Market Volatility Bulletin: New Highs As Fed Minutes Roll Out?

The S&P is in a very tight range, working to make its way to new highs.

CNBC: 8:55 EST

S&P 500 futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) displayed tight, range-bound movement in a low-volume overnight session. Lows were posted early yesterday evening at 2394.75, with highs at 2399.25, so far falling just short of the 2400 milestone. The SPX breached that same milestone yesterday, but quickly fell off, closing inside of the 2398 handle.

After selling off near 1% in Tuesday's action, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are range-bound but off 0.30% ahead of the release of Fed minutes from the May meeting. As mentioned yesterday, Fed Fund futures traders are pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a rate hike in June. Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for July delivery are little changed overnight, after gaining 0.70% yesterday. Weekly EIA inventory numbers come out later this morning, analysts' expectations call for a relatively small draw of 2.4 million barrels.

Before the open, VIX is printing a 10.60, continuing its multi-day drop as the market (NYSEARCA:DIA) has rallied higher.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

US stock indexes (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, led by a financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) sector that is now up just under 1.50% on the year. XLF jumped 0.77% yesterday likely on renewed confidence in President Trump's policies, stemming from a positive sentiment regarding his recent trip overseas.

Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) stocks were the sole losing sector during yesterday's trade, shedding 0.38%. XLY is up nearly 10% on the year, but roughly flat across the last week.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

Today we shout-out a recent piece written by SA contributor The Heisenberg, titled I'm The Idiot. A relatively quick read, the article published Tuesday morning references some of the many recent works of Mr. H, and mostly serves as a response to what he feels is the only" viable criticism of [his] cynical take on the markets."

As Mr. Heisenberg puts it, a large percentage of retail investors deny that recent central bank activity is what has driven the market these past 8 years. He quips," It is obviously absurd to assert that the ~$18 trillion (with a 't') in liquidity DM central banks have pumped into markets since the crisis hasn't inflated asset prices. No one would buy that argument if central banks were a cabal of hedge funds that somehow had $18 trillion to deploy."

Put another way: "How would you respond if someone told you that they' don't believe out-of-control avocado buying relative to avocado supply is behind the rapid increase in avocado prices'?" The author then moves to note why acknowledging the Fed's role in propping up asset prices is so important. Namely, because if stocks pull back significantly once the central bank does begin winding down their balance sheet, it is critical to know what's going on.

Heisenberg's last point is in our opinion the most important, and something we may also be guilty of failing to consider in our valuation metrics. While many investors are focused on how US stocks seem very expensive compared to historical markets, that outlook may fail to take into account that central bank added liquidity into markets is also at historical highs.

Source: The Heisenberg, Bloomberg

Shown above, equities may actually be rightly considered undervalued when taking into consideration that they normally trade at a premium to those on central bank balance sheets. He summarizes the article in the following:

They can't profitably have it both ways. Either central banks have not changed the game and the bearish historical models will work, or central banks have altered market dynamics, in which there's no point referencing rules to the old game as an excuse to sell."

Thoughts on Volatility

Current VIX futures term structure remains largely unchanged since the vol. beat down that took place at the end of last week. Both spot and futures volatility levels have continued to slowly grind lower since losing nearly 20% on Friday.

Before the Wednesday open, spot VIX is sitting near 10.60, with F1 (JUNE) futures trading at 12.25, and F2 (July) futures at 13.25.

Recent movement in the VX futures market has been fairly predictable: as the F1-F2 spread approached even, traders likely sold volatility by any means afforded to them.

Source: The Balance of Trade

We sit in largely the same place as we were early last week, meaning a potentially defensible place to take short profit off of the table, or beginning to scale into a new long position (whichever matches your market outlook most closely). With spot VIX once again nearing single digits, it's important to note that recently, the area near the 10-handle has provided meaningful support to the VIX.

While this does mean out-of-the-money 30-day S&P options are unlikely to continue getting much cheaper, it doesn't mean that VIX must now go rocketing higher. A third option is likely, we continue to exhibit range-bound behavior, much like that displayed during January through March of this year.

As mentioned yesterday, we don't so much trust Interactive Brokers' weekly quote on implied vol, simply due to the upcoming long weekend. We saw this same phenomenon over the Good Friday holiday, and we'll see it next no doubt come Independence Day; we find these diminish the reliability of the estimate.

Still, at-the-money organic vol is tamped higher at the weekly expiry, and nudged up for monthly and quarterly expirations as well. Fed minutes?

Yesterday (and this morning's) price action is laughably low. Say what you may about implied vol: ex post realized vol over the last couple days has been nonexistent.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Monday, May 8 we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

We were supposed to close this trade down last Friday. At the time we penned Tracking-the-Trade, and the ES at 2378, the overall position was up $6.95.

