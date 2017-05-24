To P/E Or Not To P/E

We’ll show you a simple yet powerful trading strategy that has returned 35% a year since 2000.

We test 8 popular ratios to see if they can successfully identify hidden gems.

Is the P/E ratio the best indicator to use to identify undervalued companies?

The humble P/E ratio is possibly the most popular measure of valuation of a stock. In a very limited and admittedly unscientific poll, 5 of the top 10 trending articles on Seeking Alpha today at 2.25am ET mention the ratio and use it as part of the author's analysis and subsequent recommendations.

But is its popularity justified? Can the simple division of a stock's share price by its earnings add any value as we analyze a business? And if it does, is it the best metric to use?

Our Baseline

Let's see how the P/E ratio performs in real life; what would happen if each month we bought the top 30 US stocks with the lowest PE ratios?

We'll use the InvestorsEdge.net platform to backtest the following trading strategy:

Our tradeable universe will include all common stocks in the US with a minimum market capitalization of $50 million.

We will rebalance our portfolio on a monthly basis.

At each rebalance point we will buy the 30 stocks with the lowest P/E ratio.

Each transaction will cost a flat fee of $7.

We will simulate using a Market On Close order to buy stocks at their closing price on the next trading day after the rebalance.

Here's how the strategy performed, benchmarked against the S&P 500:

Our strategy would have given us a return of 11% a year over the 17 year test period, which is not bad when compared to the S&P 500 which has managed a 3% annual gain over the same period. But, the last few years have shown significant underperformance.

The drawdowns chart highlights the issue - up until 2007 the strategy worked pretty well, however since 2010 the dips have increased in both their depth and their duration.

Ok, a quick glance at the statistics tells us that the P/E ratio doesn't exactly give us stellar returns - what other factors can we use?

Back to Basics

Let's start our analysis by working out what we are trying to achieve with our ratios. First and foremost, financial ratios allow us to compare the historical and/or estimated performance of securities from different industries to each other.

Secondly, ratios are also often used to imply or predict imminent changes in share price. In the experiment above we are hypothesizing that the stocks with the lowest P/E values will see an above average gain in their share prices over others at each monthly rebalance of the strategy.

So, how do other ratios stack up against the P/E ratio?

Above you can see the results of re-running our backtest and substituting the P/E ratio with a series of 7 other factors. You can see the gray P/E line is the worst performing factor by a wide margin.

Factor CAGR D'Down Sharpe Turnover P/E 11% 62% 0.52 233% PEG 15% 59% 0.73 257% Price/Book 21% 67% 0.79 305% FCF/EV 23% 53% 1.00 336% Ebitda/EV 24% 50% 1.08 297% Price/Cashflow 26% 62% 0.94 249% Price/FCF 29% 58% 1.14 221% Price/Sales 35% 48% 1.45 168%

PEG Ratio

The PEG Ratio takes the P/E ratio and divides it by the consensus analyst estimate for future earnings growth (we have used the estimated 1 year EPS figure in our model).

Price/Book

Price to Book represents the value per share left over for shareholders if the company was liquidated. This factor generates the highest volatility of all those researched:

Cash Flow

Cash flow represents the total amount of cash and equivalents being transferred into and out of the business. Companies with low price to cash flow levels are possibly undervalued as they have low prices and proportionately high levels of cash flows that can be reinvested.

Ebitda

Represents a company's income without interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Enterprise Value - EV

Enterprise value adjusts a company's market capitalization by its debt, minority interest, preferred shares and cash values. EV is viewed as being less prone to manipulation when compared to earnings figures released by companies.

Free Cash Flow - FCF

Free cash flow is the total amount of cash and equivalents being transferred into and out of the business after capital expenditures have been accounted for and is generally thought of as a 'truer' representation of the cash-generative abilities of a business than cash flow.

Companies with low price to free cash flow ratios are potentially cheap because they have low prices and proportionately high levels of free cash flows that can be reinvested.

Similarly dividing free cash flow by enterprise value theoretically identifies undervalued companies by highlighting companies generating high levels of free cash but with low enterprise values.

And the Winner is...

The clear winner was the Price to Sales ratio, calculated by simply dividing a security's price by its sales per share. Using this ratio shows theoretical returns of 35%, the smallest drawdowns (48% in 2008) together with the lowest turnover in positions.

The drawdowns for this strategy look very different from that of the P/E Ratio - the value of our holdings only dips by 10-15% in normal trading with 4 larger drops in 2002 (the dotcom bust), 2008 (the great financial crisis), 2011 (the euro crisis) and 2015 (the oil crisis). The largest drawdown during 2008 was 48% and compares favorably to the S&P 500, weighing in at a 57% decline.

Would We Trade This Strategy?

So, shall we all go out and buy the 30 stocks in the US market with the lowest Price to Sales figures? Let's delve into the risks that doing so could entail.

For us to execute a trading strategy in real life we need to have good reason to trust that it will continue to be profitable. To help us decide the likelihood of this we have four high level tests that our model should pass:

Investable - the strategy should be tradeable in real life and should scale. Our backtests include trading fees, so frictional costs are already taken into account. A key concern is in the scalability of the strategy as it its positions are concentrated on micro-cap stocks ($50-300m market capitalization). However, increasing our minimum market capitalization requirement to $300m still would have returned 24% annually, so Pass.

Intuitive - there should be logical risk- or behavioral-based reasons that the strategy works. While all our ratios are logical risk-based factors, no consideration is being made to select companies that are mis-priced compared to those that are junk. Fail.

Persistent - The factors involved should work over long periods of time. While our tests have concentrated on the 2000-17 period, other research (such as O'Shaughnessy's What Works On Wall Street) have found similar behaviors in studies from at least 1962 onwards. Pass .

. Pervasive - Pervasiveness is more an ideal than a hard rule - our model should work across countries, regions and sectors. Here the strategy breaks down as our model's performance isn't replicated across other countries. However, since we are focusing on the largest and most liquid market in the world then we feel comfortable with rating the model's performance as a Pass.

The charts below show the performance of our P/E and P/Sales backtests in other countries:

Your Takeaway

While this is only the beginning of our study into value ratios, this evidence shows us that, for stocks trading on US exchanges, there are better factors to use when considering which stocks to buy than the P/E ratio.

In our next article, we will investigate more complex factor combinations to improve the robustness of our model, with a view to designing a value trading strategy that we could actually trade with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.