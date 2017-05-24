MakeMyTrip Solidifies Position In The Market With Ibibo, To Focus On Growth

Author Jeff Bishop

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock is showing strong momentum as it recently saw its new 52 weeks high at $40.90. The stock is currently up 107 percent in the past 12 months while its Year to Date gain stands at 56 percent. In the recent past, there had been several catalysts which propelled the company stock on the upward trajectory. Recently, the company announced its better than expected fourth quarter and full year results. For the fourth quarter, MakeMyTrip generated $85.1 million worth of net revenue, showing 64.5 percent growth on Year over Year basis. Its full year net revenue stood at $273.7 million, amounting to YoY growth of 65.4 percent. Despite posting strong growth in revenue, the company incurred adjusted operating losses of $35.8 million. However, such operating losses are typical of high growth companies, where skyrocketing revenues are matched by mounting marketing and operational expenses.

The current focus of the company is to consolidate its position in the growing travel market and it plans to do it organically as well as through acquisitions. This strategy is further emphasized by the fact that the company finalized its merger with ibibo, which was yet another prominent online traveling brand in India. The merged entity now is in the position to derive synergies from its diverse operations which include hotel booking and bus ticketing. MakeMyTrip also stressed that the merger will allow it to cater to a wider consumer market, ranging from budget to luxury segments. Under the terms of the agreement, nearly 40 percent of MakeMyTrip equity is now held by Naspers and Tencent Holdings, which are the main investors in ibibo Group. The merger is expected to be accretive as it offers synergies as well as economies of the scale.

Another major point which favors MakeMyTrip is that its main playground is the Indian tourism market, which operates in one of the fastest growing economies in the world. With a population of more than 1.2 billion and relatively low internet penetration, which is set to grow in the coming years, India offers an attractive proposition for MakeMyTrip, which will be in a position to harness its early mover status in the market. As the level of discretionary income grows in the country, online travel companies such as MakeMyTrip will be in for a major windfall. The tourism market in this growing economy is expected to show CAGR of 4.9 percent. MakeMyTrip is also expected to benefit from several India-government initiatives being taken in this area.

The company also said that it will be open for further acquisitions if opportunity arises. MakeMyTrip top brass especially showed interest in smaller players in the market. The strategy will help the company in establishing itself as a major brand in the market, where it would be able to benefit from scale economies and reduced competition. Another interesting strategy being pursued by the company is to incorporate technology to its core business. This integration will not only help the company in providing better services but also in achieving efficiency, which will eventually lead to better margins. MakeMyTrip also has a tech Innovation Fund, which further underscores the company's commitment towards making its business model more unique and efficient.

While the company's latest quarter and full year results were impressive, it is expected to show better performance in the coming quarter as it progresses with the integration of ibibo and its core business. The synergy is expected to lead to better margins, however, in its latest earning call, the company management emphasized that while it is looking to improve its margin, margins are not its core strategy. It may be assumed that in the current scenario, the company is expected to focus on growth, which is likely to translate to corresponding growth in its stock price as well. The company's bullish stance towards acquisitions and growth is expected to fuel the momentum in the stock price, which makes MakeMyTrip an interesting investment avenue. However, investors are also expected to keep in mind that the company would require massive funding for such endeavors. It recently concluded a definitive share purchase agreement which resulted in $165 million gross cash flow, valuing the company stock at $36 apiece. Yet another round of funding led to additional $165 million. While the company currently has strong balance sheet as it reported cash and cash equivalents at $197.4 million as of 31st March, 2017, such equity rounds are likely to have some dilutive impact on the stock price.

Overall, MakeMyTrip offers an interesting proposition and the stock is expected to maintain the momentum. The stock is currently trading close to its all times high, so medium to long term investors may take any dip as an opportunity to accumulate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMYT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.