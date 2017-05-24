Fed Surprise At 2 PM? Bullish For Gold, Bonds And Equities

That could show up today at 2 p.m. and has implications for multiple asset groups.

There's been some back and forth in major recent Fed statements.

The Fed has been tiptoeing into a change of their quantitative easing bond buying plans.

Background Going Into Today's Minutes

The last FOMC minutes appeared to preview a coming change at the Fed regarding their balance sheet. The following FOMC statement though showed no such change. Today's minutes will reflect that "no change" FOMC statement. If there really was a backing off of a change as reflected in that following statement it would mean the Fed backed off tapering bond buying. That would be huge news that nobody is expecting. That would be good for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) and bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT).

The Last Minutes Called For A Change

On April 5th the FOMC Minutes said the following,

"Provided that the economy continued to perform about as expected, most participants anticipated that gradual increases in the federal funds rate would continue and judged that a change to the Committee’s reinvestment policy would likely be appropriate later this year."

"A change... to the reinvestment policy... later this year" sounds like the Fed will slow bond purchases or change their "policy" later this year.

But The Following FOMC Meeting Made No Mention

But on May 3rd, the Fed's next FOMC meeting they made no such change which was a surprise.

Here's the language that was in the FOMC statement that could have changed but did not.

"The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments ... and of rolling over maturing Treasury ... and it anticipates doing so until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way.

Based on the minutes April 5th relating to the Fed meeting March 15th you could have expected the May 3rd FOMC statement to change from "well under way" to "later this year" as they said in the minutes.

We would have expected,

"...it anticipates doing so until later this year."

They made no such change in that May 3rd FOMC statement despite the long section in the April 5th minutes about a coming change.

Did the Fed quietly back off?

That May 3rd meeting that surprisingly did not have a change will be reflected in today's minutes.

Bullish For Gold, Equities, And Bonds

If the lack of change in the last FOMC statement was truly the Fed backing off plans to reduce bond buying that may be reflected in today's minutes. If true gold, bonds, and stocks can move higher on the news.

If the Fed is backing off their plan to change bond buying or pull back from talking about it interest rates will have more downside and inflation would have more upside. Both should be good for gold and equities.

Gold benefits from higher inflation expectations and lower rates.

Equities would benefit from lower rates and the risk of taper tantrums being pushed out.

Bonds would benefit because the Fed would still be in buying bonds not tapering.

Why The Possible Change? Inflation

What happened between the Fed's meeting on March 15th and May 3rd that could have caused a change? CPI reported a negative number April 14th and the Fed's favorite inflation measure PCE Price reported a negative reading on May 1st.

Negative inflation is not a reason to tighten by tapering bond purchases. It's a reason to keep buying bonds. That could be the reason the Fed backed off tapering plans from meeting to meeting.

We may find out today if that's true.

Conclusion

We're watching at 2PM if the Fed changed the change back to no change. If so it's bullish for stocks, bonds and gold.

