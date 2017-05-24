Why I'm Not Buying Cisco On The Dip

In my most recent article I discussed potentially adding shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's juicy 4% yield, within my portfolio. I'm hoping to raise my portfolio's overall dividend yield. Right now it sits around 2.5% when you factor in all of my non-dividend paying investments. I'd love to move that figure up to the 3% range. As you know, I enjoy investing in the tech space. I feel comfortable owning technology companies because I expect steady, long-term growth to come from that sector. With that said, it's difficult stay on top of all of the disruptive innovation coming out of Silicon Valley and to pick and choose the winners in the sector. Because of this, I typically stick with the large-cap, cash-rich names in the space, assuming that the management teams of these companies will be able to use cash, whether in attracting talent, with R&D, or with M&A or a combination of the three, to remain relevant in this turbulent landscape. As I said in my prior piece, for any company in the tech space to offer a 4% yield, there are likely massive growth concerns. IBM hasn't grown revenues for 20 quarters, for instance. Well, another company that has embarked upon a not so attractive quarterly negative growth streak is Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), which currently offers a 3.7% dividend yield and will be the focus of this piece.

The Dividend

Before I dig into the company's financials, I want to focus in on the dividend. CSCO is a relative newcomer in the dividend growth space. CSCO first initiated its dividend in March of 2011 at $0.06/share and has since grown its quarterly payment to $0.29/share. This growth translates to a very impressive 25.24% CAGR over this seven-year period of time. Although the company's dividend growth appears to be slowing (the most recent increase, from $0.26/share to $0.29/share was only 11.5%), this sort of growth from a company with a yield surpassing 3.5% is going to stand out in today's market, which is probably why so many income oriented investors find themselves interested in CSCO shares even though the company is only a Dividend Challenger according to David Fish's CCC list (meaning the current annual increase streak falls between 5-9 years).

CSCO's $1.16 forward annual dividend remains well covered by the company's ttm EPS as well as the 2017 analyst EPS estimate. I think it's very likely that this company will continue to increase its dividend annually moving forward. I'm expecting to see double-digit increases over the next couple of years. Yes, top line growth is suffering and over the long-term the company is going to have to produce increasing sales to maintain a growing dividend. However, CSCO had $68b of cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter, meaning that the company has plenty of dry powder to work with in terms of shareholder returns. Now, it's worth mentioning that only $2.9b of that $68b was held domestically. Obviously if the GOP can get a tax reform package done that includes repatriation, that will be a major boon for CSCO. But, even if this doesn't take place, the company has a habit of producing quarterly net income that far exceeds the $1.5b spent on dividends (in the recently announced Q3, CSCO produced $2.5b of GAAP net income on $11.9b of sales). All in all, this 3.7% yield seems quite safe to me.

Valuation:

But I'm not solely interested in income. When I buy dividend growth stocks my goal is to lock in fair, or better, value. CSCO may seem cheap trading at a multiple much cheaper than the broader markets. However, this company operates in an industry that typically trades at relatively cheaper multiples, so this amounts to a somewhat meaningless apples to oranges comparison.

When looking at relative valuation, I think the best bet is to look at CSCO's current valuation compared to its historical valuation, while factoring in growth prospects past, present and future. When I did this, I realized that even though CSCO fell 8% or so after its recent earnings report, the stock was still trading at a premium to its five-year normal P/E (due to a strong run-up from ~$23 to ~$35 over the past year or so).

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. graph below, even after the company's recent dip, CSCO is still trading at a premium to its five-year normal P/E of 11.9x. The stock would have to fall another 10% or so to reach the $28.35 price tag that would coincide with this 11.9x multiple.

What's more, I don't believe CSCO's growth prospects have notably improved in the recent past. The company has spent billions of dollars making acquisitions left and right (the company made 3 in May alone). However, management has yet to truly move the needle in terms of the company's top line.

During the recent quarter, CSCO reported revenues that fell 1%. The company highlighted the fact that deferred revenues accounted for 31% of the company's sales, up 2% y/y. On a GAAP basis, net income was up 7% and EPS was up 9% on the quarter.

Q3 product revenue was flat and service revenue was down 2%. The wireless and security divisions led the way for the company in the recent quarter, up 13% and 9% respectively. Switching revenues for the company also grew on the during the quarter, up 2%. NGN Routing, Collaboration, Data Center, and Service Provider Video revenue all decreased during Q3, down 2%, 4%, 5%, and 30%, respectively.

All in all, I thought this was an average quarter for the company. It wasn't stellar, but it was essentially in-line with expectations. The market doesn't expect stellar growth from CSCO, but it also doesn't like to see surprises to the downside. It's never a good thing when a company talks about negative growth.

