can expect this type of environment to last forever. Now we do think some of the other things will offset it. But overall cost of sales does come up a little bit over that timeframe. There is some sensitivity. I’d say probably half the margin benefit in there is sales sensitive. So if we don’t see this kind of sales environment that we would expect, then we probably would not get that sort of margin improvement, but then that triggers a whole bunch of other changes, right? Then we are probably not building 8 to 12 units a year, if we are not seeing this kind of performance, because the returns aren’t going to be there to invest in that. So, one of the things I like about this plan is that it gives us different levers to get there. So if one disappears, we are not absent levers we can pull on some of the other areas in order to offset that to some extent.

Christopher Carril

What assumptions are you making around the share repurchases and EPS? I guess, what price are you using and what share count?

Guy Constant

Yes. We assumed a constant multiple to where we are today if we benefit from that and the multiple goes up a little bit. I think that would be a high class problem, but yes, that was our best estimate as we looked at the EPS ratio and assumed a constant multiple that we would be buying at the price at that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Just back on the same-store sales assumptions for the next couple of years, can you break it down by traffic and price and then particularly take it when we are looking at price can we talk about what you are expecting in terms of mix shift?

Guy Constant

Generally, I can talk about that. I mean, we didn’t – I can’t break it down specifically that way, although as I said earlier it would be less driven by price and more driven by traffic. We do start to lap some of the more major changes we made that have negatively impacted mix by the time we get to the third quarter this year. So absent dramatic changes and what we are doing with the tavern menu that aren’t necessary anticipated I would expect that mix will become less of a negative or positive driver moving forward. And it would be more centered around the traffic that we are driving either through the value message or through the off-premise that we are proposed.

Unidentified Analyst

Another same-store sales question, if you closed all your mall stores today, would it improve your comps?

Guy Constant

Well, had we done that at the end of fourth quarter last year, it would have actually been a negative to comp. Surprisingly in the fourth quarter of ‘16 our mall location has actually outperformed our non-mall location which I think shocked all of us. We weren’t really expecting that. But I think in Q1 that reversed. So that’s that unpredictable seasonality that Les was talking about. But I think generally speaking, yes, our belief would be mall locations on balance will be more of a drag to comps than non-mall locations.

Unidentified Analyst

So nothing happens in lines so if you were to maybe guess or come through if those are hypothetic analysis of where you might hit or beat or there is incremental improvement in labor or cost of goods or I mean it seemed to be barely even the way you sort of projected the improvement between G&A cost of goods. So, it’s not going to happen that way, right?

Guy Constant

We are trying to model it that way.

Unidentified Analyst

So where would you see the additional labor cost or additional food cost or I think how is this....

Guy Constant

Yes, I don’t know. It’s hard to say and I will let Carin weigh in on that too. I think anytime you are making changes like this it’s the momentum that Carin talked about in her presentation becomes very important. So for a long time, casual diners thought the way to win was by building new units. It was equated to the 3 yards and a cloud of dust, football mentality of the Texas high school coach, right? And that’s the way I always want and I don’t care if the spread off is becoming popular. I am just going to keep running the mall every down and then you start to realize that maybe there is a different way to win, but it takes time for people to realize that. So, I look like a Carin or an Amanda that’s been in this business for a long time. There was one way to be successful in this business. We have built new units. You got promoted to General Manager. We have built more units. We became ROD, built more units, became an RVP and that was success. And now that we are in an environment where casual dining as a whole probably doesn’t need to be building a lot more units, its normal for an Assistant Manager or a General Manager in RRB, okay, well, how do I win now, because that model that I won with before is hard. This is the different way to win that model. And you manage waste better. You drive top line sales. You become more efficient with your labor. You get a better bonus. You have a healthier business. That’s the way to win. And so I think as we start to get a little momentum on that and the new bonus plan helps and de-normalizing of the P&L will help as well. I think you will get momentum around, hey, this is a new way to win and we hopefully get a little more on that, that’s more under our control than perhaps hoping on some things that are a little less under our control. But that’s one guy’s opinion.

Denny Marie Post

Yes, the only other thing is you are working with your financial models don’t discount the impact of culture and retention of our team members. The better that we can retain our top talent, right, the more quickly we are able to move forward on some of these initiatives that we want to accomplish that we think that are going to help returns. But that investment in our people is incredibly important.

Guy Constant

Probably got time for one more. So Sean?

Unidentified Analyst

Related question, is there built-in margin leakage in the plan? So if you took all the dollars, you think you are cutting in ops, it adds 300 or 400 in there sum assumed?

Guy Constant

Yes, there is definitely the wage inflation that we talked about. So we are expecting to be swimming upstream a little bit on labor costs that some of the things that can work out in aggregate would produce more of a benefit than that. But because we are seeing wage inflation, we have planned commodity inflation there. We think commodity inflation is somewhat inevitable. And we are all going to have bit of a scare with beef prices right now, but we have had fairly historically low commodity environments, though we are not expecting that to continue moving forward. So, this model incorporates wage and commodity inflation at least with our best guess as to what might be for the next 3, 4 years.

