Gilead's Chinese HCV Revenues - How Much To Expect And When

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is running low on patients, and its shareholders on patience, all because Gilead's revolutionary HCV therapies are so effective. There yet remains one virtually untapped source of large numbers of potential customers for these so effective medicines.

Gilead and China are a match made in heaven: Gilead needs HCV patients to cure; China has a surfeit of HCV positive persons.

I have long been looking forward to the day when Gilead could introduce the full power of its HCV cures to China. It has always seemed as if that day was in the distant future and was not something on which one dare place any expectations when modeling Gilead's HCV revenues. Now, as discussed below, I am starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

The only thing that seems sure when it comes to the number of Chinese infected with HCV is that it is a lot. The lower estimates start at ~10MM; they go up from there by factors of 10. Some estimates are ~20MM, others ~30MM.

In comments to my most recent article, CSYJ engaged in a spirited repartee with dycc; CSJY argued for the high side >30MM, dycc staunchly defending the low ~10MM. By my thinking, the point is unknowable. With such a high low, either end of the spectrum is ample to support a vigorous launch of Gilead's HCV therapies in China.

In connection with research for the referenced recent article and comments on China's HCV situation, I am learning that Gilead may begin to realize revenue from China far sooner than I had expected. Revenues could start to flow towards the end of next year if all goes well. Revenues in 2019 is a more realistic goal.

The evidence that supports my new optimism on this subject includes:

April 2017 report that Gilead is building a new manufacturing site in China;

announcement at Gilead's recent shareholders meeting that Gilead would be in China in 2018, per comment from CSYJ;

report that China's regulatory body (CFDA) included Gilead as one of four candidates whose HCV therapies would come under review;

report that Gilead appointed a former Roche executive, Rogers Luo, as its new vice president to oversee Chinese operations;

report that CFDA has already approved inferior DAA therapy from Bristol Myers;

reports of unseemly, dangerous efforts by some Chinese to access DAA;

a significant number of job postings on glassdoor for various jobs in several locations in China relating to hepatitis and administrative operations.

This confluence of circumstances has raised my optimism for a significant breakthrough on the China front for Gilead sometime over the next year with a particular target of 2018.

The amount and character of such revenues is unclear, but it could be quite significant.

The process of price discovery for HCV therapies has been long and arduous. Starting with the infamous $1,000 pill, the price for HCV therapies has reverberated through the halls of Congress. It has furrowed brows of decision committees for hundreds of payors, some private, most public, sprinkled across America.

Gilead's therapies have traveled to far corners of the world but strangely not yet to China. Now, the time is fast approaching for China to weigh in on this touchy scale.

Where will China come down? What will it pay to cure its millions of HCV sufferers? It will certainly be on the low end of the scale. The cost per cure runs from something over ~$40,000 in the United States to a low of ~$6,000 in a middle income country such as Brazil. The cost in poor countries that benefit from Gilead's generic licensing program can be even less expensive, down to below $1,000.

Gilead has not set any expectation of how it will approach the pricing issue in China. It obviously has wide experience in negotiating pricing with all manner of public and private payors around the world. Gilead responded as follows to a recent Bloomberg inquiry on China:

Our goal is to collaborate with the government, commercial payers and the broader healthcare community to deliver sustainable access to our medicines.

In my email discussions with CSYJ on Gilead's Chinese aspirations, he reminded me how important it is that Gilead be sensitive to China's practitioners of traditional medicine. China's long traditions and experience with its home grown medical approaches present special challenges to western pharma companies. One interesting article describes the situation in China as a unique hybrid. This article notes:

The extent to which the Chinese have absorbed "alternative medicine", that is, conventional Western medicine, into their system, is quite remarkable. It is apparent that the Chinese are proud of this collaborative, complementary, and comprehensive model. They have so completely embraced the alternatives to traditional Chinese medicine-surgical and drug based procedures-that all residents of Chinese cities have complete access to both.

Importantly, this excerpt characterizes Western medicine as the alternative system. I suffer from the conceit that Gilead's suite of HCV therapies, Sovaldi, Harvoni, Epclusa, and soon SOF/VEL/VOX, offer the very characteristics that can be attractive in this hybrid system.

They address a serious condition, HCV, and deal with it quickly and effectively. Such a regimen offers features that are attractive to Western practitioners as has been proven across the globe. It also is the type of therapy that should appeal to a traditionalist. It works quickly and allows a traditionalist to resolve a problem efficiently so that the practitioner can promptly return to preferred techniques.

Payors elsewhere have considered these benefits as sufficient reason for them to pay a premium for Gilead's therapies. China has reached a point in its development where it is dealing more than $10B a month of retail value for medicines, in accordance with the graph below from Statista.

I presume the actual amount of revenue to manufacturer is considerably less than retail trade revenue shown. Still, there is clearly room within such a record of expenditure for a reasonable negotiated payment to Gilead for its HCV therapies, therapies which are uniquely effective in treating their target malady.

Risks to consider

Gilead itself clearly considers its approach to China as a somewhat delicate matter. With the exception of the brief comments referenced by CSYJ from Gilead's recent shareholder's meeting, Gilead has been quite reticent on the subject of its opportunities in China.

In its most recent analyst discussion on May 18, 2017 at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference Gilead set out its forward prospects in HCV in detail without the slightest mention of China. Ditto for its most recent earnings conference call just a few weeks earlier.

One has only to read a few SA Gilead comment streams to recognize that Gilead's management is not promotional. Ambitious targets will not assure success in China's HCV market. Gilead eschews any such counterproductive activity.

Gilead' actual intentions in China, its timetable and its expectation as to reward remain a mystery. This article is my attempt to construct a reasonable inference on this subject.

The important point is can Gilead put itself in a position where its HCV therapies are approved by the CFDA. If it achieves that objective it has only achieved part of the campaign. The real tough nuts to crack are (1) whether it can translate its success in Western countries to success in China's less familiar hybrid health care environment (2) whether it can command a fair price for its therapies.

Gilead currently earns the lion's share of worldwide HCV revenues. It had a significant first mover advantage. It has already lost the pride of first place in China to an inferior therapy by Bristol Myers. It is my expectation that this Bristol Myers therapy will prove its inferiority and will show itself as an ineffective competitor once it has to go head to head with Gilead's therapies.

The serious competitive concerns for Gilead in China will more likely be some combination of the other companies that are already queued up to for approval in China and new ones that may be coming on line. Gilead has been fighting in the trenches with HCV competitors around the world for several years. China promises to offer more of the same, with local additions to the competitive environment.

Conclusion

A recent SA article titled "Buy Gilead And Get HCV For Free" presents the thesis that Gilead's current market value is so low that Gilead's non-HCV assets are sufficient to justify its price. This referenced recent article is not the first to make this point, although it reels the point in as relevant and convincing for Gilead in its current situation.

In my earlier article "Gilead: HCV Revenues For The Coming Years" I point to the robust, albeit diminished, HCV revenues that Gilead should reasonably expect in the future. This current article adds to the total of potential future HCV revenues by pointing to new China sourced revenues for future years.

Taken together, these various presentations point to a stock that appears undervalued. No one can doubt that Gilead is a much maligned stock. Its haters often refer to it as a "dog". Perhaps 2018, ironically the year of the dog in the Chinese zodiac, will be the year in which Gilead forges back to levels more appropriate to its significant revenues.

Author's note: As has been the case in several past Gilead articles, I would like to thank CSYJ for his generous sharing of insights on all things Gilead. Again, as always, any errors that may appear in this article are mine alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.