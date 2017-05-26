Realty Income's Income Is On Sale: Will You Buy Any?

Getting your favorite monthly dividend payer at a 5% yield is buying your income while it's on sale.

Do you buy your favorite cereal when it goes on sale at the supermarket?

When you shop at your local market, do you get excited when you see your favorite breakfast cereal on sale? Instead of paying $5.99 for a box of Special K Red Berries, you might find it in the cereal aisle on sale for just $4.49, or 25% off.

Well, today, your and my favorite monthly dividend payer REIT, Realty Income (NYSE:O), has been put in the sale bin for 25% off. Are you getting excited yet?

On August 1 of 2016, some investors couldn't wait to get their hands on some shares, then selling for $72.30 a piece. The annual dividend rate at that time was $2.40. For their $72.30 investment, those buyers got all of 3.3% in terms of dividend yield.

Shares at that time were overvalued. We've had the company on our watch list to accumulate more shares for some time, but we wouldn't touch them at that price, nor at that low yield.

The Story Has Evolved

That was then. Now is now, and things have changed. With shares coming back down to earth, they are now selling for $54.13 as I write this. And the current annual dividend of $2.53 generates a much more attractive yield of 4.67%. Still, I think we can do better than that.

Shares last August were overbought. Today, shares are currently changing hands at a more respectable 17.5 times estimated 2017 AFFO [adjusted funds from operations].

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company that provides shareholders with dependable monthly income. Monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from their property portfolio.

They have in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology, and capital markets capabilities. Over the past 48 years, Realty Income has been acquiring and managing freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net lease agreements.

The company has more than 4,900 properties under long-term net lease agreements. These properties are diversified across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The properties are leased to 250 commercial tenants and 47 retail and other industry sector tenants.

Top Twenty Tenants

Do you recognize some of these top twenty clients? Most of them are household names that have stood the test of time through many economic cycles. Though there are some retail tenants represented, there are many pharmacy tenants, gas stations and convenience stores in the mix. It's a very diversified cross section of stores that consumers visit every day. None of them are likely to face financial difficulties so dire that they can't pay the rent.

The Case For Investment

562 consecutive monthly dividends have been paid which include 78 consecutive quarterly increases. Shares in the company have evidenced a 16.9% average annual total return since their listing as a public company in 1974. Most importantly, for dividend growth investors, Realty Income has grown the dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% since their 1994 listing. This has more than compensated investors for the effects of inflation.

Excellent dividend coverage and dividend raises you can count on, as reliable as the sun coming up each morning, have contributed to this REIT becoming a trusted dividend payer that income investors of all kinds should consider making a part of their portfolios.

Only a week or so ago, when retailers like J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) and Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLD) began reporting very poor earnings for the last quarter, shares of Realty Income began to slide in earnest, from the $61 level to today's $54 level, losing almost 12% of market value in a very short time. Realty got tarred and feathered along with retailer REITs, even though Realty Income's majority of revenue comes from sources other than retail. This smear has begun to open further opportunities for us to begin contemplating accumulation of additional shares for the Fill-The-Gap and subscriber portfolios.

We have held off accumulating more shares to this point as it never makes sense to pay above fair value and receive below average yields, no matter how well-managed a company is, no matter how well-respected, no matter the dividend growth rate.

Implications of Entry Prices Paid

Paying too high a price will lock the investor into a high cost basis. This necessarily translates to a much lower yield as discussed earlier. What type of yield would you prefer, 3% or 5%?

Paying an inflated price gives you very little downside cushion and margin of error. Look what happened to those investors who paid $72.30 last August. Over the course of just nine months, they lost 25% of market value. If any of them sold their positions lately, they now have a recognized loss of 25% and much less capital available to reinvest to recapture that small dividend income they were receiving based off of that low 3% yield.

Holding our powder dry and being patient now puts us in a position of strength. Continuing to be patient as we await the Fed's next interest rate decision should pay further benefits. Should the price contract just 5.5% from here, our price target of $51 will be triggered and we'll capture a solid 5% yield on our next investment in Realty Income.

Instead of Tuesday's 4.67% yield, we'll better it at 5%.

Instead of last August's yield of 3.3%, we'll better our current income by:

5% - 3.3% = 1.7%

1.7% / 3.3% = 51.5%

How often do you get the opportunity to increase your income by 51.5%?

If you're patient, you can always find a sale, somewhere in the marketplace, whether it's at your local supermarket, or the stock market.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker helps guide me to better entry prices and higher yields on those stocks I've placed on my watch list, in addition to allowing me to track my entire portfolio in real time throughout the day.

Circled in red, you can see that investors who paid last year's high of $72.30 for Realty Income paid $14,460 for their 200 share purchase, received a dividend at the annual rate of $2.40 for a yield of just 3.32% shown circled in red in column L. Column I indicates the percentage loss in market value, and column P indicates the dollar loss of $3634.00.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares if they chose.

If they stuck with the same 200 share allocation, at the $51 price target we are anticipating, investors would pay only $10,200, circled in red in column G. Again, at that price point, investors will get almost 5% yield on their new investment, indicated by the automatic calculation made in column L.

Though we already own shares of Realty Income in our FTG Portfolio, we stand ready to buy income on sale and add more of their shares to the portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.89% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,346.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Close, 5/22/17

Conclusion

A rip-roaring 25% off sale has moved one of America's favorite monthly dividend payers closer to my entry price target. Inch by inch, closer it comes to finding a home in our portfolios. Once there, we will enjoy a 51.5% raise in dividend income, compared to its over-stretched valuation only nine months ago.

We love sales on our favorite foods at the supermarket. Why wouldn't we love a company like Realty Income even more when its price goes on sale? Value investors and income investors should be licking their chops, getting ready to take another bite of this company. Buying income on sale is even more delicious than buying Kellogg's Special K on sale.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you exercised patience in order to buy favorite stocks on sale? Please share with us, in the comment section below, how much you have improved your yield and income by stalking stocks on your watch list and buying only when the time is ripe and advantageous.