Terry Harryman

Alright. With that, let’s take a break for 15 minutes and we will bring Denny back and then you will have the whole team up here to ask questions as we wrap up. Thanks for your attention.

Denny Marie Post

Yes, it doesn’t take a lot to make a difference in somebody’s day and that’s what our team members do everyday. So, you have seen all but the last and we will show the last our video as we wrap up and go to Q&A, but again, I just want to say I have the opportunity, I was just speaking someone here on the side, sit back and watch my team present the way they just did. I just have to say I am filled with pride for the work that the entire team has done to take us to where we are and I am filled with renewed confidence as though I didn’t have enough in our ability to realize our future. So, thank you very much. I am really, really proud of you all. That was pretty awesome.

So when you get the chance to lead in this kind of a category, it’s kind of the ultimate. Let’s see. We want to build the sustainable business model in the middle of the greatest disruptions that certainly this category has ever seen. Boy, what a challenge. If you are not up for that, then go somewhere else, right? You got to be prepared to go with that. And I believe and I think you have seen and I am going to summarizing now what Guy summarized, by the way I see – I do see an opportunity Guy, if you are able to actually think all that stuff and not just summarize it, then I could probably fund down my executive team a little bit. But I am not going to do that, because I know that each of them has their skills. And what Guy says is summarization and so I will give him credit. But I am going to summarize again, because I am a big believer and tell them what you tell them, tell them and tell them again and then tell them again, because you need to hear that there are tangible reasons to believe that Red Robin can be one of the net winners out of this category. And then I will move to as Guy called it’s the option on the model to talk about that.

But let me just share with you a little bit, again, why we think we can succeed in the near term. We have the top line drivers in place to outpace the casual dining industry and to return to positive sales and positive traffic. I have access to some third-party research and it says that in fact, guests are saying they are going to come out and dine more. We will wait and see them show up. But what they are really interested in is high value, affordable. And what defines value and affordability, largely quality of ingredients and quantity at reasonable prices. And if its $6.99 Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries it doesn’t deliver on that, I don’t know what does. So we are right in that sweet spot and determine the whole there. So, value is very much there.

Our off-premise upside is considerable. You have heard it. And I think Howard to our point is there an inflection point, I have it’s kind of hard to believe, I love straight lines too, but it’s going to take us until 2021 to get to 14% off-premise. The big question is the incrementality question, how does it stay incremental? But again, I spoke with some of you all last night I think off-premise is our key to unlocking frequency, because burgers are still the most popular food. We are known for our burgers. The fact that we own and hold the place in many peoples’ hearts, what has traditionally been a trip to Red Robin is part of going to Costco or part of doing something else. Now, it can also be a night of Red Robin brought home, while they enjoy a movie or their favorite sporting event. So, lot of opportunity there.

Operations, is regaining our historical edge. When Carin and I first met each other, she was at another concept. And it was long before we actually started talking to each other. I remember the first thing she said was her comment about, I always admired her. And it brought me up short, because I had operators tell me we were going to give up that edge. And in fact, we did. So bringing her back and having her focus with the right tools and with the team on our ability to deliver speed only benefits the dine-in experience as well as the off-premise experience. Because again off-premise consumers or guests are not choosing to do so in the shelters today, they want to do exactly the same time that the guests in the restaurant wanted. So, we have to peak those hours and we have to be able to peak at even higher rates. Our margin upside is identified and in test. Again, Guy, I really appreciate how knowing Carin and the way you approach this, which is we know we have to bring our operations along. Again, as Carin showed you on that chart, she could go out tomorrow and say, cut 15 hours out of every labor model for the day and we would achieve it and then you would see the results. I appreciate slow and steady, but I also believe some of it will be realized potentially a little faster, because who I am, right? I believe in always we can do a little faster, the team is not shocked by that.

We were joking the other day with hashtag, how fast can we do this. It is my hashtag. Denny says – hashtag, Denny says, yes, we can do it faster. So, the margin upside is there and it’s real. Now, the pressures are also very much there and I’ll talk about those in a second. Refocusing our growth on selective markets, unless again great job and really again talk about pivot. I remember when it was described as opportunistic, we go any place we thought we could plant a flag. And while that makes Facebook fans happy, who say, gosh, I wish you would have one in so and so. It is not a good development model for us going forward. And particularly the need to really focus on penetration and being able to deliver right now, Jonathan on incremental investments covering roughly 45% of our locations. We can’t afford to spend on local television when we have a couple in the market. But we can if we did – we have deeper penetration and franchisees can as well. We have a few that are large enough to invest their own and we believe we can get more of those who could do that. And that comes again reigniting franchise development. And arguably, we have gone back and forth a little bit on this, but reestablishing our franchise relationship with credible people at the table, Guy, Les, Carin, Jonathan, the whole team and really getting them to know and believe in what we can do and trusting that we are now starting to outpace them from an operational standpoint, from a sales standpoint. And now we are in a position to lead again, which we weren’t before. So, I do believe that we can reignite franchise development.

