The Bear Necessities: 15 Reasons Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Stay Low

We've negated many of them in our prior articles, but many continue to be ongoing.

We take a look at 15 reasons why oil prices could stay low and prolong the oil slump.

Investors long oil should always keep in mind the bear theses.

In Disney's Jungle book, one of the main characters, Baloo (a bear living in the jungle) sings a song called "The Bare Necessities". It's a song in which Baloo exhorts his friend Mowgli to forget all his worries because the jungle will provide him with the necessities of life. The stock market unfortunately isn't nearly as welcoming of an environment. Thus, it's always helpful to understand the bear thesis and continually update it to see where we (as oil bulls) could go wrong.

Here's a few bear ideas that we've been tracking. Below are the questions/issues we pose to ourselves, and the issues that we think are pertinent if you wanted to short-oil.

We've roughly classified the list as issues ranging from the macro to the micro and finally to the general. We've tried to answer many of these in our previous articles and research, but many answers are still outstanding, still TBD. That's the nature of forecasting and investing, and often the uncertainty makes it difficult to maintain conviction. Nevertheless, we think the odds favor us in our oil-long thesis. The list is by no means exhaustive, so without further ado ... here's the Bear Necessities:

Climbing a Wall of Worries:

1. Failure of OPEC / Non-OPEC to extend production cuts past May, oil inventories aren't brought down sufficiently even if extended (the recent news surrounding Thursday's meeting has minimized this concern of late)

2. Demand drop-off (China / India), slower economic growth and/or environmental crack-down for air quality purposes, or Trump reflation policies never kick in as administration gets caught up in its own weaknesses.

3. Nigeria, Iraq and Libya get their act together, production increases due to political stability. Iran's new moderate government attracts additional foreign investment, resulting in increased production.

4. Venezuela, a regime change leads to economic positives, allowing the country to access financial markets given more positive sentiment and refinance debt with international help. Influx of capital revitalizes oil industry.

5. Consolidation among OFS companies means reduced costs. Thus, service costs remain low, and greater portion of efficiencies achieved these past few years are permanent/secular instead of cyclical, thereby lowering capital budgets going forward and lowering oil break-even costs.

6. Shift of oil majors to focus on shale [Exxon (NYSE:XOM) / Chevron (CVXX)] - leads to reallocation of capital to higher intensity but immediate/on-demand oil production (i.e., reducing the historical need for longer-lead projects that takes years to develop). No need for that anymore as LTO is much more quickly and easily accessible. So basing your understanding of decline rates/capital budgets vs. future production on historical budgets is off. Instead of spending billions on long-lead 3-5 year out projects, companies can now shift that spend to LTO and get oil within a 1-2 years. Decline rates will be higher, but that's offset by much higher productivity per dollar spent on capex today, leading to higher overall production.

7. E&P companies overhedging future production (i.e., pre-funding future over drilling), negating the immediate impact of rising oil prices and delaying stock appreciation.

8. E&P companies issuing shares to acquire, grow production, or grow infrastructure; destroying shareholder value.

9. E&P companies increasing salaries and G&A costs / LOE, reducing benefits of operating leverage if/when oil begins to climb.

10. E&P companies pursue growth strategy, overspending projected cash flows as financial markets continue to stay accessible.

11. Infrastructure constraints lead to higher differentials negating impact of higher oil prices (e.g., Permian players start to see exploding differentials as takeaway capacity fails to increase).

12. Inventory rebalances, but market participants continue to avoid E&P sector given the uncompelling turnaround (i.e., the rebalancing will take time, and only a shortage will lead to a price spike).

13. Oil prices reach $60/barrel, bringing a second flood of oil from non-Permian shale plays (i.e., Eagle Ford, Bakken, DJ Niobrara).

14. Oil inventories fail to fall dramatically in May-September as reported production cuts were false, non-compliance increases, and more currently "invisible" non-OECD inventories continue to trickle into the market.

15. Timing of shale production, if rig counts started rising after June 2016 and the delay between contracting for rigs, drilling, production and finally reporting averages 9 month lag, then we should see the bulk of shale oil being delivered, reported and reflected in inventory numbers starting in Q2 2017, as Q2 inventory numbers remain "weak" and showing little draw, perhaps indicating larger LTO production than anticipated.

These are but a few of the things we look at when understanding the larger oil. We welcome your input below, thus adding to the mosaic of things to look for as we continue on our oil journey.

