Advice For Ford: Go Low Tech

Bill Ford ousted CEO Mark Fields of Ford (NYSE:F) in favor of Jim Hackett. I have no opinion on the personalities involved, and I have never met Jim. That said, I have some contrarian advice based on the early commentary on this CEO transition.

Some of this commentary on trying to figure out the reasons behind the CEO switch can be paraphrased as follows: "Ford lagged in autonomous, connected and electrified vehicles. Thus, it was time for a new CEO."

Leaving aside for a moment the dubious factual accuracy of the premise - Ford is not necessarily behind the competition in any meaningful way, in any of those areas - is leadership in those areas even desirable? Let me explain.

When it comes to electrified vehicles, the one thing we know for certain is that they have been a financial disaster for the automakers. This should not be a surprise. When the government forces you to sell more cars of a particular type, than for which there is natural demand in the free unsubsidized market, basic economics 101 dictates that your financial returns will be lower.

Ford has sold plenty of gasoline-electric hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and will be selling pure EVs in a major way starting no later than calendar year 2020. That's when it will be in production with a 300 mile-plus range all-electric compact SUV. Given the insanely large losses sustained by all other car companies in their EV effort, Ford's strategy to date appears to have been smart - the opposite of stupid.

Connected and autonomous: Media-elitist echo-chamber

Other than electric cars, nothing is more fashionable and "settled science" in the auto industry than believing that connected and autonomous cars are inevitable and desirable. We are all supposed to drive cars that can be managed remotely and/or driven by a computer-robot from inside the car.

Am I the only one who is horrified by this prospect? The last thing I want is to drive a car that's remotely addressable and/or can drive itself. I can drive decade after decade without causing an accident, but what will the computer - or the adversary behind the computer - decide to do with my life? I see no upside from this belief in the eternal goodness of Big Brother.

With seemingly all automakers jumping into connected and autonomous cars, won't there be a market for a car that has no ability to be controlled by a remote entity, or by a computer/robot inside the car? I think it will. And it might as well be Ford.

It could be Ford's new calling card: "Every other automaker goes autonomous and connected. We go 'tech-safe' in which you won't be afraid of being tracked, monitored and managed by a hacker or whomever controls or subpoenas the control of your vehicle."

Not every fashion turns out to be a good idea. Remember Google Glass or the Segway? Pen-based PDAs? Ford may be well-advised to listen more to the horse sense of F-150 pickup truck owners than 22-year-old tech rookie journalists in San Francisco.