In short, we can optimize the existing model. There is a lot of opportunity here. But I am not going to sit here and tell you that, that’s the secret, because that’s pretty much what everybody is saying. I will figure out a way that can get back to the glory days, right. So here is the hard reality. This is the chart that I asked them to pull this up to put this back in here that Jonathan shared with you. This only goes back to Q2 of 2014. If we went back, that traffic trend would have been declining for quite some time in terms of traffic. I am here to tell you casual dining peaked and is not coming back. It is not going to be the raining concept ever again to the extent that it was. It had its moment. It had its moment when we were all discovering big box stores and going out to movie theaters and doing lots of stuff of which casual dining was part of that occasion, right? It was all about that. We were never a destination or a very few were. You were part of something else.

And if you add this to the very real wall, we are starting to hit in terms of labor cost. I mean, again, casual dining succeeded when labor costs were low and guest disposable income was high. And you could just draft off the guy next door from their overflow of whoever was waiting out the door to get into their restaurant, right? You just – that was while that co-location started to occur. It’s not coming back. I don’t believe it is. And on top of it, we are now paying more and more for team members to stand around waiting for guests who are not coming in. And I am a journalism major, not a finance major, but I can tell you that doesn’t work, not a sustainable business model. It just is not. And so we have to get smarter about being flexible in a whole number of other things. I’m not saying that full service goes away completely. I still think there will be a reason to gather and enjoy. But it’s just not going to drive the business like it drove and they will just keep building right? There are more seats a lot more seats than we need and there will be – there will be a decline in seats. So here is that bad news, but here is the good news, that same millennial audience I was talking about and the research tells me that they still care about big brands. I mean, there are all not just chasing we all like – we get – it’s kind of fun that we look at brand. But I haven’t seen a whole lot of INDI brands break out. And there’s still a role for trusted solid quality brands, and Red Robbins, the Jonathan is one of those trusted, quality solid brands. But now as we evolve, can bring you what you love in the way that you want it and that’s going to be the secret. So now we are still casual, so maybe we become omni casual. We come along side to guests, where they are going and what they are doing to bring our food to them. And I think Red Robin is well positioned to do that.

Now, I love this cartoon. We are not going to get there this way. Instead of risking anything new, let’s play it safe by continuing our slow decline in the not going to happen, right, not going to happen. And we are – again, you have seen team before. You – I don’t think you find any of us to be the kind of people who are satisfied with slow decline in obsolesce. That’s not the way we operate. I will go from, if you will, kind of the funny to the sublime which I really resonates with me if it’s late 1,800 close, but it’s very contemporary. My destination is no longer a place. It’s rather a new way of seeing. And that’s what I am challenging the team to do. We are very good at our insights. We can get – continue to get better. But the more we come along the guest and see new ways of being, the better off we are going to be. And that’s how we are going to assure that they are for generations to come, not by trying to convince them that they need to come back to us. I do not want to be us in the nostalgic visit for Jason, your little boys or their boys to find out when Red Robin. And boy, we used to go there, so let me take you the places I go with my dad. I don’t want to be in the visit. We got to be a contemporary brand that stays relevant. So let me share with you some of the things that we think we can do and these are the options on for business to point.

They are purposely vague, largely because we are seeing our way through them, some of them more tangible than others. But again, hopefully walk away with the sense that this is a team that’s capable of seeing new ways of being innovating towards that and being successful. And in fact, we have set up an entire innovation function. You have met Jason. He is a right now delivering on the off-premise piece. But if that becomes operationalized and moved into Carin’s function, we will move on to the next challenge. And we will staff and work that group to make sure that we are constantly getting after it. But what’s under consideration for a new way of seeing just within the existing 4 walls. Again, to Les’ point, I am very glad we have 550 of them in total as a system and not 1,800. But here is what we believe we can do. We believe there is some opportunity around heart of the house, VWAP. Again, Carin touched on it. We already have cooking. We have already have deep down to throughput. But for us to maximize the opportunity of peak hour potential associated with off-premise, we need to have the best stellar consistent throughput we can possibly have and it just needs the absolute delivery. Now the other challenge is the quality of the folks that you’re getting in the heart of the house. It needs to be simpler and simpler these days. We are not trying to hire chefs. We are trying to hire people who can deliver consistency, and we to the extent that equipment can come along side and make that simpler, that will be really, really important. So that’s very, very important.

