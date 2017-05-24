DDR - A Review Of The REIT And The New Bond Deal

Summary

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) issued $450 million of 10yr notes today at +245 (bps above the Treasury rate) which appears to be around 10bps cheap to the 4.25% due 2026 (trading on a price basis around a $98). The REIT still has a decent row to hoe as it repositions its portfolio (nearly 50 centers sold over the last year). The REIT has decent headroom under its covenants and should continue to maintain a moderate debt profile going forward. The REIT has maintained that they are focused on keeping their ratings, and should be able to do so.

DDR is an owner and manager of 309 value-oriented shopping centers representing 103 million square feet in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The portfolio is comprised primarily of large-format power centers located in markets across the United States.

Before looking at the new deal, review of the REIT is in order.

First and foremost, the REIT has new management, which has joined this year.

David Lukes - President and CEO, joined in March 2017 from Equity One (acquired by Regency Centers). He was also President and CEO of Seritage.

Michael Makinen - EVP and Chief Operating Officer, joined in March of 2017 from Equity One (acquired by Regency Centers).

Matthew Ostrower - EVP and Chief Financial Officer, joined in March 2017 from Equity One (acquired by Regency Centers).

New management is focused on continuing the portfolio repositioning and driving asset performance. It is too early to judge their performance at DDR, but they did a decent job at Equity One.

As stated earlier, the REIT is in the midst of repositioning their portfolio and shedding underperforming and "non-core" assets:

With the reduction in properties, their tenant roster (top twenty) consists of the following companies:

DDR is currently working through multiple tenant bankruptcies including Sports Authority ($0 revenue exposure), HHGregg ($3.5mm revenue exposure) and Golfsmith ($2.4mm revenue exposure). While the majority of the locations containing these tenants don't have co-tenancy agreements, these situations only add to the pressure and will drag results.

As DDR is not a grocery anchored (more stable) shopping center REIT, they are exposed to the brunt of the retail pressure. Consider the outlook of tenant sales growth as reflected in the market return of some of their clients:

To date, they have been able to keep NOI stable despite the reduction in properties:

The REIT has been reducing their debt in order to better fit their smaller balance sheet and maintain investment grade ratings.

The following is the capital structure of DDR (with equity at market value):

Debt is well distributed, but there is a noticeable uptick in the amount due in 2018 and 2020. Today's bond deal shows they have access to capital even when the market is strongly anti-retail.

Fundamental bottom line: DDR has been through the meat grinder since the financial crisis (recall it got decimated) and has steadily been working their way back into shape. The new management is focused on reducing leverage and focusing on optimizing the existing portfolio while opportunistically acquiring attractive assets. While the process is not over, it has been generating favorable results even in this period of stress.

With these fundamentals in mind, a look at the new deal.

Details:

Issuer: DDR Corp.

Size: $450,000,000

Maturity: 06/01/2027

Pricing: +245/10yr

Ratings: Baa2/BBB-/BBB-

Use of Proceeds: To repay debt under $750m unsecured revolving credit facility and for GCP, which may include the repayment of secured and unsecured debt from time to time.

Covenants:

One of the attributes of REIT debt that I cannot stress enough, is their inclusion of financial covenants. This is the only sector where there are (somewhat standard) financial covenants in investment grade space. DDR's covenants are similar to most (they do use undepreciated real estate assets as a basis for their covenants, which is somewhat different and can be a positive or negative depending on the rate environment - currently, a bit of a negative).

Debt <65% undepreciated real estate assets. Funds available for debt service >1.5x the maximum annual service charge on our consolidated debt. Secured debt <40% of total assets. Unencumbered real estate asset value of not less than 135% of the aggregate principal amount of all outstanding unsecured debt.

Covenant status:

Prospectus. Term sheet.

To put the new deal in context, the following table shows the outstanding DDR bonds versus shopping center peers and similarly rated REITs.

With the exception of CBL & Associates (CBL), DDR's bonds have the highest risk premium (as expressed through spread to Treasuries). These are some of the cheapest investment grade bonds I have seen recently.

The following graph shows where DDR bonds (in red) place in modified duration/spread space:

Again, the massive outlier above is CBL, although DDR is well above the peer group.

The following charts show the historical price and yield of DDR's 4.25% '26 notes (as they have more history):

Price has been pressured, but the majority of the move took place during the election rate jump. They have also fallen lately given the increased concern about anything with retail exposure.

The same could be said with the yield, where it jumped after the election as rates increased quickly.

A comparison with Kimco (KIM) shows similar directionality - until recently, when DDR's spread increased while Kimco's tightened:

Bond bottom line: I like the new deal relative to the investment grade peer group as it out-yields the group. That said, there is a reason for the yield differential, and that is the quality of the assets and the tenant composition - both warrant additional compensation. While these factors concern me, I believe that the REIT will maintain their investment grade ratings as they focus on delevering the portfolio.

A review of DDR's first quarter results:

First quarter 2017 highlights:

First quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“OFFO”) was $108.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $114.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the year ago period. The year-over-year decrease in OFFO is primarily attributable to the dilutive impact of deleveraging through asset sales.

Reported a decrease in same-store net operating income, including Puerto Rico, of 0.1% on a pro rata basis.

Generated new leasing spreads of 2.8% and renewal leasing spreads of 6.3%, both on a pro rata basis and including Puerto Rico for the quarter and new leasing spreads of 14.0% and renewal leasing spreads of 6.9%, both on a pro rata basis and including Puerto Rico for the trailing 12-month period.

Increased the annualized base rent per occupied square foot by 5.5% on a pro rata basis to $15.67 at March 31, 2017, from $14.86 at March 31, 2016

Forward guidance:

Annual growth in same-store net operating income has been reduced from a total portfolio range of 1%-2% to -1.5% to 0%.

Expected leased rate at year-end of 93.0% to 93.5%, reduced from a 25 to 50 basis point increase previously expected.

DDR has withdrawn 2017 full year guidance due to the uncertainty of transaction magnitudes and timing.

Ultimately, results were weak as some might expect, given the retail environment and the power center focus of DDR.

Finally, a look at the retail REIT equity environment:

DDR has a dividend yield nearly 150bps higher than their nearest peer (Ramco), which seems a bit high, despite the asset and tenant profile. They are the worst-performing equity in the shopping center sector (2nd place including malls, PREIT gets the worst return trophy) and there does not seem to be a catalyst for a reversal in the near term (despite the yield).

The dividend has been drawing investors to the REIT as the yield is now the highest in the shopping center space:

Management addressed the dividend on the Q1 2017 earnings call:

As I said in my opening remarks, we as a management team are examining a range of strategic options and that involves assessing the sustainability of our dividend payout ratio. While the dividend falls under the domain of our Board of Directors, we currently believe there's a significant cushion to the payout ratio even after taking into account our deleveraging plans.

Deleveraging and dividend cushion - both positives, but not enough to overcome the outsized retail pressure.

Finally, the total return of DDR versus the REIT market (expressed through VNQ) and peer Kimco:

Equity Bottom Line: I believe the REIT is moving in the right direction, but I am not a buyer until there is more clarity on forward guidance and new management has a little more time at DDR under their belt. While I have recently gotten long malls (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), CBL (NYSE:CBL) and Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG)) and outlet centers (Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)), I am waiting to see more and better results before considering a position in DDR's equity.

Most recent supplemental

Most recent 10-Q

Q1 2017 earnings slides