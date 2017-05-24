Is The Empire About To Strike Back At Mitek Systems?

I have been a long time trader of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). I have articles on the company going back in 2013, including Editor's Picks on the long side. So please don't bother to paint me as a "drive by" short. I continue to watch and trade the company, as I am loathe to lose a long term knowledge base of the company, but lately felt there really wasn't anything that intriguing going on to write about and was quietly trading it on occasion for the past year...

Until a few days ago.

That's when I read this article in American Banker titled "USAA Wants Banks to Pay It for Remote Deposit Capture" of which I put a fair use quote of below:

USAA has previously been involved in a legal battle with the tech vendor Mitek over patents related to mobile RDC technology that ended in 2014 with neither side paying the other. Hudson declined to comment on that case, or its potential relation to the current move seeking license fees, but he did say that USAA is seeking licensing for any use of RDC, whether it is used with mobile devices, desktop scanners or a voice technology it developed last year. When Hudson was asked why USAA is going directly to banks, rather than the vendors that provide banks and credit unions with RDC technology, he explained that "we can't speak for any vendors in the space. Any agreement [banks] have is between them and their vendors, but they are using proprietary technology." Hudson declined to say what path USAA might take if any banks refused to voluntarily pay the fee, but he said the bank would like to avoid litigation. "We prefer to settle this through a licensing fee," he said

If you have owned Mitek for a long time, you will clearly recall the absolute slaughter the stock suffered when USAA declared its legal assault against the company. In April of 2012 when USAA sued Mitek over the intellectual property ownership, Mitek dropped from the $12-area down to under $3 eventually. While one can no doubt argue that Mitek has moved into other variations of mobile banking, the mobile check deposit is still a massive part of their business. Remote Deposit Capture has become a defacto standard for all banks in the US. Mitek recently celebrated the deposit of its 1 billionth check into its mobile deposit system.

Now that no bank can operate without it, its seems to me that USAA has decided to launch its attack. With resources as far in excess of Mitek as the titular Empire vs the Rebels, USAA is taking on Mitek's business through its customer base, not by attacking Mitek. Mitek's ability to continue to charge normal fees may be impacted. Customers may consider this to be too much to pay or simply not wish to take on one of the largest banks in the United States in a legal area or simply demand rebates from providers or Mitek.

Worse, since Mitek's model of business includes licensing the Remote Deposit Capture system to product developers who then sell to the thousands of smaller banks, what happens with them? USAA's attack now may force those developers to rethink their contracts or shy away from their technology. Remember all of these resellers have licensed Mitek's technology on the basis of this settlement:

USAA and Mitek Systems settled a two-and-a-half year-old dispute over who invented the technology for mobile check deposit, with both companies' patents remaining intact and neither side paying the other. Each party agreed to dismiss its remaining claims against the other under the settlement disclosed Wednesday. "We're very pleased with the outcome," Jim DeBello, Mitek Systems' CEO, said Thursday evening. The number of financial institutions that have signed up for Mitek's mobile deposit technology has grown from 300 to 2,500, he said. USAA declined to comment beyond the press release it issued, which stated the same basic facts as Mitek's. Despite the laying down of swords in this case, Mitek vowed to vigorously defend its eight patents. It has a pending lawsuit against Top Image Systems for patent infringement, for which both parties are preparing for a June 2015 trial. They could settle in the meantime. "We've spent years, if not decades perfecting the imaging technology," DeBello said. "We've spent several years working with the U.S. Patent office to secure protection for our inventions. It's our duty to our shareholders and company to protect those claims. We'd rather focus on innovation and new products rather than legal issues."

Yet now we have a major organization, whose proven in the past its willing to use enormous legal pressure over this specific issue, attacking those reseller's customers directly.

To be clear, I want the reader to understand I never thought this issue would return as it was legally settled in 2014. Frankly, I don't really understand why USAA has come back at this point, or why the settlement didn't leave them finished with this issue. Indeed, Mitek's total earnings are not particularly large in the scheme of things, and the amounts of money in total would not be represented as more than a blip on USAA's total revenues, if they were even noticeable at all. I am not sure if USAA will succeed here, but last time this issue came up it nearly broke Mitek.

I failed to take this seriously the first time USAA came after this company. I owned the stock riding it from 8 to the mid 2's the first time around when USAA suddenly sued Mitek back in 2012. I do not know what will happen this time, nor can I read USAA's mind, but I very seriously doubt USAA making a renewed attack into this arena is good news for a stock very near its 52 week high.