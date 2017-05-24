Amgen: Comments On Romo, Biosimilars, And Repatha

My opinion remains that AMGN has improved in some ways the past few years but can do better in other important ways.

The romo story is reviewed in some detail herein; reasons why I never thought the drug would move AMGN's needle are also presented.

Introduction

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has entered yet another correction, dropping to $153 at Monday's close on news of another very late-stage pipeline disappointment. The stock then bounced Tuesday, closing just above $154. I found this one interesting for potential scale-up of my AMGN position, because the news was on a drug I already had a bearish, out-of-consensus view on. In addition, there has been some incrementally positive other news on AMGN; and, the P/E on the market as a whole (NYSEARCA:SPY) has risen. AMGN is now at or near a record P/E discount to the market based on TTM P/Es. The SPY is at 24X, and AMGN is at 14.5X - about a 40% discount. Plus, AMGN yields 3.0%, and the SPY yields less than 2%.

Of course, biotechs are not utilities and are not in the final analysis yield stocks, but if the dividend reflects a cheap stock, then total return may allow a greater chance of achieving alpha going forward.

I'll start with a discussion of the news on the osteoporosis candidate, romosozumab, or romo, which AMGN has presumptuously already been referring to as its proposed brand name, Evenity. Evenity may eventually be a non-marketed drug, and if so, my view all along has been that this would be well-deserved due to a suboptimal clinical development plan.

What the romo news was

Sunday, AMGN and its partner in the drug, the Belgian company UCB (UCB.BR), announced positive clinical outcomes in the Phase 3 ARCH study. This was the second Phase 3 study with a positive outcome; the study designs were different. Here, the summary good news from the press release was:

At the primary analysis, treatment with EVENITY for 12 months followed by alendronate significantly reduced the incidence of new vertebral fractures through 24 months, clinical fractures (primary endpoints) and non-vertebral fractures (key secondary endpoint) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, compared to alendronate alone.

The comparator, alendronate, is branded as Fosamax, a Merck (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster that has long been genericized. Alendronate is taken orally, usually once a week, whereas romo is given as a once-monthly injection for one year. Romo for one year was associated with fewer fractures in high-risk women. That's the good news, but the companies cautioned in the very next sentence that more:

... cardiovascular serious adverse events [were] observed as a new safety signal (2.5 percent EVENITY versus 1.9 percent alendronate at 12 months).

ARCH was a large study, with about 2,045 women exposed to romo. So, a 0.6% differential of serious CV events means about 12 excess events. How clinically and statistically meaningful that is cannot be discerned.

This adverse trend was actually seen in a very small, non-significant way in the other Phase 3 romo study, FRAME, as shown in the NEJM article on it. In Table 2, we learn that in this 7,100+ patient study, the one-year and two-year death rates were 0.2% higher with romo than with placebo; and there was a small increased incidence of CV death as part of that imbalance. There was also a very small, 0.1% imbalance in serious CV events, with more seen with romo.

This was, very reasonably, in my opinion, reported but not made much of, as these sorts of small imbalances are more often than not just random.

However, another broader measure of danger was seen but not given much attention in the article. I do not know the details, but Table 2 reports that at one year, the placebo group had 312 serious adverse events (8.7%), whereas the romo group had 344 such events (9.6%). Romo was discontinued at one year; the total, 24-month numbers of serious adverse events rose similarly in the second year, namely by 228 in the placebo group and 221 in the ex-romo group.

Conclusions on safety are tentative, but here they are

Some points:

1. If the CV signal seen in ARCH were trivial, it would not have received a prominent place in the press release. So, I assume that it is a real negative.

2. The adverse trends seen in FRAME are easy to ignore in isolation. Since the populations in FRAME and ARCH were similar, I'd expect AMGN and UCB to pool the data and perform various analyses. Then, the FDA will typically ignore (more or less) the analyses done by the companies and do its own. So, we're guessing until we see the fruits of the FDA's analysis.

3. Safety signals are interpreted in the context of the good they do. In FRAME, at 12 months, 1.3% of women had a fracture averted by romo. As far as clinically evident fractures went, the risk reduction was 0.9%, or 9 per 1,000. If the safety signal has a margin of uncertainty that starts at 0.6% and goes higher and lower, is that a good risk to take? A slightly greater chance of averting a survivable fracture than of suffering a serious cardiovascular event?