In addition, we know we have built to that peak. We know we have to do better on that. We want to redefine full service for the next generation. I am the mother of a 23-year-old. If I stop railing against the way, I realized that there is an opportunity in there. And just the same sense that we got from our very small in the technology was and the guest willingness to adopt pay-for-table tells us that if we can find the intersection between technology that puts this next generation and control, because really what they want is control. We think of it as, oh gosh, we are making them do the ordering. Well, in fact, they actually crave the control and they may even want to carve the ability to order ahead. And in fact the data is telling us that’s order ahead is really important, being able to control their whole experience at the time they are in the restaurant. We find at those intersections between technology lessens labor model. We hang on to the things that make a difference in full-service, the delivery of great food to the table, but we put the guests more in control at beginning of their experience and the end of their experience. I believe we can redefine full-service for the future.

Now there also might be somewhat new again things here. Bottom is what we stand for. How far are we away from what will some call self-service and some would say help yourself? So, we have already started – again, remember we have 3 Red Robin burger work so expressive, so open, the ones that we are doing well, we kind of hung to and watch. We have a self-service spot there. I guess I love that. What happens if I put hot fries right next to it, what if I start to take away the needs for some of those trips back and forth? How many of you all have seen help yourself beer If you haven’t seen those yet, one of the most underutilized, besides Carin talked, she mentioned everybody about the bartender. I love our bartenders, but we only do 8% alcohol mix. There’s a point at which we might turn that into an experience where the guests can help themselves, and not make it a take way, but in fact, that guest will probably accept that and appreciate it as a chance of sample variety. And if you seen those kind of beer walls, they are really very, very effective. So I can see those kind of things happening.

And then lastly, we know we need to individualize the experience to guests, occasion and locations. We are true to 2 to 92. We are not a millennial concept, and we are not going to turn the business on being a millennial concept. So I still need to take care of the old boomers like me. And I may want a higher level of service. But that’s the thing is to find that flexibility and I believe we are on the tip of being able to do that. So look for that. And again to location that I am glad we didn’t close all those mall locations, because our highest volume location is the mall location. We do $6 million a year out of North Seattle. But again, with on-premise and whatever, how much work can we do and what we do to make that great, and also I am really fascinated by what old is new again. We used to do really well with entertainment. We’ve now put it on is there a case where you could look at the mall location is being also partly entertainment to play. It’s a possibility. It’s a different guest space. So maybe we compete more effectively in that space.

Now that’s within the four walls. What about beyond the four walls, delivery. And I know this is the one I am really glad. We are not banking on going from 30% to 100% with third-party delivery only to have a rug pulled out from underneath candidly. We know we have to be in control on this. So the delivery is not a huge part of what we are looking at, but we know the guest is asking for it. And so we have to find the delivery that operates in the same differentiate higher quality way we do in our restaurants, and we have to do it in a way that’s economically viable. And this is probably the area where – again lots – did it years ago, but now everybody’s rushing there. We are being considered and thoughtful about this. But yes, you do hear us considering soft delivery or other ways of getting this to put it in our control. Because 54% of the guest in the study I saw prefer that the restaurant delivered directly to them as opposed to high single-digit for third-party right now. Now it doesn’t mean there aren’t Red Hub rubs or Door dash fans or Amazon fans. They all exist, and they all represent incremental opportunity, but the real here is to get to taking to our guest directly.

We are actively looking at production kitchen to infill. So when Les and Guy referred to the opportunity to go where we haven’t been. Again, we have 10 units on the books, traditional units. We can continue. By the way, those classes that you saw, that 2014 class, had a couple of stars in it, several stars. We can continue to pick the stars and do that and develop those. But production kitchen a huge opportunity for us we think. And we’re actively talking in L.A. market, Chicago market and Seattle market and the possibility of fueling delivering-only production kitchens, in some cases in shared spaces. So that’s an experiment that’s starting to emerge. And I remember reading years ago, probably 20 years ago, I think with timed about good asset utilization and they predicted the whole notion that at some point, individual kitchens would make sense than shared kitchen would. And 20 years later, maybe it’s coming to four, because the guest wants that delivered. Now who’s is going to win in that case? I mean, the big business, Maple went out of business, right? Writing their own delivery one brand or if you are both trying to establish a new brand and a new way of being that’s really hard. But if you have a brand like Red Robin that’s known for something, you have got a real shot to just bring it closer to the guest. And so we think production kitchen could do some things.

We are looking for some unique partnerships that enable us to reach more guests. I mean, we did a lot with burgers in a movie, but now it’s coming home. So Amazon and our partnerships that we are talking about with third-party, they haven’t had Thursday night football I think for this year for streaming live for their prime. So if we partner that with the Burger Bar that could be some really interesting way to reach folks. They have a great prime membership. We have an amazing Red Robin Royalty base. Our Red Robin royalty base would like value in other ways. We can start to look for other opportunities to do that and we will start to open ourselves up to it really great partnerships that make things economically viable that we can’t do on our own.

