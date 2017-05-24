Cavium Networks Back On Its Growth Path

Valuation is problematic now, but beat-and-raise quarters will likely keep those concerns on the back burner for at least a little while.

Xpliant looks as though it's on its way to being a valid option next to Broadcom merchant switch silicon and LiquidIO/LiquidSecurity are getting some long looks from hyperscale customers.

Cavium has returned to beat-and-raise quarters, with the Octeon III ramp going very well and the company seeing expanding market opportunities for its Fusion products.

I really can't complain about how Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) has done since my last article on the company, as the shares have risen almost 60% and outperformed a comp group that includes Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) - the best of which (Broadcom) is up about 45% since that positive early August write-up.

Cavium has done a lot to reassure the Street that it can drive meaningful organic growth with Octeon, Fusion-M, LiquidIO, LiquidSecurity, and Xpliant. While it still looks as though Cavium is hitting "singles and doubles" outside of Octeon, that's for the time being and there are credible growth acceleration opportunities in these smaller contributions. It's harder to make a positive valuation call today, but it's also hard to recommend stepping aside so long as beat-and-raise quarters are in play.

Octeon Leading The Way

Cavium's success continues to be driven in large part from its Octeon business and its strong position with customers like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK). Cavium management does not routinely provide much fine-level detail on its revenue composition, but I believe that Octeon is still the single largest contributor to overall sales and the company is now really starting to enjoy the benefit of Octeon III sales ramping up after the late 2015 launch.

Cavium has had a consistent history of successful growth with its Octeon family - Octeon+ achieved twice the peak revenue of Octeon, and Octeon II doubled the peak of Octeon+ with around $250 million in revenue in 2015. Management continues to expect $500 million in peak revenue for Octeon III, which I argue is pretty significant considering that the entire company's revenue for 2016 was just over $600 million.

The main driver for Cavium, not unlike that for Mellanox, is high-end performance in demanding applications in the data center and with service providers. Given the increasing demands on (and for) hyperscale cloud services, I don't see a looming demand issue for Cavium. Intel will continue to be a risk factor, but I believe Cavium has shown that its more specialized high-end approach can carve out (and hold) a meaningful segment of the market that is more performance-conscious than price-sensitive.

Waiting For A Home Run Outside Of Octeon

Cavium's Octeon business is a fine one, and one that is well capable of driving good growth for a long time to come. It's not all there is to Cavium, though, and a lot of bullishness in the past has been predicated on Cavium building its other businesses into strong contributors. Thus far, the company's track record has disappointed, but I do believe that at least some of that disappointment should be pinned on overheated expectations (with some impatience blended in as well). On a more positive note, while some of these other ventures have been more on the order of "singles" and "doubles", the company is still supporting and building these businesses and a home run in the future is not out of the realm of possibility.

Can Cavium Bring The Thunder?

One of the bigger sources of disappointment so far has been the company's efforts with its Thunder ARM multi-core processors. Higher core counts and better integration was supposed to help propel Thunder in high-end hyperscale/data center apps where Intel and other ARM-based approaches couldn't match the performance, and that was supposed to mean a market opportunity of several hundreds of millions of dollars (if not more than $1 billion).

So far, though, Thunder isn't even a $50 million business, and there have been some issues with software compatibility and performance. I think it is worth noting that this is not just a Cavium-specific issue, as the ARM server sector has yet to live up to expectations and many companies have either scaled back or exited their efforts entirely.

Not Cavium, though. The company acquired Broadcom's ARM server IP for pennies on the dollar, and the IP around Vulcan could be invaluable to Cavium and particularly around multi-threading. JPMorgan's analyst Harlan Sur claimed that 32-core Vulcan chips came close to the performance of Intel's Xeon chips, so this could really boost Cavium's long-term efforts. What's more, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a collaboration with Cavium and Qualcomm for ARM-based Windows servers back in March, and Microsoft supposedly wants ARM-based servers supporting more than half its internal data center capacity. Time will tell if this business ever lives up to its potential, but Cavium certainly isn't ready to call it a day.

Fusion Starting To Heat Up

Cavium's Fusion business (which is based off of Octeon multi-core architecture) looks like it may be closer to becoming a more meaningful contributor. The Fusion-M has done well with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in base stations, and the company is moving ahead with new 5G versions and cheaper "mini-base station" editions as well. Management has talked of growing interest/traction outside of Samsung, and the 5G opportunity could be very significant for Cavium in a few years' time.

And The Rest?

Cavium has had some fits and starts with LiquidIO due to some turbulence with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but LiquidIO-2 seems to be generating more interest among hyperscale customers. Interestingly, it looks like Cavium has had success using QLogic's software stack to improve/accelerate LiquidIO performance, and that's an encouraging development. Cavium is also seeing growing interest in LiquidSecurity, with Amazon already ramping up and another hyperscale win in the books.

Last and not least is Xpliant, where Cavium hopes to cause some disruption in the mid-to-high-end Ethernet switching market. Arista (NYSE:ANET) has already come through as an early adopter (it was also an early investor in Xpliant) and Cavium followed that up with a win at Brocade/Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). Broadcom is still the 800lb gorilla in merchant silicon for networking switches, but it looks as though the programmability of Xpliant is going to drive some adoption - particularly for top-of-rack installations where the ability to upgrade on the fly will be especially attractive.

While unlikely to ever be a homerun, Cavium's acquisition of QLogic bears mention again. This business holds significant share in both fibre channel adaptors and in Ethernet and seems to be performing relatively well under Cavium's ownership. Management has already started to leverage some of the software capabilities it brought, and the company is still optimistic that going direct to fabs will support meaningful market accretion.

The Opportunity

I love the fact that Cavium is back to beat-and-raise quarters, and I am bullish on the prospects for the Octeon, Fusion, Liquid, and Xpliant product families. I'm not as bullish on Thunder at this point, but I'm willing to concede that it is too soon to call this a failure and there is still credible potential out there for the product. I expect ongoing spending from hyperscale, high-end enterprise, and service provider customers, and I think Cavium's focus on enabling high-level performance will continue to serve investors well.

The "but" is with valuation and expectation. Cavium's improved execution has not gone unnoticed and the growth expectations factored into the valuation are quite high. I have no problem assuming long-term revenue growth in the high teens, nor FCF margins into the 20%'s, but that's not enough to drive a fair value that is meaningfully higher than today's price. Likewise, another valuation approach that I use for semiconductor companies (a matrix approach that uses growth and margins to calculate the "right" EV/revenue multiple) suggests that Cavium is richly valued today.

The Bottom Line

Cavium has shown in the past that performance can get wobbly around product transitions and momentary disruptions in underlying market growth, so the potential of a pullback will keep me watching this name. That said, with the Octeon III ramp in its sweet spot and growing market opportunities for Fusion (and signs of traction for LiquidIO and LiquidSecurity), I'm not holding my breath waiting for a near-term stumble. What's more, with the company still in beat-and-raise mode, I expect that valuation-insensitive growth investors will still be supporting this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.