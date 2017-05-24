Why SoftBank Bought A $4-Billion Stake In Nvidia

SoftBank’s $4-billion investment in Nvidia might just be the beginning.

Bloomberg reported SoftBank has acquired a $4 billion stake in Nvidia. SoftBank is now the 4th biggest shareholder of Nvidia.

We now may have another valid explanation why Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock has been on a rally since May 10. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has reportedly quietly amassed $4 billion worth of shares in Nvidia. Aside from its problematic Sprint (S) stake, SoftBank is famous for making smart investments. SoftBank reaped great profits when it invested very early in Alibaba (BABA) and Supercell.

Going forward, the halo effect of SoftBank’s trust in Nvidia could inspire more hedge funds/institutional investors to load up on NVDA shares. More institutional investors (in herd mentality) pushing NVDA is a sweet scenario for all current NVDA shareholders.

(Source: Motek Moyen/SoftBank/Nvidia)

Holding on to NVDA and not taking profits now is the better option. SoftBank is the lead manager of the Saudi Arabia-backed $100-billion Vision Fund. It is probable that SoftBank or Vision Fund might continue quietly amassing more NVDA shares.

Further, SoftBank promised Trump last December that it will invest $50 billion in the U.S. Nvidia might just become SoftBank’s biggest holding in America, not Sprint.

The Logic Behind SoftBank’s Nvidia Investment

I know why SoftBank is betting big on Nvidia. The visionary leader of SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, sees long-term benefits from Nvidia’s future role in Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things. Mr. Son is a devout believer of the forthcoming dawn of Artificial Intelligence [AI] and Internet of Things [IoT].

Mr. Son bets on the future. His $4-billion investment proclaimed Nvidia as his anointed MVP (most valuable player) in AI.

My above explanation is also the same reason why SoftBank paid $32 billion to own ARM Holdings last year. ARM processors will mostly power Internet of Things devices like it does now with mobile devices. Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things go hand-in-hand.

Mr. Son still needed the AI cloud infrastructure to support the ultimate convergence of ARM-based IoT gadgets and appliances.

Nvidia’s GPUs are now the first choice for building AI/Deep learning neural networks. Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), IBM (IBM) and Intel (INTC) have AI cloud platforms, but SoftBank chose to bet on Nvidia’s hardware-centric vision of GPU-accelerated deep learning.

Experts in OpenAI and hyperscalers firmly believe that Nvidia’s GPUs play an important role in the future of AI and IoT. Like some of us here at Seeking Alpha, SoftBank is aware that GPU is faster than Intel’s x86 CPUs when it comes to parallel computing required in deep learning.

The thousands of cores found in a GPU (compared to just 4, 8 or 16-cores in CPU) help it process parallel loads more efficiently.

(Source: Nvidia)

Nvidia’s latest AI GPU, The Tesla GV100 Volta touts 5,120 FP32/GPU cores. The V100 is now even faster than the Tesla P100.

(Source: Nvidia)

Another Reason Why Nvidia Is Attractive For Investors

Nvidia is upgrading itself beyond its old self of being just a graphics chip manufacturer. Aside from supplying the GPU chips powering the AI platforms of other firms, Nvidia now wants to challenge Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon Web Services. Nvidia is no longer satisfied being a mere GPU supplier, it is now building a commercial cloud platform for AI.

The Nvidia GPU Cloud is slated to be available this third quarter.

(Source: Nvidia)

This latest move is akin to what I explained previously that Nvidia competing with its GPU partners/customer is good in the long run. Nvidia’s future prosperity requires it to diversify from hardware sales. There’s money to be made renting out cloud AI platforms.

Let us not forget that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is now also working hard on its own AI graphics chip product. It will take some time but AMD’s Radeon Instinct for Artificial Intelligence could eventually become an annoying rival to Nvidia’s Tesla/Pascal/Volta GPUs.

Making extra money out of renting out cloud platforms is one way to offset any future competition in AI GPU sales.

Conclusion

NVDA definitely deserves a Buy rating from me. Aside from SoftBank, SAP (SAP) is also another tech giant teaming up with Nvidia on enterprise Artificial Intelligence. The thumbs-up from SoftBank and SAP is enough reward for the $2-billion R&D investment that Nvidia spent to develop its AI chip.

Unlike money-losing AMD, Nvidia’s long profitable run has helped it spend enough on R&D. Nvidia's headstart in AI processors is likely why SoftBank is quietly amassing NVDA shares.

Mr. Son knows there’s big money to be made on AI and IoT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AMD, MSFT, INTC, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.