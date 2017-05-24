ABN Amro Results: Good Business Momentum, Structural Upside Over The Next 3 - 5 Years

A prudent bank investor could increase their position at ABN progressively taking advantage of shocks expected in the Eurozone in the next few years.

The future looks sweet for the Dutch lender. NIM is still low and, even if private debt is significant, the recovery should help increase lending volumes across the country.

Quarterly results at ABN Amro have been good, with an increase in net profits of 30% compared with the first quarter of 2016 and of 84% quarter on quarter.

In our article "ABN Amro, A shock trade in a brand new, underfollowed European bank" we analyzed the brand new ABN Amro (OTC:ABNRY) configured as a local, traditional retail bank in the Netherlands after the extreme crisis suffered by the Dutch lender after the 2008 credit crunch.

We said:

"The Netherlands is one of the few (relatively) politically stable and economically prosperous States in Europe. ABN Amro is, after the reorganization of the former investment bank, a high quality commercial bank in the local Dutch market. Buying call option in the deep of several expected future panics in the Eurozone can be extremely lucrative when, months after, the market differentiates the good from the bad."

The combination of a still much "cursed name", a stable and growing Dutch economy and a more than reasonable valuation was then, as it is now, a good investment opportunity in the midterm, particularly if the stock was bought during one of the predictable and many economic - political shocks experienced in Europe.

Results presented recently reinforce this perception: at 11 times PE and 1.2 times book value ABN is a good midterm investment, particularly if purchases are timed with temporary stock price falls due to the financial shocks sure to arise in Europe in the near future.

Results on the upside

Reported profits for the first quarter of 2017 increased 84.5% quarter on quarter and 30% compared with the first quarter of 2016. Even if Net Interest Margin slightly increased the main driver of results has been the increase of "other operating income", composed by debt spreads reduction and complex hedges on assets and liabilities on both parts of the balance sheet.

Net interest income increased 3% compared with Q1 2016, with the increase driven mainly by loan growth and lower rates in certain savings products. NII in mortgages increased due to higher volume and repricing of current stock; income from corporate loans benefited from higher volumes in commercial banking (+0.5bn) and CIB (+1.7bn).

Cost of risk increased seasonally from very low levels in Q4 2016 - 35bps - to 64bps; while NPLs declined 8.8bn during the quarter, or 3.2% of the whole stock, in all segments - mortgages, consumer credit and CIB loans.

Slightly higher NII, extra other income revenues, combined with contained costs and seasonally growing cost of risk produced an increase of profits in 30% YoY and 85% compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

ABN's results are the direct outcome of the economic situation in the Netherlands and, by extension, the Eurozone.

Scars from the financial crisis have been - with public money - cured but the business cycle has not gained enough strength to generate dynamism in the P&L of banks based in the Netherlands and elsewhere in the Eurozone.

Therefore, ABN Amro's NIM is still very modest and loan growth is anemic; nevertheless, these factors are compensated for by a very low cost of risk and controlled costs after rounds of layoffs and branch closures during the crisis.

As a consequence results are moderate and stock price for ABN is still low. This not an optimal state of affairs but is certainly an opportunity for the future.

Financial targets are close to being met: ROE of 13%, CI ratio of 60% and dividend payout of 50% look highly likely to be achieved in the near future.

At the end of the first quarter of 2017 Return on Equity for ABN Amro was 13%; this, combined with a moderate Cost / Income ratio at around 60% should let the bank resume dividend payments keeping a comfortable CET1 ratio of circa 15%.

As a consequence a 50% pay out will give an investor a yield of around 6% in 2018; not bad for a stable franchise with notable upside potential.

Outlook for the future

The future looks sweet for ABN Amro. NIM is still low, at around 1.56%, and, even if private debt is high, the recovery should help increase lending volumes across the country.

Furthermore, the gearing of the cycle should increase corporate loan and investment banking demand in the Netherlands, particularly in the segment of Energy and Transportation.

Coherent with this macroeconomic scenario, NPLs should remain low for the foreseeable future.

In terms of valuation, at 11 times PE and 1.2 times Price Book Value the stock is attractive. Still very moderate progress in the P&L give ABN a strong potential in Europe over the next 3 - 5 years. A prudent bank investor should increase their position progressively taking advantage of shocks expected in the Eurozone in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.