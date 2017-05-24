KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Could Climb Further With Upcoming Quiet Period Expiration Event

We predict this will lead to a stock boost as more investors become aware of the opportunity with this newly public REIT.

After this point, underwriters will be able to release reports and recommendations for the first time since the IPO.

The quiet period is set to expire for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on May 30.

After this point, the firm's IPO underwriters will be able to publish reports and recommendations on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust for the first time since the company's IPO. KKR Real Estate is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates and acquires senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets.

Our own firm has studied price movement around quiet period expirations and found above market returns of approximately 2-3% between in the days (-5, +2), surrounding the quiet period expiration date (day 0), which in this case is May 30.

We first covered KKR Real Estate ahead of its IPO on May 4 on our IPO Insights Platform. Then, we recommended investors consider an allocation given its strong leadership and growth. We view the upcoming quiet period expiration event as a second buying opportunity for investors and suggest those interested in REITs consider purchasing shares before May 30.

The company is backed by a strong syndicate, including: KKR Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Keefe Bruyette and Woods. We predict these underwrites will be anxious to release reports and recommendations once restrictions are lifted, likely boosting the stock price further.

Early Market Performance

KKR Real Estate went public on May 4, and raised $210M through its offer of 10.25M shares. This was slightly more shares than initially expected, given high demand. However, shares priced at $20.50, on the low end of its expected price range of $20.50 to $21.50. The stock closed at $22.33 on its first day of trading, a 8% increase. Since then the share price has ranged from a low of $21.63 on May 10, and a high of $22.86 on May 19. The stock currently at $22.33 (market session May 24).

Business Overview

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is a private equity and real estate investment company that is focused on acquisitions, growth equity, leveraged buyouts, mature, mezzanine, turnaround, distressed, and credit special situations. The REIT considers investments across a broad array of industries, and its investment strategy is to originate or acquire institutional-quality CRE assets that are in liquid markets with experienced management and strong underlying fundamentals. KREF's objective is capital preservation and generating attractive returns for investors over the long term. As of December 31, 2016, KREF had a total committed capital base of $838.1 million.

KREF is externally managed by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, which is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. L.P. KKR manages a broad array of asset classes, such as real estate, private equity, infrastructure, energy, credit, and hedge funds. KKR Real Estate Finance Manager manages the investments and day-to-day business according to the investment guidelines and policies set by the board of directors. The Manager is responsible for selection, origination, purchase or sale of portfolio assets, the financing activities, and investment advisory services. Investments are approved by a committee comprised of senior investment professional at KKR Real Estate Finance Manager.

(SEC Filing)

Financial Highlights

KREF reported the following financial data in its SEC Filing:

Revenue grew to $48.63M in 2016, from $22.86M in 2015.

Gross profit grew to $41.20M in 2016, from $22.31M in 2015.

Net income increased to $31.16M in 2016, from $16.76M in 2015.

Management Team

Co-CEO and Co-President Christen Lee has served in his position since October 2015, and is a member of the Manager's investment committee. He has held positions previously at Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs Real Estate Principal Investment Area. He received a B.A. in Economics from Emory University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Co-CEO and Co-President Matthew Salem has served in his position since October 2015. His previous experience includes positions at Rialto Capital Management, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Salem graduated from Bates College with a B.A. in Economics.

Conclusion: Buying Opportunity

We were bullish on KREF stock ahead of its IPO, and shares are now up 9%. We expect these shares have further to climb as more investors become aware of the investment opportunity following the quiet period expiration event.

KREF is backed by a strong team of underwriters, who will have the opportunity to release reports and recommendations on May 31. We believe a flood of (likely positive) reports will affect a bump in stock price and suggest investors purchase shares ahead of May 31 to take full advantage of potential gains.

