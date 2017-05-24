Scorpio Tankers: Putting All Of Its Chips On The Table

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced a deal to acquire Navig8 Product Tankers of Norway last night for a total enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal will happen in two parts. They will acquire 4 LR1 boats immediately and the other 23 boats (15 LR2's and another 8 LR1's) upon deal closing in Q3. You can see the deal details here. Concurrently with the deal, the company priced a 50 million share secondary offering at $4. The offering will increase the true free float by about 50%.

I view this as an all-in deal. They are buying brand new boats decently below replacement cost and taking out an undisciplined competitor (Navig8 was basically a failed private equity deal that was running out of cash and desperate).

This deal makes Scorpio the biggest player by 2x, and if going by modern fleet by 4x. If day rates pick up in the next few months, this deal will be a homerun (2015 peak rates for these boats was ~$30k/day net. That's $800k/day of cash, ~$280 million/year... and the thought is that day rates can go higher than that as few boats are delivered post July and boats passing 15 years of age come out of the fleet).

If day rates for LR2's stay at $12-14k/day net, this deal will turn out epically poor. Basically, the upcoming supply/demand imbalance bet of few boats having been ordered since the beginning of 2015 while the pace of scrapping is constant or increases, just got amplified.

As mentioned above, this deal also takes out a somewhat desperate competitor. To the degree STNG can run the boats better and control their pricing better, it's a measure of self-help in terms of increasing day rates.

I do think this raises the company's profile and makes them more liquid. The street seems to like the deal so far. Analysts have generally viewed the deal favorably and the stock is hanging in so far.

That all said, the stock has a lot of haters and day rates have taken longer to stabilize/improve than I and many others thought. There is likely room for the haters to lean on this.