We found the dynamic of the position - alongside the interesting market movements from last week - to be such that we thought it would be informative to extend the trade out until this Friday. Not so much from the standpoint of wanting to improve the P&L on the trade, but just to see how the Greeks shifted, yesterday's expiries bleeding off, etc.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

After last week's roller coaster, ES currently has retaking virtually all its prior losses and rests (and we do mean rests) at 2399.

Tactics:

We opened on May8 trading the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on the initial spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade was the drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday May12 we suggested a modification that turned out to be crucial last Wednesday when the S&P dove.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

It is worthy of mention that when the ES shot down to the 2350 area, the implied vol on these options were indeed higher than the 10.4 "predicted" vol that they sported. Closer to 14. That said, quite a bit of time had bled off them from the inception point, and so the "time-weighted" skew was actually not too far off.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

As mentioned earlier, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and this trade worked brilliantly when the ES swung lower last week. In fact, this trade made us more than the initial trade did. After Friday's move higher, however, this component has not been too helpful. In fact, all that remains on this trade as of now is the value of the May31 2330 puts: $1.80 total (down $4).

In complete contrast, on Tuesday, with the ES at 2403 and our core thesis seemingly violated, we put on a trade that essentially reduced our potential upside considerably. Of course, we "regretted" that decision on Wednesday and Thursday when the ES swooned, but at the time it really was the right thing to do: be wrong early. As of now this most recent mod is now up about $1.60.

"How's the trade looking now?"

In yesterday's piece, we dissected the various modifications that we ran.

With the ES trading at 2399, the trade is down a (pre-commission) grand total of $3.55. The basis is $5.55 and the current mid on the overall position is $2.00.

"What do the current Greeks look like?"

On Monday several options with strikes in the 2330-2335 range expired worthless. Then, yesterday we rolled our May26 2350 shorts out to May31. That leaves us with the following total "live" options.

As you can see from this point, P&L is fairly modest, even in more extreme cases such as down 5% on the ES today. That is to say, this trade is now quite tame for all but gigantic down moves by Friday's wrap-up. Our upside damage is negligible.

Delta has calmed down from yesterday's analysis. Why? Because we rolled out the two short maturities to May31.

If we think of each individual option as a radio tower that emits a signal, shorter-dated contracts always have more locally concentrated signals. Think of short-dated options as "FM", and long-dated options as "AM".

Now, as we've discussed in past segments, short-dated options have a higher theta than longer dated options. But this is only true within a localized range. This is especially true in a low-vol climate. Our May26 2350 puts were simply not paying out much theta any more. To amend this, we needed to roll out.

Another important change from yesterday - also due to the roll - is the fact that our vega currently stands as flat, instead of trading around +100. Unlike theta, vega on the spread basically fell for two reasons:

Similar to the theta explanation, the new longer-dated shorts emit a longer signal Unlike theta, the vega signal gets stronger with longer maturity.

Our short-vega signal got boosted on both accounts, effectively neutralizing the net sensitivity.

"For owning the 2385 put, this trade has had very low theta on it over the last two-and-a-half weeks"

That is true. There has been remarkably low theta on the overall position. That really is the strength of a 1x2 as opposed to the put spread or even the butterfly. Even now, with ES up about 7 points from initiation, the original spread is only down about $.35.

Now, as we've gone over almost daily, 1x2's pose their own very real risks. A spread that you designed as a hedge can actually add to your delta risk rather than subtract from it. A 1x2 such as we posed it can put you in a vega-negative position at a really bad time.

This spread is by no means a cure-all for risk management; far from it. That said, the spread can be a good method for trying to hedge reasonably small moves. Depending on how it's structured, it can take advantage of skew. And it can offer up an attractive theta profile relative to a put spread.

That's what is so great - and treacherous - about options. You can structure a trade virtually however you see fit. Pardon the pun, but we just have to go here: you have so much optionality in terms of expressing your view. And they can help you see markets and indeed the world through a richer prism of possibilities. You don't need to trade them, but just knowing about them can really add perspective.

Mechanics - "Any changes?"

We are tempted to trade the following:

That is, trade a modified time fly. Buy back the two May31 puts, and replace them with a May30 (2355-strike) and a single June 5. This would benefit from further basis reduction.

The only thing that gives us pause here is today's Fed minutes. We are not entirely certain that the market has this right. After all, the market did in fact take a spill after the release of the last session's minutes on the discussion of winding down the balance sheet.

We'll put in a limit for $2.50. This is quite unlikely to get filled. If it does, so be it.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.