Thus, it may be prudent to think that there's real risk here that even if romo were a promising product, its sales potential could be harmed by the data from ARCH as well as FRAME.

No certainties here, just thinking about risk versus reward for this well-known pipeline drug.

Now, here's why, in my analysis of AMGN, I don't think this all matters very much to the stock.

The case that romo was going to be a commercial dud for AMGN

Before getting into the issues I have had with the clinical development plan for romo, first, I believe that this is a UCB drug that the companies co-developed. Whether the split will be 50-50 assuming marketing approval, I'm not sure. But that fact limits the benefit and risk to AMGN.

The basic reason I thought that romo was relatively unimportant to AMGN, a mega-cap stock, was that the clinical trial program did not prove durable improvements year after year. Bone is actively remodeled. If inhibiting a protein, sclerostin, with the antibody, romo, leads to greater bone density for a year or two, but various safety concerns about bone overgrowth limit usage of the drug to one year, will the favorable effect fade over time? How can that be shown with only a two-year study? So, why not do a 3-5 year study?

So, as far as the data that ARCH and FRAME are showing, maybe 2% of women will avert a fracture at 24 months, and some of the fractures will have no symptoms. But at 12 months, the patient needs to then take another med. Milder cases can get an alendronate-type drug, more severe cases can get AMGN's antibody Prolia or some other injectable such as Forteo.

So, what's the benefit of exposing a patient, generally a woman, to monthly injections of a foreign protein? How much are insurers going to pay for that? And, then it's one and done, just like curing hepatitis C. Thus, unlike Fosamax, Prolia, statins, etc., there's no razor blade effect; just the razor. That pushes sales and marketing costs up, and the limited value that insurers will allot to a tiny reduction in fracture rates limits reimbursements, thus keeping gross margins pressured.

All in all, the above points suggest that given limited sales success for Forteo and even Prolia, with the marketers controlling 100% of the revenues, romo was not going to move the needle much for AMGN.

Then, there's the second, related, obvious issue, which is that AMGN has a great and now blockbuster injectable for osteoporosis in Prolia. Besides having a favorable side effect and efficacy profile and a track record of years of generally safe use, Prolia has a good number of years of patent protection left. Better, it's only given every six months. That means that the patient can visit the doctor and get the injection there if she prefers; and many people are squeamish about self-injecting. And, one can stay on Prolia indefinitely so far as I'm aware (I'm not an osteoporosis expert, please be aware).

So - with all that, the logical question I've asked from the start is, why give romo for one year, then Prolia? Why not just give Prolia all along?

AMGN did not answer that obvious question in its romo-Prolia trial. It could have compared 24 months of Prolia with 12 months of romo followed by 12 months of Prolia. That would have shown if there was a benefit of romo, at least at the one-year and then two-year marks. If so, perhaps, if the experts considered it safe, when and if the romo effect wore off, another 12 months of romo, say at the five-year mark, could have been experimented with. That would be interesting, especially for the highest risk patients. Instead, all the companies did was compare romo for 12 months with placebo for 12 months, then both groups switched to Prolia for another 12 months (two doses, I believe). So, now it's been shown that romo does some good for a very small percentage of patients' bones compared with no drug, but Prolia taken continuously might be as good - or better - and may be safer.

So, who needs romo?

That's been my point of view for years, and I've said so in reviewing AMGN's pipeline in 2015 and thereafter when relevant.

This conclusion supports some further issues with AMGN's decision-making, discussed later.

There are, however, at least some glimmers of things going right lately at AMGN. The simpler of the two relates to its biosimilar program.

Amjevita may be looking stronger

This is the trade name for AMGN's biosimilar to the best-selling drug in the world, Humira, manufactured and marketed by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Amjevita was approved by the FDA last September. Patent issues with ABBV have prevented AMGN from launching this drug, but recently, ABBV lost important patent protection with a 2022 expiration date. From BioPharma Dive on May 17:

A key panel of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidated one of AbbVie's numerous patents protecting its top-selling Humira (adalimumab), ruling in favor of biosimilar maker Coherus BioSciences' (NASDAQ:CHRS) challenge... One biosimilar of Humira, Amgen's Amjevita (adalimumab-atto), has already been approved in the U.S. But Amgen and AbbVie are currently tied up in patent litigation, with a trial set for late 2019 - lessening the likelihood Amgen would decide to launch "at risk" in the near-term.

