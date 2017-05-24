Why The Equity Markets Find That Magical Bid

What if it isn't a bubble? What if the markets aren't overvalued? What if most investors are probably just flat out wrong? It would seem that on many outlets, even here on Seeking Alpha, authors write about bubble-like valuation and such. Is it entirely possible that these investors are missing some key facts? The questions everyone should be asking themselves is why. Why didn't the market move lower the day after the Syrian missile strike? Why didn't investors sell equities and take cover in Treasuries in the middle of the North Korean tensions? Why did the market recover so quickly following the Comey/Trump fall out?

It was just a week ago that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) cratered by 1.8 percent in one day; yet a week later, we are right back to where we started.

^SPX data by YCharts

We certainly do not have much more clarity than we did one week ago, around the headline, do we?

Some interesting things are developing worth noting. First, let's us look at Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT), which have tested and now retested the 2.20ish percent area.

^TNX data by YCharts

Then, of course, we have the Dollar, which has been just continuing to sell-off against major currencies.

^DXY data by YCharts

It is so easy and obvious to see what is happening. We can sum up most of this in just a couple of charts. Watch.

The front of the yield is rising in the US while, the long end of the curve is stuck in a range. In Japan, the front end of the curve is inverted out to 5 years, while the German yields are witnessing the whole curve moving higher. The 10-2's chart below summarizes.

We can see all of these charts are showing flattening curves, why? Well, because bond markets seem to be expecting central banks to raise rates. We had already established in a past article why a flattening yield curve was positive for equities.

The next chart tells us what is happening with the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

The US Ten-year vs. the German and Japanese 10-year's spreads have been contracting. Thus, we have seen a Dollar that has been weakening vs. the Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE).

US Dollar to Euro Exchange

US Dollar to Japanese Yen Exchange Rate data by YCharts

What is happening is that global bond markets are returning to pre-election type spreads, causing the Dollar to retreat and give back its gain versus the Euro and Yen, post election.

Investors seem to be expecting the BOJ and ECB to begin to tighten monetary policy. Thus, we are getting short-dated bond yields rising, flattening the yield curve. If Bond markets are expecting central banks to raise rates, then it must imply that central banks feel the economy in their regions have strengthened and improved. If the global economy is improving what is the premise for the equity markets to fall? There isn't.

We can summarize why the equity market seems to find a magical underlying bid.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

The last chart brings it home. We can see that the S&P 500 is relatively cheap to the 10-year Treasury yield. If you don't believe us from this chart above, the next one seals the deal.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

The S&P 500 was overvalued to bonds in 2000 because we know stock markets were in a bubble. In fact, since 1994, the average 10-Year rate/SPY Yield is 2.6, while for the SPY Yield/10-yr rate is 0.52.

Summary

The bond markets are signaling expectations of an improving economy, with yield spreads contracting and returning to pre-election levels. It is telling us central banks will begin to follow the path the Fed has taken to raising rates. If bond markets are expecting growth for the global economy, why would the equity market go down? It wouldn't.

