Seadrill Partners: Expect Restructuring News In June

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) has just released its first-quarter results. The question that interested everyone who follow the company was whether Seadrill Partners will be able to insulate itself from Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring or not. This issue kept Seadrill Partners units glued to $3 level for many days until pre-earnings speculations led to a small rally above $3.50.

Unfortunately for those seeking the exact answer, Seadrill Partners was not able to finish negotiations with lenders as of today. However, the company stated that it continued to work on insulating its debt from events of default that might occur on account of Seadrill restructuring and that it expected to execute an agreement with lenders due June 2017.

Seadrill has already reported its results and the news on a proposal from third party and related party investors may create some short-term upside for its stock. As far as Seadrill Partners is concerned, the smoother Seadrill restructuring goes, the better are company's chances to insulate itself from Seadrill restructuring.

Outside of restructuring, it was a decent quarter for Seadrill Partners, which scored $258.6 million of revenue and $106.9 million of income. In its report, the company reiterated its commitment to maintain the distribution in case it is able to reach an agreement with lenders and insulate itself from Seadrill restructuring. In the short-term, this decision (assuming all goes well in negotiations) will support Seadrill Partners units' price - with $862.4 million on the balance sheet, the company has significant cushion. However, lenders might require Seadrill Partners to make a cash payment to them as part of the deal, which will have a negative effect on Seadrill Partners liquidity.

Investors considering a long position in Seadrill Partners should keep in mind that the company was designed for much higher oil prices and fully available capital markets. If Seadrill Partners will have to pay its debt instead of eternally refinancing it, distribution will be eliminated regardless of company's wishes. So far, it's hard to tell whether the capital market is open to companies like Seadrill Partners. A recent IPO of an Egyptian driller showed that a driller might get a good valuation even in the current market environment, but this was a very specific case. Long-term, Seadrill Partners is a bet on the UDW market, the one which is currently under most pressure.

Short-term, I believe that the absence of negative news on its own negotiations together with news from Seadrill might help Seadrill Partners' units maintain their current upside momentum. Longer-term, I remain cautious due to the company's debt level and the state of the UDW market. Dayrates will be much lower when existing contracts roll off, and maintaining distribution will be a very difficult task.

The drop of company's units price from $5 to $3 was caused by the emerging risk of being dragged into Seadrill restructuring. One might argue that elimination of this risk will take units back to $5. I'm skeptical because of the concerns stated above and the fact that the $3 price does not fully reflect the risk of being part of Seadrill restructuring. In my opinion, Seadrill Partners' units remain a trading vehicle but are not well-suited for longer-term investment until the results of negotiations are made public.