A technical, legal analysis of the PTAB's decision may interest some readers. Fierce Pharma also weighed in with some analyst comments. Opinions clearly differ here, as yet another source, Biopharm Insight, opined last December, before the '135 Humira patent was invalidated (pending appeal, it must be added), opining that AMGN was in the pole position to be first to market in this huge opportunity ($10 B in US brand sales and rising):

The numerous biosimilars for AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab) are unlikely to reach the market prior to Amgen's approved biosimilar, Amjevita, and certainly not before 2020, legal experts agreed. AbbVie's patent estate for Humira is far too complex and Amgen has enough of a head start advantage with its approval and ongoing litigation that it is not likely another biosimilar could surpass it to market, they said. Further, legal experts agreed it is more likely a Humira biosimilar would reach the market in 2022 [that may not be their view after the latest PTAB action against Humira's patent estate, though]. Analysts have said despite Amgen's biosimilar being the first to receive approval, Coherus BioSciences' biosimilar, CHS-1420, could be the first to hit the market and as soon as 2018 based on its formulation and dosing infringing less on AbbVie's patent estate than other challengers. However, legal experts this news service spoke to said, Coherus and other manufacturers will have to face the same legal battle as Amgen and even a formulation advantage would not be sufficient for an earlier launch.

This may be a bit more than every reader can absorb, but some may appreciate the detail. The takeaway for yours truly is that a patent that ABBV's CEO has repeatedly pointed to in asserting that there will be no biosimilar to Humira in the US until 2022 has been revoked by the Patent Office. Only an appeal will save it. With AMGN's legal savvy, deep pockets, and manufacturing skills, I'm optimistic that it will take the leadership position in Humira biosimilars when that's finally do-able in the US. Whether the more crowded EU biosimilar Humira race will have US dynamics is to be determined, but I expect AMGN to be a strong player there, as well.

Just focusing on the US, my opinion is that for some time to come, the key to succeeding in the biosimilar market will be a mixture of price and perceived quality of the manufacturer, with the latter more important for now. I expect the biosimilar opportunity will be very large in a decade or less, though, and go on for many years - though the rules of the game and terminology may change over time.

What might Amjevita be worth to AMGN?

Let's say that it comes to market a few years from now and that Humira keeps growing sales to, say, $15 B in the US alone. Now AMGN, with a track record that no patient has ever missed a dose of an AMGN drug due to manufacturer's inability to supply the drug (an important issue with complex biologics), comes to an insurer or PBM with Amjevita, which contains adalimumab, the exact active ingredient in Humira, with all the important indications. Given that collectively, almost all that $15 B is coming out of the pockets of payors rather than patients paying out of pocket, a 15-20% discount would mean up to $3 B in annual savings. All to go with a product from AMGN, not untested Coherus.

If AMGN is first to market in the US with a biosimilar Humira, what might its sales be?

I think they could be quite large, and that's just one product - albeit by far the biggest. Thus, if AMGN can execute a broad, strong strategy in biosimilars, perhaps it can surprise the Street and perhaps sustain growth in that sphere.

In addition, for now, biosimilars are probably priced so close to the brand that their net profit margins will be similar to that of branded products. The trade-off looks to me like lower selling prices more or less fully offset by much lower, possibly nominal, sales and marketing expense.

Over time, it would appear very possible that biosimilars would trend toward the small molecule generic model, with much more price competition and much smaller profit margins, but for the foreseeable future, my view is that I like AMGN's profit opportunity in biosimilars and think that it could be quite large. No guarantees, of course, but the ongoing risks of clinical trials as seen with romo are probably more manageable with biosimilars than with more innovative drug discovery.

OK - that's a lot of discussion starting from just one patent revocation. The other bits of interesting news I saw recently on AMGN related to its almost-forgotten cholesterol reducer, Repatha.

