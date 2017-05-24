Ford Stock On Its Way To Sub $10 Levels

In one respect, former Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Mark Fields must feel a little hard done by the realization that his job is gone as I'm not sure that his dismissal was 100% warranted. In fact, in almost three years at the helm, he meaningfully increased free cash flow levels from just over $7 billion in 2013 to almost $13 billion in the company's latest fiscal year.

Furthermore, top line sales grew by almost $10 billion in his tenure (when viewing trailing 12 month averages) and gross margins also grew by almost 3%. However, despite Ford becoming an attractive dividend stock in the last while because of its robust free cash flows, Fields definitely failed to sell the company's growth story to Wall Street, which has resulted in the share price actually being down almost 30% over the past three years. The auto manufacturer has simply failed in convincing Wall Street it would become a powerhouse in the electric and autonomous sectors going forward.

The company over the last while has tried to shake up sentiment around its stock by announcing huge multibillion-dollar investments in the electrified and the autonomous areas but shares have continued to struggle. From my perspective, the bottom line here is that the company will have to undergo more investment in its future, which is definitely going to detract from margin and earnings growth. In fact, we can already see this in the financials as operating margins got cut in half last year to 2.7% and net income fell by almost $3 billion.

I have stated repeatedly that the problem Ford has at present is that it is playing catch-up at a time when sales in its biggest market by far (the US) have clearly topped. Therefore, if the financials continue to deteriorate and the new CEO Jim Hackett doesn't fare any better than Fields in selling the company's growth story on Wall Street, then more meaningful downside in the stock will become a distinct possibility.

Firstly, it must be noted that although revenue increased on a rolling basis to $36.5 billion in the first quarter, the sustained shift into trucks, which have higher margins, was definitely the principal reason why the company was able to increase its top line. It is evident now that auto sales definitely have peaked in the North American market, so Ford will be hoping that crude oil prices remain suppressed to ensure that its truck sales can remain elevated over the near term.

Rising commodity prices doesn't just hit consumers in the pocket when they have to fill up their tanks but also it hurts Ford's manufacturing costs and we saw this worrying trend in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Moreover, launch costs have already been earmarked for the third quarter of this year, which could only add to the problem. Furthermore, the weekly chart in crude oil illustrates that although we may be overbought on a short-term basis, the slow statistics definitely imply that this present up-move has plenty more to go

In the autonomous area for example, Ford seems to be way behind competition from Silicon Valley. Although Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) car wing "Waymo"' autonomous car data maybe out of date by 6 months or so, the figures it did report were far superior to Ford and other traditional auto manufacturers. In terms of both tested miles driven and disengagement numbers (when the driver had to intervene), Waymo's technology definitely is beating traditional auto manufacturers hands down at the moment.

Furthermore, you feel the recent deal that Lyft (Private:LYFT) has pinned with Waymo will only further increase the gap between Alphabet's car technology (as miles will increase exponentially) and Ford's autonomous segment. Ford just has to deliver transformation and fast or it is going to get left behind as the automotive sector undergoes the biggest disruption the sector has seen in over a century.

Also the capital intensive nature of Ford's business model means the company simply cannot divert maximum resources to the sectors, which will drive this industry going forward. Its debt to equity ratio remains high at 316%, which doesn't demonstrate to me much scope for sustained investment over a few decades for example.

Furthermore, free cash flow levels will have to remain elevated as it is a metric that is watched extremely closely as the majority of investors are invested in Ford because of the current generous dividend yield. However, income investors should be aware that every time volumes declined over a sustained period in this stock, the dividend also invariably got cut. Management is guiding $9 billion in pre-tax profit for fiscal 2017 but if global wholesale volume continues to decline, I do not see this figure being met especially if crude oil prices continue to rise.

In summary, a lot of technical damage has been done to Ford's stock recently. Dividend investors should be very cautious of the downside. One doesn't want to be left holding the bag here..

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.