Existing Home Sales Fall 2.3% In April

All regions saw a year over year deceleration in home price growth expect for the Midwest.

Every region saw a decline in EHS expect for the Midwest.

Overview:

Existing Home Sales (EHS) declined more than expected, falling 2.3% in the month of April. EHS measures the sales and prices of existing single family homes for the nation as well as a regional breakdown.

The decline was broad with EHS falling in all regions except for the Midwest.

(NAR)

I use the following table to provide a snapshot of the overall EHS report, and to understand the context of the report.

The table below shows the following breakdown for each region's single family existing home sales:

Month over Month growth

Year over Year sales growth compared to a month ago

Long term moving average of year over year sales growth compared to a month ago

Long term moving average of year over year sales growth compared to a year ago

The most important in identifying the trend in the data set is the last bullet point; the long term moving average of the year over year growth, compared to a year ago.

Note: I use single family home sales vs. total existing home sales because the time series goes back farther and it makes up the majority of EHS.

(All data is from the National Association of Realtors)

The far right column, compared to the second most right column is the most important in determining the trend in EHS as mentioned above.

This methodology shows a trending deceleration in all regions except for the Southern region.

Price growth, on average is flat, declining in some regions while rising in others.

Inventories remain low, although they did rise this report.

EHS Report in Charts:

All charts are year over year growth. Grey line is the year over year growth and the black line is the trending average of the year over year growth.

The arrows are used to highlight the trending direction of the data set. If the long run average is higher than it was a year ago, the data is trending higher and if the current long run average is lower than a year ago, the data is trending lower. This takes out any sentiment and leaves the trend strictly to the data.

US Existing Single Family Home Sales:

Northeastern Single Family Existing Home Sales:

Midwestern Single Family Existing Home Sales:

Western Single Family Existing Home Sales:

Southern Single Family Existing Home Sales:

EHS Price Growth in Charts:

The same rules apply to the trending direction of price growth as the above charts.

United States:

Northeast:

Midwest:

West:

South:

Takeaway:

This report was weak on balance, following a weak residential construction report yesterday.

The continues a series of weakening housing data.

I continue to say, the housing market is still growing, it is just growing at a slower and slower pace.

I would not want to be invested in a sector experiencing decelerating growth. I would shift exposure to sectors that are experiencing accelerating growth and housing/home building is not one of those sectors.

