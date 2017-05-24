Going Long With W.G. - Exclusive Research From WG Investment Research

I want to grow this Marketplace service into something special so subscribers should expect for the Going Long With W.G. service to get better each year.

The R.I.P. Portfolio, which outperformed the S&P 500 by 9% in 2016, will play a large role in this service.

I recently launched “Going Long With W.G.”, which is a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service focused on finding great companies to hold for the next 10 plus years.

I recently launched my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service called Going Long With W.G., which is a service that will be geared toward long-term investing research and analysis. This service will be especially valuable to those who are looking to find prospective buy-to-hold investments that have the potential to be create outsized gains in the years ahead. I understand that long-term investing is not sexy but, in my opinion, it is the most prudent way to create lasting wealth that can be passed down from generation to generation.

My focus on Seeking Alpha has been (and will continue to be) finding companies that have great long-term business prospects, while at the same time trying to undercover hidden gems - small to mid-cap companies - that have the potential to be market beaters over the next three-to-five years. As an investor, I tend to think like a business owner in that I try to first understand a company and its financial history instead of focusing too much attention on why the stock has traded a certain way because, in my opinion, we invest in a very irrational market. As such, I would much rather spend my time screening and finding good companies that have great prospects before devoting the necessary time and effort to better understand the price action of a sotck. This is exactly how I will run my Marketplace service.

I am a certified public accountant, or CPA, by trade so analyzing financial statements is a critical step in my evaluation process. Therefore, my subscribers should expect for me to come back to the numbers (i.e. fundamentals) when introducing a company to the Going Long With W.G. community. In addition, subscribers should expect the following from the Going Long With W.G. service:

Exclusive in-depth access to our portfolio that outperformed the S&P 500 by ~9% in 2016.

Buy, sell and hold recommendations for all stocks held in our long-term portfolio.

Live updates on all portfolio transactions, which will include detailed explanations.

Access to our watchlist that includes at least one new small/mid-cap company per month.

Advanced access to most premium articles.

Detailed responses to all subscriber questions, which includes assisting in creating long-term investment strategies.

This service is geared toward long-term investing but we will also provide short-term actionable insights.

Most importantly, access to Mr. William J. Block, President and Chief Investment Officer of W.G. Investment Research LLC. We Research, You Invest.

The R.I.P. Portfolio

Below you will find the portfolio and its performance for the period-ended March 31, 2017.

Price at Beg Value at Activity Quarterly Quarterly Current Unrealized Portfolio Yield Current Annual Company Ticker # of shares 3/31/2017 1/1/2017 Purchases (Sales) Unrealized G/L Realized G/L Value Gain (Loss) Weighting On Cost Yield Income General Electric (NYSE:GE) 389.607 $29.80 $12,216 - ($605) - $11,610 $2,693 14% 4.2% 3.2% $374 Honeywell (NYSE:HON) 36.40 124.87 4,195 - 350 - 4,546 468 5% 2.4% 2.1% 97 AT&T (NYSE:T) 110.49 41.55 4,645 - (54) - 4,591 1,520 5% 7.1% 4.7% 217 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 56.22 48.75 1,014 $1,817 (90) - 2,741 (16) 3% 4.7% 4.7% 130 Franklin Income (MUTF:FKINX) 2394.99 2.36 5,462 - 190 - 5,652 818 7% 5.9% 5.1% 287 Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) 27.04 113.39 2,798 - 268 - 3,066 1,135 4% 2.2% 1.4% 42 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 407.52 23.59 8,977 - 636 - 9,613 3,101 11% 1.9% 1.3% 122 Bank of America [A] Warrants BACWSA 153.00 11.30 3,015 (1,999) 713 $993 1,729 742 2% 0.0% 0.0% - Bank of America [B] Warrants BACWSB 300.00 0.92 288 - (13) - 275 20 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Citigroup (NYSE:C) 48.64 59.82 2,883 - 27 - 2,910 486 3% 1.3% 1.1% 31 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) 77.08 17.78 1,402 - (31) - 1,370 495 2% 3.3% 2.1% 29 Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) 50.32 63.54 2,857 - 340 - 3,197 693 4% 3.7% 2.9% 93 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) 77.95 34.30 2,817 - (144) - 2,674 920 3% 2.3% 1.5% 41 Target (NYSE:TGT) 7.00 55.19 - 413 (27) - 386 (27) 0% 4.1% 4.3% 17 Kroger (NYSE:KR) 31.37 29.49 769 270 (114) - 925 (262) 1% 1.3% 1.6% 15 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 23.97 124.55 2,744 - 241 - 2,985 843 3% 3.6% 2.6% 77 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 3.00 164.07 - 509 (16) - 492 (16) 1% 2.7% 2.8% 14 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 118.95 34.21 2,886 931 252 - 4,069 549 5% 4.3% 3.7% 152 American International Group (NYSE:AIG) 69.79 62.43 4,535 - (177) - 4,357 574 5% 2.3% 2.1% 89 AIG warrants AIGWS 50.00 21.37 1,173 - (105) - 1,069 (145) 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Metlife (NYSE:MET) 50.64 52.82 2,709 - (34) - 2,675 739 3% 4.2% 3.0% 81 Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) 361.22 4.41 1,726 30 (162) - 1,593 37 2% 9.3% 9.1% 144 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 15.22 143.66 1,737 - 449 - 2,187 694 3% 2.3% 1.6% 35 Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) 84.00 14.95 1,092 262 (98) - 1,256 (193) 1% 0.0% 0.0% - CISCO (NASDAQ:CSCO) 110.33 33.80 2,676 718 335 - 3,729 960 4% 4.6% 3.4% 128 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 70.11 36.07 544 1,981 4 - 2,529 17 3% 3.0% 3.0% 76 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) 5.00 119.88 - 576 23 - 599 23 1% 2.1% 2.0% 12 General Motors (NYSE:GM) 34.74 35.36 1,197 - 31 - 1,228 144 1% 4.9% 4.3% 53 Adcare Health Systems (NYSEMKT:ADK) 64.00 1.26 88 6 (13) - 81 (18) 0% 0.0% 0.0% - KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) 8.00 46.07 194 111 63 - 369 59 0% 0.3% 0.3% 1 State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) 20.00 14.50 180 96 14 - 290 12 0% 1.7% 1.7% 5 Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) 21.00 20.69 127 247 60 - 434 59 1% 0.7% 0.6% 3 Under Armour (NYSE:UA) 19.00 18.30 - 343 5 - 348 5 0% 0.0% 0.0% - CASH -- -- -- 482 (451) -- -- 31 -- 0% -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- - -- - -- -- -- -- $77,428 $5,858 2,320 $993 $85,606 $17,128 100% 3.5% 2.8% $2,364

