Buckle Up For The Ride

The last time we wrote about Buckle (NYSE:BKE), a retailer of fashion trends for those 15-30 with a focus on denim, we considered the potential long-term growth of the company through measured geographic expansion of its store base. The assessment was cautiously optimistic, noting the company's long potential runway for new store openings even with low ongoing same-store sales growth. We considered it a long-term opportunity though at a relatively high valuation.

We have come back to Buckle under greatly changed circumstances - falling revenues and profitability in a challenging retail environment. The potential for long-term growth remains provided the company can stabilize its business and leverage a combination of online and offline channels, subject to the ever shifting fashion trends of the day. However, the current valuation warrants a closer look and we see several positive attributes that make the current valuation appear unjustifiably low without assuming aggressive future growth.

Improving Sales Metrics

The headline for Buckle (and most traditional retailers) over the last two years has been declining revenues and comparable store sales figures. Buckle performed exceptionally well during the recession and came out a far stronger company only to experience slowing growth and then declining revenue in the subsequent years. The last two years have been especially difficult with declining revenues accelerating and at one time reaching a more than 20% decline over the prior-year period.

However, the last two months (March and April) have shown a sharp reversal of the prior negative trend. Revenues have continued to decline on a year-over-year basis, but the rate of decline has fallen dramatically as reflected in the following chart showing the month-over-month change in net revenues and comps (same store sales):

The dramatic reversal in a well-established trend warrants attention since it suggests the company may have begun effectively executing on marketing and merchandising and is in the process of stabilizing its revenues. It's also worth noting that while net revenues tended to fall less than comparable store sales due to new store openings, this trend actually narrowed at the end of the year (and reversed in the most recent period) due to store closings such that comparable store sales actually outperformed net revenues. The monthly change line reflects the change in average monthly revenues on a trailing twelve-month basis which has also improved, further suggesting a stabilizing business.

Of course, two months of sales data is hardly sufficient to declare a reversal of the prior trend and the performance may be an aberration. The May sales results, which will come out in early June, will provide an additional data point which may provide further insight on whether the recent reversal is durable. However, in the event revenue declines continue to abate, even if the company only manages to stabilize revenues, it would suggest a fundamental shift occurring in the company's business. Moreover, if the positive performance continued, it may be possible for the company to post positive comparable store sales later this year and into next year when the company laps the worst of the declines from 2016. Regardless, stabilizing revenues would mean stabilizing profitability and a better sense of future performance which would help valuation.

Significant Excess Capital

Buckle carries no debt on its balance sheet and, in fact, has a significant reserve of excess cash and equivalents despite the company's recurring tendency to pay annual special dividends to shareholders. The company held cash, equivalents, and investments (hereinafter simply referred to as cash) totaling $277 million at the end of the first quarter on April 29, 2017. Cash increased $12 million from the balance at the end of the prior quarter and $53 million from the balance at the end of the prior year. The balance represents nearly 33% of the company's market capitalization of $845 million. In the meantime, working capital (as summarized on page 19 of the 2016 annual report) has roughly doubled over the last four years despite a mere 6% increase in store count.

In prior years, a substantial block of the company's investments were trapped in illiquid auction rate securities. However, in the last three years, substantially all of these have been liquidated such that the majority of the cash held by the company are readily available for distribution. In fact, there is no clearly justifiable reason for the company to hold nearly 30% of revenues in cash with insignificant yields for the company and its shareholders.

In comparison, cash relative to sales for comparable retailers (for example, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)) is around 10% of revenue, or about $85 million in the case of Buckle. On this basis, Buckle holds excess cash of approximately $192 million or a full $4.00 per share - nearly a quarter of the company's market capitalization. Moreover, despite the decline in revenues and profitability, the company will likely continue to generate approximately $1.00 in free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) each year assuming some degree of stabilization. The company carries no debt, as noted earlier, and therefore could distribute as much as a quarter of its market capitalization as a special dividend with essentially no impact to its business. In addition, the payout of significant excess capital will greatly improve the company's traditional valuation ratios.

Unusual Short Interest

We generally don't consider short interest to be a very informative measure of a company. However, when short interest ratios reach unusual extremes, we take note and assess whether the specific situation is really as bad as the short interest would suggest. In many cases, the company in question is clearly in trouble, often heavily indebted with declining revenues and profitability and few resources available to allow for a margin of error on the part of management or effect a turnaround of the business. However, while Buckle has experienced declining revenues and profitability, the company doesn't fit the standard short interest model in other respects due to significant excess capital, ongoing cash generation, insider ownership, and no debt.

In our view, these factors make Buckle much less of a "slam dunk" shorting target from the current price than many other retailers. This makes the substantial short interest (as of April 28, 2017) of just over 8.6 million shares, or roughly 30% of the public float, rather unusual.

Moreover, with the most recent proxy statement (page 4) showing 41.7% of outstanding shares held by management and fully 39.5% by the top two holders (the company's chairman and chief executive officer, respectively), the large short position appears especially tenuous. In addition, the four largest institutional holders control another 32.7% of the company's outstanding common stock and 56.1% of the public float. Notwithstanding the company's other positive attributes, noted above, this is an unusual amount of insider and concentrated institutional ownership for a company that has such a high short interest.

We therefore believe that the short interest is excessive despite the ongoing challenges the company faces in terms of revenues and profitability. We generally don't trade on short squeeze theories, but we do take into account the rationality of the short theory when short interest reaches such extreme degrees.

A Wild Card

Interestingly, especially in light of the depressed share price and substantial short interest, is the possibility of a management buyout of the company. In the case of Buckle, management already owns 41.7% of the outstanding stock, so a leveraged buyout would only entail acquiring the remaining 58.3%. The current market value of the public float is $493 million - at a 20% premium, a leveraged buyout would require $591 million, or about $400 million in debt after deducting the $192 million in excess cash discussed earlier. In the event one assumes an improbable 10% interest rate, the insiders could take the company private and the company would not only remain highly profitable after the interest payments but also continue to generate significant free cash flow.

Clearly, this is highly speculative and we consider this scenario unlikely. However, the substantial margin of safety available to management through ongoing profitability and cash generation even in a leveraged buyout scenario highlights the unusually low valuation of the company's shares.

Execution Required

Nonetheless, Buckle must execute on its business in order to be successful over the short and long term. A valid criticism of management, and one we share ourselves, is management's relative lack of communication on vision, objectives, and initiatives required to stabilize the business and leverage its unique offerings in the digital age. We believe there is significant low hanging fruit available for the company to capitalize on, including communicating services which differentiate and are relatively difficult for online retailers to effectively match, such as free hemming to perfect fit. The company needs to invest more effectively in its online channel, including improving experience and the number and depth of online reviews of products, and grow the company's online brand. We also believe the company's format and product could be effectively leveraged outside the mall environment and there remains, assuming stabilization, significant opportunities for geographic growth in major markets.

It's not yet clear that the company and management can do so to generate future growth in an online age.

Summary

Buckle continues to face a challenging retail environment, as do all traditional retailers, and the large management ownership may just as easily act as a blocking interest for significant change as an incentive for the necessary evolution. We will look for the continuing stabilization of revenue as an indicator that the company has found a floor, but the combination of substantial excess cash in the business, high insider ownership, lack of debt, and continuing profitability and cash generation is a combination which provides a compelling investment case. The substantial short interest on a narrow public float adds potential fuel in the event management can achieve stabilization of the business and - dare we suggest it - a return to even modest growth.

