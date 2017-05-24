Generate Alpha Through An Equal Weight Portfolio

The Jury Is Out

Equal weighted portfolios consistently outperform the standard market cap weighted funds. This is my favorite and potentially most controversial tenet of my investing philosophy. Warren Buffett proudly dismissed the belief of spreading risk out equally, and as he famously said, "Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing." I won't argue with his point, as there is definitely merit to it. However, here's my retort. Using the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) versus the S&P Index over a 14 year period, at almost every indicator beats the Index. For the 14 years that was calculated in their latest Q1 '17 report, RSP beat the index on a starting $10,000 investment by $9,186.

(Source: Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF Fund Page)

Here's another index comparison, this time showing the PowerShares Russell 1000 Equal Weight Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).



(Source: The Case For The Equal Weighted ETF ‘EQAL’)

When it comes to broad market strategies, equal weight funds are a no-brainer.

Here's the Rub

The top 50 companies by market cap makeup around 50% of the index value. Logically you'd want the most popular, well known, and successful companies making up the largest portion any investment product you own. However with a long term investment horizon, how do you know the top 50 companies by market cap today will be there in 20 years? How can you predict trends and new technologies that may drastically skew overall performance by the top cap companies of the day? With an equal weight portfolio, you are exposed to the general growth of the market and without the possibility for holding the bag if Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone sales continue to lose muster or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) finally makes a wrong move.

Another way to evaluate the strategy is by comparing large caps vs small caps:

Between 1980 and 2015, small caps averaged 11.24% annual growth in the face of rising rates, easily outpacing mid caps at 8.59% and large caps at 8.00%.

(Source: Investopedia.com)

Now small caps based on their very nature are more risky than their risk averse large cap and mid cap counterparts; but with a proper allocation of all three, you can benefit from the general outperformance without suffering the major up's and down's of small caps.

Remember, especially if you are looking at ETFs or other funds, an equal weighted product does not mean it's equally weighted across all sectors. Each fund has it's own formula on which sectors may make up a large amount of the portfolio than the other. It's important you decide for yourself what composition of industries makes the most sense for you. In Guggenheim's Equal Weighted Fund, REITs make up the highest allocation, a strategy I personally follow in my portfolio.

(Source: Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF Fund Page)

Can I get It To Go

While I strongly suggest adding an equal weight ETF or Mutual Fund to your investment portfolio, all the fun comes from when you can manage your own. A stickler for fees, and an active investor, I'd prefer to manage my own equally weighted fund, through a basket of equities from various industries. Reducing risk from small caps and beaten down sectors by equal weighting them within your core portfolio will create on average higher returns. It's also much more fun to be in more sectors and companies, then betting on FB to take you to the promise land. Of course properly identifying stocks to add to your portfolio and keeping them on equal footing is no easy task. It's in my opinion that this is the most challenging and yet most rewarding part of investing. In many ways, it's like fantasy sports. You definitely want one or two all-stars on your roster, as their ability to consistently perform above average is unquestionable. However, the teams that outperform on a continual basis (New England Patriots), identify players that others miss or undervalue. So suffice it to say, if Bill Belichick went into investing instead of coaching football, I think he'd give some of the top hedge fund managers a run for their money!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.