And then lastly and you are about to see a large party off-premise. Now we use that language very specifically and catering. Yes, we will get to catering. But what’s the best – what you serve right now, how many of you guys have got like teenage boy? You got teenage kids, okay. What you serve them? Everybody is coming over, you probably order of pizza pretty generally, right? Stake of pizza. It is cheap, but it is the same thing, okay. I am the over-performing mom. I want to do a little more than that. I bring in a Red Robin Burger Bar. Thanks Mom awesome, she brought in Red Robin Burger Bar, right? Yes, it cost me $100 but you know what I would have taken the amount and done that anyway. I pulled beverages out of my garage refrigerator, as everybody’s happy because they get burger.

We believe we can compete in the way the same way we have. We have always stood at the beacon is hope for large parties in our restaurants. We believe we can take that outside. So again, you are going to see that and that also fuels catering in a number of other things that can happen. What you don’t hear us talking about us is menu expansion, new – we don’t believe we need to go beyond burgers. You don’t hear us talking about a lot of those types of things, but you really we are stick to our and we are going to take it to new places. So those are the kinds of things we can do and with the here is purposeful. There is more to be done and we will see new things every few months. And we will go and experiment with. And some of these may not at all viable. In the end, it isn’t a logo on a building that’s going to make a sense. It is a brand. And Red Robin stands for burgers And the question is in the end, how does this brand not a building and signs but how does this brand sustain for multiple generations to come and that’s our goal in terms of really dealing with the disruption, leading through the disruption all on a very strong foundation of optimizing the model as it is there.

So with that, hopefully I have given you something our ability. Now do I have always, we will have another Analyst Day some point, right, and we will bring the proof of these things forward. But in the meantime, I will ask that you trust that this team is capable of seeing those and being them to reality. So I appreciate what everybody is done here today, we are going to do one last question-and-answer with the whole team. Everybody come on up, right? I think I got that right. Am I doing another video? One more video. So as the team comes up, we will do 1 more video. This is the last one, which is recognized Burger Authority. We are in the burger values and it’s a great example of what it means to be really a recognized Burger Authority.

Denny Marie Post

Most restaurants sees 45 people pulling up and quickly locking the door, I think, but our restaurant goes how can we help you? So, with that, the whole team is up here to take the final Q&A.

Terry Harryman

Our first question comes from the line of webcast.

Denny Marie Post

Webcast, really?

Terry Harryman

Yes, so there are people out there listening. It comes from Steven Anderson from Stephens.

Denny Marie Post

Tell Stephen. Stephen, we are missing the chance to see you.

Terry Harryman

So is there potential for refranchising in markets where the penetration of company-owned restaurants is low?

Guy Constant

Yes. And I will tell you that – I mean, obviously, without divulging the markets, some of the franchise markets that we have chosen do have corporate locations that have low penetration levels. And as a whole just based on how our portfolio sets, there is a lot of room for franchising throughout the U.S. There is equal amount of whitespace there. As a matter of fact, there is a great opportunity right there in Hawaii that we just dropped.

Denny Marie Post

Yes, cost to goods problem there. So I would also say that Stephen that was all point about we would be willing to see in certain markets with some of that.

Bob Derrington

Bob Derrington, Telsey. I got a question on earnings per share growth. You give us the 10% to 15% longer term, how should we think about the interim years. If you have a good first quarter, should we expect more moderate growth in other quarters as you quote reinvest in the programs or how should we think about generally a trend?

Guy Constant

I think it’s hard to predict that right now, Bob. I mean, it’s – even in the model we have probably got some years that are a little above that range and a little below that range. So somewhat average is up based on what we know. But I think to a large extent, it’s going to be dictated by the pace really of the probably the two biggest things that are in the model. Of course, Les has talked about it not. One would be the adoption of off-premise. I think as the pace of that will dictate that growth and the pace by which some of the changes that Carin is making in the restaurants and how quickly that comes. Now those are probably the two biggest drivers that will either accelerate above that range or maybe have us fall below that range in any given year. Does that help?

Bob Derrington

I have two quick questions for Carin. One is can you remind us what the bonus levels were based on before you made the change to 70% profits and 30% sales?

Denny Marie Post

Yes. There were four different tiers. And I think one was obviously hitting the sales and profit targets. In addition to it in the next level without going to quite a detail, but there were a lot of different hurdles you could hit. 50% of your results, right, because you got your controllable cost inline, your COGS and your labor and things like that. And then your last one was just kind of a last trough or hitting NPS, so highly complex and needed to be simple.

