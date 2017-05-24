Halliburton's CEO Exits Stage Left

Now HAL's balance sheet is in disrepair. An equity raise could cause the stock to fall due to dilution or negative sentiment.

Halliburton former CEO Dave Lesar

Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) Chief Executive Officer, Dave Lesar, will retire on June 1 and will be replaced by fellow Halliburton board member Jim Miller:

Halliburton Co said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Dave Lesar will retire on June 1 and be replaced by Jeff Miller, Lesar's longtime deputy and fellow board member. Lesar will stay on as executive chairman of the world's second-largest oilfield service provider until December 2018, when he reaches the company's mandatory retirement age of 65.

Miller has a reputation of leading successful projects within Halliburton and working well with customers and employees. The decision comes after Halliburton has been reeling from an oil industry downturn that began in the second half of 2014.

In my opinion, Lesar's departure as CEO should not come as a surprise. He led the high-profile attempted takeover of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). The transaction was rejected by regulators over concerns that the acquisition would not have been good for customers, and the combined entity would have wielded outsized power in certain markets around the world. Not only did the deal take up management's attention, but Halliburton had to pay a $3.5 billion break-up fee to Baker Hughes. Such a high-profile failure might have signaled the beginning of end of Lesar's tenure as CEO.

Halliburton's Balance Sheet Is In Disrepair

I was bearish on HAL after the failed merger and sizeable pay out. However, oil prices rebounded from their Q1 2016 lows and shares of oil services surged with them. I expected HAL to crater on the news; however, HAL is up about 45% since the failed BHI merger in May 2016, masking the company's weak financials. My previous article described how Halliburton needed to raise nearly $3 billion to avoid a Moody's ratings downgrade:

Halliburton's debt/EBITDA was at 6.0x at year-end. Moody's wants the metric to decline to 4.0x this year, or the company could risk getting downgraded from Baa1 -- lower medium grade. A ratings downgrade could increase the company's interest cost. For every 100 basis point increase in interest rates, Halliburton could incur an additional $110 million in interest expense. By my estimation, the company needs to raise about $2.8 billion to avoid a ratings downgrade.

The company repaid $1.4 billion of long-term debt in February, which surprised the markets. It signaled that Halliburton wanted to prove to Moody's it could cut its debt load via free cash flow. That said, Q1 results were pretty good, yet debt/EBITDA still remains above 5x and Halliburton is still in need of equity. Otherwise it risks having its debt downgraded and its cost of capital increase during a period when oil prices are shaky. An equity raise could spook HAL bulls due to the potential dilution and the appearance as if the company has been mismanaged. Such an event could be a source of embarrassment for a firm with a reputation for size and financial soundness.

Pressure Pumping In Focus

According to Reuters the CEO's first task will be to renegotiate contracts with oil drillers and convince them to pay up for pressure pumping and other services. Since Q4 2016 Halliburton has become more selective in the business it takes on, which has aided pricing for oil services. Shale oil plays have been major beneficiaries of OPEC's supply cuts. In Q1 the land rig count rose by 35% and the increased drilling helped Halliburton grow its North America revenues 24% sequentially.

There are still oil services firms like Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) and National Oilwell (NYSE:NOV) with challenged balance sheets so drillers could potentially play vendors against one another to keep prices down. Secondly, there is no guarantee the oil supply cuts can go on in perpetuity. When they end, oil prices could fall and drillers' earnings could fall with it. That's a long-winded way of saying shale oil plays must fill their coffers while they can before OPEC or China headwinds remove the punch bowl. That portends resisting any proposed prices increases from Halliburton.

Takeaway

Dave Lesar's retirement likely means Halliburton is close to raising equity. An equity raise could cause the shares to fall due to dilution or negative sentiment towards the stock. Avoid HAL.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAL, WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.