The market is well aware that CSCO is going through a transition at the moment and I think a lot of the recent run up was because of high expectations coming from the services/security products that CSCO is building, alongside its IoT exposure. Now, I acknowledge that this is no easy fear for a company with a market cap like CSCO's. However, it's not as if it can't be done. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may have set the bar too high for competitors with its amazing transformation under current CEO Satya Nadella, but it also showed that it is possible for mega cap tech companies to pivot away from legacy platforms quickly.

I may be off base here, but when looking at these big "old-tech" companies that are trying to transition from their legacy cash flows into new, high growth areas of the market, it reminds me a lot of some of the popular consumer staples names that are facing similar issues with changing consumer sentiment and having to buy growth and reshape their product lines via M&A. The major difference is these consumer staples companies are typically trading for 20-25x earnings in the market right now, while these old tech companies in transition are trading in the low teens. People view technology as more unpredictable, as being more volatile, which is why their valuations are lower on a relative basis. However, I view the fast moving nature of Silicon Valley as a plus for these companies that need to re-invent themselves. Theoretically, it should be easier to pivot quickly in the highly innovative tech space and I think the risk is worth the reward when factoring the in the much lower valuations than can be found in the "old" tech space. Because of this, I like these old tech type of investments much more than I do the consumer staples plays, which seem to be invariably overvalued today with the Consumer Staples Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) recently hitting an all-time high absent of meaningful growth within the sector, on a relative valuation basis.

Was The Dip An Overreaction?

There's been a lot of hype surrounding CSCO's recent dip. This is bound to happen any time a mega cap company widely followed by the dividend growth community experiences a significant sell-off. After its recent earnings release, CSCO shares fell from ~$34.50 to ~$31.00. This is a large move, especially considering the company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As previously stated, it wasn't the previous quarter that worried the market, but instead the forward guidance. CSCO guided for a Q4 revenue drop of 4-6%. Q4 GAAP EPS guidance is flat to slightly negative as well. This would mean that the current six-quarter streak of falling revenues would continue. Negative growth aside, now I have to figure out whether or not the recent 8% dip was an overreaction?

I touched on this before, but the shares still seem to be a bit expensive to me. I don't think they're far from fair value at the moment, but I definitely wouldn't call them cheap. It seems that both of the major ratings services that I track, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ agree, rating the stock a 2-star hold and a 3-star hold, respectively (both of these ratings are out of five stars). Morningstar puts a $28 fair value estimate on CSCO shares while S&P Cap IQ's fair value calculation comes in at $33.20. I typically find Morningstar to be the more conservative of the two and that continues to be the case here.

I knew when I started putting this piece together that I wouldn't be the only contributor to throw their opinion on CSCO after its recent ER dip into the ring. Like I said, it's typically a hot topic when a big-name stock like this sells off and it appears that many of the DGI contributors who weighed in on the dip were bullish. Good deals are hard to find in the DGI space at the moment. The market's thirst for yield while rates remain low has driven up prices and therefore, valuation premiums, on these names. I wasn't surprised to see an onslaught on CSCO articles published over the last week or so. The DGI universe isn't all that large and a lot of the time we're all spending out time thinking about the same handful of companies. The problem isn't identifying companies that pay a sustainable dividend - this is relatively easy to determine looking at basic dividend related metrics. The hard part is determining fair value and what prices you're willing to pay. My opinion varies a bit from what seems to be the bullish consensus: while I think CSCO is a solid long-term DGI investment, I don't have plans to add to my position just yet.

The dip from $34.50 to $31.00 certainly makes the stock more attractive to me than it was a few days ago, but after an amazing run in 2016 and early 2017, I still think the stock has some room to fall before its price represents a great value.

The negative revenue growth concerns me. I like the fact that CSCO is spending money to attempt to jump start its growth. However, I'm also a bit worried that this money is being thrown around too liberally, without a lot of concern about valuation. CSCO recently purchased AppDynamics for $3.7b, just days before it was set to IPO with a $1.7b valuation, for instance (this was approximately 17x revenue for the company - AppDynamics will have to produce massive growth moving forward to justify this premium). Sure, $3.7b isn't all that much more for a company like CSCO and if this bolt of piece helps to grow the top line the deal is surely worth it. But this is a large valuation gap and I'm worried CSCO overpaid. This cannot continue to be a trend, or that $68b that I spoke of potentially being repatriated has a lot less purchasing power in the hands of non-value oriented buyers.

In general, CSCO remains in a "show me" penalty box for me until its stock price falls to what I believe would be an attractive price, which is in the $28 range. This target coincides with F.A.S.T. graphs normal valuation and Morningstar's fair value estimate. The fact that I already have a large position in CSCO with an average cost per share of $23.80 plays a role in this patient stance. Although I like the current yield and the fact that the company is trying hard to transition into a software/services type company which should demand a higher market multiple over time, I don't feel obligated to buy shares today. I think waiting another quarter or two to see how the recent guidance plays out is the safest bet. I don't believe that CSCO will turn into the next IBM in terms of a very long-term growth slump, but until the company returns to top-line growth, I'm going to continue to be wary.