Bob Derrington

It sounds like that. Just the second one, can you talk about how long it usually takes, given that casual dining has a customer that comes in a couple of times a year, how long does it take for the change that you make on speed of service and operations to actually show up in terms of the guest mindset around when they want to come back? Is it – I know you have already started to see traction, but is it usually that most guests don’t realize it for 6 months, 9 months a year and do you think that’s flowing through the changes you have made are already flowing through the numbers and that it was immediate or is it more of a lag than we are expecting?

Denny Marie Post

Yes. So first of all, I mean we talked about NPS and I am always trying to figure out where is that real correlation and is it really the right metric, right. So, we look at our third-party provider to give us some insight into that as well. Our first read when I came in and said where is the correlation we were probably sitting in that 64, I think, Denny call win the weekends where we started to get some traction. And the numbers when we just started to see maybe slightly more frequency starting to hit that 68 number, so we kind of set a target to go after that and again, you saw those three RVPs that have been delivering those numbers on a pretty regular basis are starting to see some momentum because of that. But I don’t have a long enough read to give you the real answer right now, but we continue to look at that what Jonathan seemed to see if there is any big indication, but what’s showing up for us right now is at least speed matters and throughput matters.

Bob Derrington

How long is that window and how long is that lag before you really start to see the benefits kick in, in a big way?

Denny Marie Post

I wish this is such a different environment today. I wish the casual dining environment again I have kind of hit this amazing career of picking the right industry, the right segment of the industry at the right time. So I got to play in the trajectory of quick service and then in casual dining and fast casual. And so coming back in here, I think it’s more about reinventing ourselves and that innovation is going to matter. And I would love to give you a better answer, but I just don’t have extra ball to read here right now. But I think we are doing the right big things to try to incur frequency and little bit of more marketing muscle in this local thing may help bring some folks in a little more frequently. Jonathan, are you seeing anything for Red Robin Royalty that would maybe help with the improved…

Jonathan Muhtar

So in our most recent reads we haven’t yet seen that increase in frequency. I mean to your point, with – depending on how you define it visitations cycle of every three months. It’s going to take – there is a bit of a lag and so I don’t know exactly what it is. I think Carin is right, there is also shift in – the macro environment is shifting, so it’s hard to measure it exactly. Again, as we shared with you we are pleased that we made progress that we started on a relative basis, but certainly we think there is more upside to come as a result of the changes we made.

Bob Derrington

Can you talk to some of the labor model refinements that you are working on specifically and kind of over the timeframe of 12 months to 24 months?

Denny Marie Post

Yes. I mean that’s a lot of way out, I think that the front of the house labor model that we are talking about now will be deployed by them. Again I think some of the learngings that we have even if it’s a piece of that we will be able to deploy a little bit sooner just based on the results that we are seeing and the adoption rate of the team members who are doing it and like it actually better could be more of a pull factor where they really want to say hey that may be part of that. So again, I talked from a timing standpoint, August is the time we have decided that what model we are going to go forward with and how we are going to deploy that. But yes, I think obviously as we have talked about longer term horizon you should see it fully invested in the next year.

Bob Derrington

We saw a sign of it last time Carin wish to go, now it’s the host and we now see a change in the labor model having the bartender having done it previously that we are now perhaps going to be able to utilize the host more efficiently, but not just doing the role that that position played before, but also now taking a piece of executing to go and whether that’s and actual savings from the current model or savings what we otherwise might have had to invest, as that piece of the business grows it does present an opportunity, so that’s when it’s probably coming quicker only because [indiscernible] by how fast the off-premise business is coming?

Denny Marie Post

Let’s say one of the other ones and maybe I wasn’t as specific about it. But if our experiment in fast casual product something is that there is something is going to be set for counter ordering, which is again you have a sense of going back to point about control. Control doesn’t need to be all about technology. So when I step into assess casual I have a sense that that line is going to move is and if Jonathan has gotten and I am standing behind him on next, there is kind of control mechanism from there. But if you combine that then with full service to the table delivery and some of the attention and touches that we could do, I think there are some locations and we have actually drawn some of these up, where you could go to some sort of a centralized ordering point with some element of the full service pension through the meal with a already pay and go when you are ready. And so it’s really kind of bringing that some of that together and that’s something we will start to look at. So if you look at for example in mall locations, truly hard to justify that. But boy, if we could alter our model to have a much less labor intensive in-house model, those are kind of breakthroughs I think we can get to, because that fit everywhere, no. But it could certainly benefit us in some place. Does that make sense?

Bob Derrington

Just a point of clarification, because I don’t remember seeing it in the deck or coming up yet, but baseline for EBITDA margin for the 200 basis points, 300 basis points improvement is 2016 year end, correct?

Guy Constant

Yes, correct.

Bob Derrington

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Referenced 8 to 12 new units as the sort of new growth trajectory and then there were some sort of oblique references to different prototype, can you talk about what that might look like, I assume it’s not small footprint wherever it works again?

