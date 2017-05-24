Valeant: Substantially Undervalued

This is my fifth article on Valeant (NYSE:VRX), linked below is the price history of my recommendations:

If you were to purchase an equal amount of stock when each of the articles was published your average cost going in would be $11.08 (that is not catching the bottom!)

Currently the stock trades at $13.31 (a nice 20% gain for the followers), however this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Valeant management has been kind enough to provide investors with the CAGR or "compound annual growth rate" of its 3 core business segments in the Q4 2016 results and 2017 guidance call.

Using this information I have modeled Valeant's EBITDA, debt, and enterprise value until year end 2020.

This chart suggests that using management's guideline midpoints, Valeant's EBITDA for 2020 should be ~4.4 billion dollars. Keep in mind that this EBITDA will be comprised of higher quality businesses (Bausch + Lomb and Branded RX) than the current state.

Further, as debt is reduced so is the interest expense on the debt. The table above shows that without any further accretive asset sales - Valeant will have ~$21.5 billion in debt by the end of 2020 from cash flow alone.

In a recent interview (Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference) , CEO Joe Papa mentioned that Valeant disposed some assets that would create a positive impact on EBITDA. Yes, you read that right. Valeant sold assets that were losing money (for a profit) and will also increase their EBITDA.

The chart above shows 3 different EV multiples a very conservative 8x earnings to a higher than industry 12x. The 12x multiple is included because Bausch + Lomb is a very high quality business with a high percentage of sales being consumer and not specialty pharmaceuticals.

Due to Valeant's highly leveraged structure, as debt is paid off enterprise value jumps significantly. This can be viewed as a public LBO or leveraged buy out.

Valeant has the growth drivers in Oral Relistor, Xifaxan, Siliq along with recent launches in surgical and consumer products. Approval of IDP-118, IDP-122, and Vyzulta before year end 2017 will only add momentum to Valeant's product portfolio.

Investors should keep a close eye on this stock each quarter to see if Valeant is able to continue to meet commitments set by management, a big change to free cash flow will significantly hinder the ability to pay down debt.

Should these projections be somewhat accurate Valeant's EBITDA/Debt ratio should be at a manageable 4.9 by the end of 2020.

Conclusion:

As a highly leveraged company, Valeant's debt can provide substantial return on investment for shareholders and truly create (in the CEO's words) "the turnaround opportunity of a lifetime".

Should Valeant be able to achieve its targeted growth rates investors should see a huge return on investment for a price of $39 - $89 by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.