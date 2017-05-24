Think Twice Before Second Guessing Buffett

I examine what Gundlach and Bill Gross are doing in the funds where they have the most freedom to express their views.

At ETF.com, Allan Roth argues Buffett is wrong on bonds. He quotes Buffett recommending "only" a 10% bond allocation. I have news for him; Buffett is actually much more bearish than that. He's on record saying he would short bonds if there were a good way to do it in size. According to Bloomberg:

"If I had an easy way, and a non-risk way, of shorting a whole lot of 20- or 30-year bonds, I'd do it," Buffet said Monday on CNBC. "But that's not my game, and it can't be done in the kind of quantity that would make sense for us. But I think that bonds are very overvalued, I'll put it that way."

Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) actually issued a batch of Euro bonds in 2015 which is almost the same thing. It's not like Berkshire really needs the money. Specifically, Berkshire sold eight-, 12- and 20-year bonds which ranges from intermediate- to long-term bonds.

Then there's Alan Roth who says:

"My portfolio is 55% fixed income, and virtually all is intermediate-term. I do agree with him on the "government" part, as most of my fixed income is backed by the U.S. government, the only entity licensed to print U.S. dollars."

I'm not sure how lending to an entity that is "licensed" to print stuff to pay you back is somehow a selling point. I'll leave that discussion for another day. By all means hold 55% of intermediate maturity bonds if the income allows you to meet your goals, but it's not a trade where I'd go around saying how wrong Buffett is not to "get it".

Let's see what Bill Gross is doing running the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (JUCIX). Interestingly, he's underweight every maturity except the 15-20 year category. How's that possible? By holding a tremendous amount of cash at over three times the category average at 33.4% in addition to some stock as well. Stocks could be viewed as very long maturity securities.

Source: Morningstar

It turns out he underweights government bonds by a shocking amount. There are only 3.79% of government bonds here versus 56.44% for the category average. Gross preferred choice? Corporates. He almost completely avoids the medium-term maturities by the way:

Source: Morningstar

But Bill Gross is gone at Pimco (PTTRX). He's not really dominating at Janus yet. Maybe he's a has been too?

What about Jeffrey Gundlach? He's inarguably an extremely talented bond manager on a number of DoubleLine funds. I pulled up Morningstar data on their closed-end fund because a closed-end fund really allows a manager to pull no punches. It is closest to what they, or you or I, could do in a private account.

Gundlach underweights every bond category and loaded up on the 20-30 year category and the 30 year+ category. With no redemptions, the plan could be to ride out any interest rate induced price swing, capture the high yields and cash in at par on maturity. It should result in a strong 30-year track record if nothing else:

Source: Morningstar

On the sector side, we see another Grandmaster of fixed income avoiding government bonds with only 4.72% versus the category average of 21.32%. Instead of betting on corporates, Gundlach is going for securitized mortgages:

Source: Morningstar

In conclusion, Warren Buffett, Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach are all avoiding government bonds and they are either avoiding intermediate-term bonds like the plague or selling them. I'm short a core Euro Bond ETF, ISIN IE00B4WXJJ64, as well as a long maturity Euro Bond ETF, ISIN IE00B1FZS913, that don't trade on a U.S. exchange. However, shorting something like the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) seems like a much better trade compared to Roth's idea to load up on them. I'm happy to side with Buffett on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.