Denny Marie Post

No, not in that sense model in that model, we have some things we are looking at which are actually large facilities that are shared kitchen, where there are a number of new guys, may or may not be aware and there are some of them are out looking for investors at this point. So that’s one possibility. And I have a few of my colleagues in other businesses that I talk to, some of whom have already gotten started in that. So that’s possibility. We are actually looking at trying to optimize the use of the space that we have in the three existing expresses to see how much can we do in catering and other kinds of opportunities and delivery. If you remember, when we did our original burger work’s experiment, we had no delivery to speak of. We had no online ordering and none of that. But I don’t see us going back into that fast casual idea specifically. But to serve in urban areas to be able to have a kitchen – heavily kitchen oriented with not much dining space and maybe all to go at carry out, it could be a possibility. And then there are some that just might be the sales approach, which is where you don’t know where they are, but they are getting the food to you really quickly. So that is not included in 8 to 12. We have got to see those models prove out, before we start to talk about it. But we do see the opportunity. And part of it has been – I will tell you we have a location in Seattle that’s traditionally a pretty seasonal location. It’s down on the water, it’s pure 55 and they have – what they have been able to do, they have almost operated as a production kitchen to support the Amazon prime delivery as we originally turned it on and so it’s turned us on to the possibility. Now when the guests – the tourist start going back to the water front, boy, they are going to have a hard time maintaining some of the volumes they are seeing, so being able to offload that to a less expensive location with no bar, no front, all production kitchen, it sounds really appealing.

Unidentified Analyst

On the assumption of a 14% of mix revenue from the off-premise versus 5% today, how much of that is driven by takeout versus delivery, because I am assuming the mall locations won’t do delivery in some of the less penetrated markets, you also want to do delivery, so it probably just skews a little bit more heavily towards takeout?

Guy Constant

Yes. I will start and then if Jonathan wants to fill, he can. Keep in mind that delivery right now even though it’s fairly fast growing, it’s often extremely small base, right, so hardly any of the average that we see at other players is coming from delivery today. So much of the assumption of that growth is coming from the sort of traditional to go. What we don’t know is over the next 3 years, 4 years, we don’t know, but we presume that some of that is going to start to shift delivery. And so inherently, you might see some of that move over. But the going in assumption is other people are doing those kinds of percentages with just straight to go and catering today and no delivery, so we start to saying to ourselves why shouldn’t we be able to do that as well. If you want to add?

Jonathan Muhtar

Yes. I would just add that one way to think about it and how we look at it is to go or carry out is clearly the bigger short-term opportunity for us, but over the long-term, it very well could be that delivery is be bigger opportunity. But yes, we have yet to experience that and any significant test marketing – and test markets, etcetera. But if you look at younger consumers, the data is pretty clear, they prefer delivery.

Guy Constant

Just to add one more thing. We are not going to invest a lot of money to take advantage of the go opportunity. We are not going to build a side car or open up side door or a new point of sale station or anything like that. As you saw last night, we are going to leverage it out of the whole stand. And so for us, it’s a fairly low cost of entry ways of trying and drive some tailwind. It’s certainly attention that’s required by Carin’s team and some resources by Jason’s team in order to figure it out. But we are not laying down a lot of capital dollars to pick up the stream that’s already somewhat proven. And it’s just additional dollars that enable us to invest in some of these other things that could be more long-term as Jonathan suggested.

Denny Marie Post

The closing question and then you have one – couple of announcements to make.

John Zolidis

Okay, great. John Zolidis from Buckingham Research, so you guys mentioned engaging with your franchisees and getting some ideas back from them, I was wondering if you could share with us some of the feedback from the franchisees, have you incorporated any specific suggestions from the franchisees into the strategy if you talked about today and is there anything that the franchisees are doing that may be works for them, but wouldn’t be appropriate for the corporate run stores that you could talk about and help us understand the differences between those two models?

Denny Marie Post

Sure. We give credit to our franchisees that who had KDS before we did, one of the franchisees, right, one did, one just before we did. And one is actually taking lead in catering. And I know we are kind of looking at it a little bit differently, but they really do bring ideas. What’s the biggest thing that I do hear from them on a regular basis though is that need for speed and to reduce complexity and that’s what they are really asking for us to support. But they remind us frequently of the days of old and Red Robin was at its best and I think they are fully onboard about us regaining our operational edge.

Jonathan Muhtar

One of the processes that Carin’s team has started is sitting down with franchisees now on a regular basis, putting P&L side-by-side, trying to understand where they perhaps are getting better leverage than we are on some thing or vice versa and sharing those ideas, so we can all get better together, which I think is really great. The other value that I know Carin’s team in the industry and franchisees can provide you is one of the great things about our operators when we roll something into our restaurant, they figure out a way to do it. They are so resourceful and so creative and sometimes we don’t want them to be when we are testing something, because that same sort of thing might not be replicated over 500 restaurants. What franchisees are great at frankly is telling you when something frankly just doesn’t work. They have no qualms about doing that and that feedback is priceless even if it may not be what we want to hear, it is going to result in a more successful rollout as we engage them more and trying things, that true feedback will be very helpful in making sure when we roll something out, it will be successful.

