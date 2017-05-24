CEO Steve Zarrilli's Letter To Safeguard Scientifics Shareholders

This letter updates shareholders on the Company's mission, vision and goal to realize value through well-timed exit transactions that deliver aggregate cash-on-cash returns of at least 2x.

Dear Shareholder:

For more than six decades, Safeguard has stood for innovation, change and growth. From manufacturing business machines in the 1950s, to today's model of providing growth capital and support to develop and realize gains from sales of promising technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has embraced dynamic opportunities to create value.

Now, Safeguard stands at the threshold of another exciting period of change, potential growth and value creation. Our strategic mission and goals are sharply defined. We have deployed capital and support to empower technology entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, maximize their value and deliver a smarter, healthier future.

Safeguard's roster of partner companies has increased and is positioned to grow even larger. The portfolio totaled 18 businesses at the beginning of 2013, compared with 28 at March 31, 2017. Longer term, we believe we can achieve even more growth.

The focus of Safeguard's partner companies has shifted over time as technology has evolved. During the past decade, Safeguard deployed growth capital in businesses developing medical devices, drug delivery systems, specialty pharmaceuticals, software services and telecommunication and security solutions, among other sectors. Today, we have refined our focus and primarily target technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services and digital media and within those areas, enabling technologies in the analytics, Internet of Everything, cyber security and artificial intelligence sectors.

We prefer to deploy up to $25 million of capital in companies through multiple tranches. Key features include recurring revenue, minimal regulatory risk, and management teams with significant ownership positions. As these partner companies mature, we also deploy other forms of operational support by Safeguard team members with deep domain expertise and operating experience. Our capital and expertise help partner companies sharpen their business plans, commercialize their products and services, and drive growth in operating earnings and revenue.

Our goal: Realize value through well-timed exit transactions that deliver aggregate cash-on-cash returns of at least 2x. Safeguard's list of successful exits continues to grow. To date in 2017, we have closed one exit transaction, which is expected to generate a 2x return.

While our record of achievement is gratifying, we believe there is considerable room for improvement. In 2017 and beyond, we can and must execute additional exit transactions at meaningful return multiples. In fact, increasing the pace of portfolio monetizations and other accretive transactions is an important and essential Safeguard goal. Although we cannot predict the timing of exit deals, we are encouraged by the growing interest in Safeguard's current stable of companies. We realigned certain internal resources in 2016 and early 2017 to support and enhance partner company growth, and to move them to exit opportunities. We have increased our outreach to a broader cross-section of financial and strategic investors. A number of our partner companies are actively exploring potential exit transactions or new strategic investments from independent third parties.

Over the course of the Company's 64-year history, Safeguard has always embraced change and innovation. We are harnessing change with talent, imagination and discipline to drive Safeguard to improved performance. We believe that our focus on deploying early-stage capital in select vertical markets of the technology sector has positioned Safeguard at the threshold of another period of dynamic growth. To our shareholders, thank you for your confidence and support to this point in Safeguard's journey. We are working to earn your continued support as Safeguard pushes ahead toward a future of change, growth and enhanced value.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

By: /s/ STEPHEN T. ZARRILLI

_____________________________________________

Stephen T. Zarrilli

President and Chief Executive Officer