Can Repatha become a blockbuster, finally?

As stockholders and possibly traders, profits, and not medical advances, drive returns. Yet, in biotech, the ultimate customers are physicians and insurers, and their preferences are driven by medical advances. Thus, the more that AMGN's Repatha can be shown to help people with medical problems, the better. This was reported on a few days ago by AMGN:

Amgen today announced new data from the Repatha® (evolocumab) cardiovascular outcomes trial (FOURIER), which showed that Repatha consistently and safely reduced cardiovascular events in patients with established cardiovascular disease regardless of baseline low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) level below or above 70 mg/dL. A separate analysis also demonstrated Repatha reduced cardiovascular events in patients being treated with maximum-intensity statin therapy. These results were presented during a late-breaker session at the 2017 National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions.

The level of 70 mg/dl was once felt to be an extremely low LDL level. Now, more and more evidence has accumulated that even 50 mg/dl, once questioned as unsafe and also thought almost unobtainable as a therapeutic goal even if desirable, could be too high for patients at high risk of an atherosclerotic CV event.

If this report by AMGN is accepted, then it would appear that any high risk patient could be a candidate for Repatha.

Will this allow Repatha to grow sales a lot?

Of course, I don't know, but perhaps the drug gives AMGN shareholders upside optionality if expectations for it have dropped to very low levels.

AMGN is at least trying to grow sales, and put out another press release this month showing that in effect, it's offering an additional, concealed discount on Repatha:

Amgen today announced from the World Medical Innovation Forum™ focused on cardiovascular disease that Harvard Pilgrim, a health services company providing healthcare coverage for nearly 2.7 million customers in the northeast region of the U.S.,1 has signed an outcomes-based refund contract with Amgen for Repatha® (evolocumab)... The contract provides Harvard Pilgrim with a rebate for the cost of Repatha for an eligible patient who has a heart attack or stroke while on Repatha.

Repatha is far from a guaranteed preventative, so making this arrangement allows AMGN to accept lower net revenues from Harvard Pilgrim (which is not associated with Harvard University) without lowering the agreed-upon selling price of the drug.

Harvard Pilgrim has been on board with AMGN on accepting and promoting Repatha since Repatha's early days, so this announcement does not mean much from a sales standpoint. However, the medical case for Repatha is now strong, in my view.

It takes time for the FOURIER and other data to make their way into the drug's prescribing information and, even more important, into the consciousness of prescribers. If insurers loosen up restrictions on Repatha use, making it more worthwhile for cardiologists and other would-be Repatha prescribers to spend the time it takes with a patient about why they should inject themselves periodically with a drug, then perhaps sales can accelerate.

Concluding thoughts

My critique of romo going back two years has been that it had a weak clinical development plan from a sales standpoint, yet this plan was good enough, if successful, for FDA approval. My further big picture opinion on AMGN was that under CEO Bradway, it has become a far better business; operations have been consolidated, and manufacturing efficiencies have been attained. That has helped make AMGN more investable to me. Yet, the other issue that has dogged it for many years was not its science but rather the difficulty in bringing commercially major products to market. Here, the romo development plan is of a piece with the utter failure of a recent failed launch of Corlanor for heart failure. Even with an FDA approval, the product can fail.

What AMGN has not yet solved is the integration of product development with a comprehensive sales plan. One sees it with Repatha, with Corlanor, with romo, and in its once-touted Imlygic.

Whereas, a competitor such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has a brilliant go-to-market strategy. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), a direct competitor of AMGN, does a much better job of thinking through how a drug can succeed commercially when it's in Phase 2 or even Phase 1. AbbVie is a master at this key part of running a pharma business, whether traditional small molecule products or large molecules such as proteins.

This sphere of the business is where I think AMGN needs to up its game. Whether it can and will do so may be a, or perhaps, the, key to its success over the years. Biosimilars might be big, but I think they can only take the company and the stock so far but no farther. Ultimately, it takes a biotech company to have innovative products and great sales and marketing to generate significant, sustainable alpha. Only time will tell whether current management or future management will allow AMGN shares to be afforded a market P/E and break through to new highs, as once was routine with this stock.

Thanks for reading and sharing any views you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN,ABBV,CELG,RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.