Carin Stutz

So, just to tag on to that, as Jonathan talked about one of the menu simplification and the menu iterations, one of our franchisees challenges to cut more and we thought that was exciting and is part of the test now.

Denny Marie Post

Alright. Well, we have – I am sorry, a follow-up.

John Zolidis

Thank you.

Denny Marie Post

Okay. Well, we appreciate that. Thank you. I will take a thank you. So quickly before Jason is going to come up and talk about, we are going to share the burger bar. So you guys are going to get a chance to experience the burger bar and make your own burger. Before we do that, I want to let you know we had a couple of folks who were not able to join us last night and I know a number of you weren’t or if anybody in the remedial class, we will be standing up again Jason and Amanda are going to head back out to Crown Point. So if you are headed out to the airport, you didn’t have a chance to kind of see what’s going on in our heart of house or hear about our to-go proposition last night and you would like to do that, we will plan on being – Jason and Amanda, what time you think you guys can be there? Okay. So, let’s make it 1:30, okay. So they will be at Crown Point at 1:30. And if anybody else wants to come out, either see it or hear it again or didn’t get to hear it last night and want a chance to understand what’s going on, great opportunity to do so. We will give you directions if you need it.

So with that, thank you, again. And Jason, tell them what they are going to have.

Jason Rusk

First of all, it’s a good thing that no one is interested on off-premise. No pressure on me, right? Guy always said this to a few people yesterday, but Guy always says that he is betting on the jockey, apparently that’s me. And I keep telling him it’s a good thing. It’s a good thing is not a high joke. No I am just kidding. But we have talked a lot about carrying out. We have talked a lot about third-party delivery, but something that’s brand new an untapped opportunity for Red Robin is really around catering. And just to kind of backup, how many of you, show of hands, have done catering over the last 6 months or have been a part of it or known somebody that’s done it? It’s a huge untapped opportunity. And when you think about the catering that you have had most recently, it’s the same old stuff. It’s the same old cold sandwich with the same old macaroni salad and size. And really interesting, as we started digging into this and really going and getting in front of consumers and saying, okay, well, is this something that you are even interested? You should have seen the way that people’s faces lit up when they heard not only about a burger bar, but specifically that Red Robin was going to do it. You think of all these other imitators out there around Ruby Tuesday’s or Chilies or Fridays that are going burgers, there is no one that owns burgers like Red Robin, especially gourmet burgers. So, we have really heard from them what an exciting opportunity for Red Robin to be able to participate in this and we want to be able to share that with you today.

And quick thing that you are going to see obviously up here on the screen, you can see that we have burgers. There is a variety of different burgers for you to choose from in each box, with cheeses and proteins. Thank you, Wana, sauces, that you can top your burger with and as well as toppings there as well. And you can see that we have actually shown some different things like how to make some of our famous burgers, like a whiskey river barbecue burger and then obviously instead of the steak fries, we have Red Robin kettle chips along with Red Robin seasoning salt. There is going to be four different stations setup. What we wanted you guys to be able to see and you can go to each one of them. They are all the same. We just wanted to use the setup of each one of them and really looking forward to your feedback and we will be out there to see if we have any questions out there. And I think I am going to leave you with two things as you are getting your burger bar. We hired some outside expertise on catering. It’s something again that Red Robin has never done, not only is large party much different than individual offerings, but the sales and how you go after the admins and the pharmaceutical reps of the world, which is a big part of this is different, right? So, one of the people that we hired, Trudy Jones actually came from Boston Market. Boston Market did about $75 million a year in catering sales, of that a third, $25 million came in the week of Thanksgiving. What’s Red Robin’s Thanksgiving? And you think of the way that people you use and engage burgers, there is a big opportunity there.

The other thing that I thought was really interesting and fun story that also help kick this off as we had a – one of our other franchisees out in Kansas City, got a phone call from the Kansas City Chiefs. And if you ever think that gosh, burgers don’t travel well or people aren’t just going to be that interested in it, the Kansas City Chiefs were requesting at every stop that they made to and from their stadiums wherever they were traveling to that Red Robin cater their plane. The players were asking for it. And so when you think of the brand equity that Red Robin has and the credibility in the burger space, such a powerful story and that we actually were selling over 200 burgers each plane right there and back. And believe it or not, that was their appetizer. So, lots of opportunity we think in the catering space. We are starting with the burger bar. We will lead with that as that’s what we are known for and look forward to learning more as we continue to test over time. So if you want to head out, again there is 4 different areas in the bar that you can grab your burger bars and look forward to catching up with you out there.