Industry/Portfolio Companies Value Portfolio Weighting Goal Weighting Over (Under) Industrials/Conglomerates - GE, HON $16,155.81 19% 20% -1% Healthcare - JNJ, PFE, AMGN 7,546.99 9% 10% -1% Financials - BAC*, C, KEY 15,897.68 19% 10% 9% Insurance - AIG*, MET 8,100.51 9% 10% -1% Technology - AAPL, CSCO, INTC, ACN 9,043.86 11% 10% 1% Telecom Services - T, VZ 7,331.52 9% 10% -1% Media - DIS, TWTR 4,321.81 5% 5% 0% Basic Materials - DOW 3,197.46 4% 5% -1% Conservative Allocation - FKINX 5,652.19 7% 5% 2% Consumer - KR, GM, TGT, SYF** 5,213.47 6% 10% -4% Other - XIN, ADK, KMG, SNC, WNC, UA 3,114.39 4% 5% -1% Cash 30.56 0% 0% 0% 100% *AIG and BAC warrants are included in value and weighting **Direct consumer play --read articles on profile page for more info

Portfolio Performance for Q1 2017 and since the portfolio was first introduced to SA community (December 4, 2015).

Return (Q1'17) Return (Intro) Cost Basis Review 2.9% 20.4% 34.5% This period Since Intro Since Intro Beg. Balance $77,428 $52,610 Cost Basis $46,042 Contributions 5,858 20,180 Contributions 20,180 Unrealized G/L 2,320 12,816 Realized G/L 2,257 Ending Balance $85,606 $85,606 Unrealized G/L 17,128 Portfolio Bal. $85,606 Dividend Inc. $538 $2,273 Realized G/L 993 2,257 Dividend Inc. $2,273

Full Disclosure: The American Association of Individual Investors, or AAii, prescribed calculation (The Beginning Vs. the End) was used for calculating the portfolio's return for each period-end.

Please review the Q1 2017 update article for additional information on the portfolio and my investment strategy and goals. For full disclosure, I plan to provide a more in-depth review of the R.I.P. portfolio on a quarterly basis to my subscribers and I also plan to cut back on some of the detail published on the free Seeking Alpha platform.

About Me

My name is William J. Block and I have been actively investing in the market since joining an investment club in 2005. I, however, have been passionately following the market since my early high school years. I received my bachelors in Business Management, with a focus in Accounting, from Wittenberg University in 2007 and later received my Masters Of Accountancy from Wright State University in 2008.

After college, I worked for a regional public accounting firm and received my CPA designation. I currently spend the majority of my time following the companies that I invest in while at the same time trying to find my next big investment. I started W.G. Investment Research in March of 2015, and our firm's mission is to empower the everyday investor with the necessary knowledge to take control of his or her financial future by providing in-depth equity research and analysis. The following two quotes reflect my firm's high-level thoughts on investing:

Peter Lynch - "Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it's doing."

Warren Buffet - "Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant."

I have been active on Seeking Alpha since early 2015, so please review my past work to get a feel for my investment approach. The one thing to note is that I will be completing deeper dives and take a more hands-on approach with Going Long With W.G., so interested subscribers should expect a lot from this Marketplace service. I look forward to interacting with you and learning more about your investment philosophy and goals.

If you have questions and/or would like additional details on the service, please feel free to reach out to me via a direct message or email.

Regards,

William J. Block, CPA

President & Chief Investment Officer

W.G. Investment Research LLC

Note: The pricing for this service is at an introductory price that will change after the service reaches 50 members, so act now to lock in an attractive rate of only $37.00 per month (or $229.99 annually).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, BAC, T, AIG, MET, TWTR, HON, JNJ, PFE, AMGN, BAC, C, KEY, AAPL, CSCO, INTC, ACN, T, VZ, DIS, TWTR, DOW, FKINX, KR, GM, TGT, SYF, XIN, KMG, SNC, WNC, UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.