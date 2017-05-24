Today's Market - The Waiting Game

The market is lacking direction this morning as we play the waiting game for the right catalyst. A positive economic signal could help, but there does not seem to be any in the offing today. Good news in the form of deepened production cuts from OPEC tomorrow might help. A negative catalyst, however, may come this afternoon via the Fed meeting minutes.

At roughly 8:00 AM EDT, S&P 500 Index futures (NYSE: SPY), Dow Jones futures (NYSE: DIA) and Nasdaq futures (NASDAQ: QQQ) were hardly changed. Volatility NYSE: VXX) was holding steady as well. It feels like we are playing a waiting game, looking for the right catalyst to buy or sell stocks to fresh highs or lows for the month.

Last evening offered a negative catalyst in the form of Philly Fed Bank President Harker's stated preference for another two rate hikes this year, giving us a total of three for 2017. Harker also stated that the Fed would be wise to get to work reducing the size of its balance sheet this year as well. Harker's news will likely present gold (NYSE: GLD) an obstacle this morning, holding all other factors steady, and it could do the same for stocks.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes will be published at 2:00 PM EDT. If the minutes show a Fed worried about the outlook for inflation and/or talking about possibly raising the trajectory of monetary policy tightening, well then stocks should take a hit. I think this is more likely than not given what we know already, though we may not learn of it until we see the Fed's updated economic projections in mid-June.

Moody's downgraded China's debt rating but kept its outlook stable. China was offended, but U.S. markets were unaffected. Even China's stocks and the yuan recovered their losses.

This morning offers Existing Home Sales data for the month of April. Just about all the housing data points this month have been disappointing, so why not this one as well... Economists are looking for existing sales to have run at an annual pace of 5.65 million in April, down from 5.71 million in March. The reason, I believe, for housing weakness in April was the Easter holiday, which fell in April this year versus March last year. I expect that added a drag to housing activity, especially sales.

The U.S. Dollar Index (NYSE: UUP) was about unchanged at 8:45 AM EDT, as it and equities wait on the Fed data. So take an early lunch and get back to your desk by the time today's trade really gets going in stocks, after 2:00 PM with the Fed data. For my regular market coverage, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

