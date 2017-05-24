This REIT Is Truly Opportunistic

The fears appear highly overblown given that the fundamentals have not materially deteriorated during the rapid market decline.

After having seen its valuation cut in half during the last 12 months, DDR is today getting very cheap.

I have been writing a lot on Retail REITs recently. This is because I am contrarian investor, and find exceptionally a lot of value in this particular sector. The market is today in full panic mode concerning anything that may suffer from the growth of e-commerce and retail REITs have been no exception to this.

The situation is very interesting given that despite the large drop in valuations, most of these REITs have kept performing fairly well. In fact, most have kept paying high and increasing dividends and manage to sustain their cash flow over the recent years. Occupancies have not crashed down and sales per square foot have remained stable; suggesting an overreaction of the market. Sure, some REITs are having some short term issues with a few troubled tenants that put some pressure on cash flow, but the impact is not nearly as large as the share price decreases may suggest. As an example a REIT may announce a 5% decline in FFO and it will result in a 30% decline in market value: non-sense to me.

Being a former employee of a private equity real estate firm, I note that the private market for retail properties remain strong and optimistic on their future performance. Yet, the public REIT market sees this very differently and has decided to discount these properties with unusually high risk premiums. As such, high discounts to NAV have become the norm with high quality names including Simon (NYSE:SPG) or Tanger (NYSE:SKT) trading at discounts to NAV and lower quality peers such as WPG (NYSE:WPG) and CBL (NYSE:CBL) at up to 50% discounts. Such large discrepancies in price-to-NAV ratio are very uncommon, especially when the REITs have kept performing well (relative to share price performance) and implies that the public market may be WRONG on its pricing.

I would argue that the pricing of retail REITs is inefficient today because the market seems to ignore one simple thing: REITs are not retailers, they are landlords. It makes a very big difference in risk profile and to the exposure of e-commerce. In case tenants are having issues, REITs can find new and stronger ones to replace the troubled ones. As such, their revenue stream is much more resilient and stable compared to the retailers themselves.

Moreover, I have noted this now a few times, but given that about 90% of retail sales still happen in brick and mortar, I find it unreasonable to say that physical stores are things from the past with no future. It remains a minority of sales that really happen online, and while its market share will keep growing, its impact is not nearly as significant as the market is today predicting.

The very pessimistic market sentiment has led to many good opportunities, and DDR Crop (NYSE:DDR) is one of them:

As you can see from the chart, DDR has been hit very hard by the sell-off, yet as I will aim to explain, the true value of the properties has not changed much and the portfolio remains highly attractive. Sure, there has been a few setbacks including tenant bankruptcies, but this is just part of retailing. It does not mean that the revenue stream is lost forever; rather it is a temporary credit loss that will be recovered once new tenants are found. It is just part of the game and does not warrant a massive sell off as we have seen in the last 12 months.

About DDR Corp

DDR is an internally managed retail REIT that owns and manages 319 retail properties, representing 106 million square feet in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. Its portfolio is concentrated in high barrier-to-entry markets with stable populations and strong growth potential, and is actively managed to create long-term shareholder value.

The portfolio is comprised primarily of large-format power centers which typically are unenclosed shopping centers that may contain multiple big box retailers and various smaller specialty tenants.

One of the main benefits of the targeted properties is that they are often anchored by or include grocery stores which can drive sustainable traffic to the whole property. In this sense, nearly all the properties are grocery store-anchored including large well-known grocers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). People need to eat and this is a great risk-mitigating factor in my opinion.

Source: DDR Presentation

Moreover, a large portion of the centers have a "value tilt" and include discounter tenants such as TJX (NYSE: TJX), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Burlington (NYSE: BURL) which are also more resilient to e-commerce and drive traffic.

Source: DDR Presentation

As such, I consider DDR to be more resilient to the growth of e-commerce compared to other Mall REITs including Pennsylvania (NYSE:PEI), CBL or WPG to name a few. Malls tend to focus even more on discretionary spending and may include more troubled tenants like Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP), and Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD) which are today losing market share to the internet and other discounters. I am not saying that DDR won't be affected; just that the focus on quality discounters and grocery-anchored should reduce its risk exposure to e-commerce.

DDR has consistently generated annual double digit returns on over $145 million of leasing capital over the last two years; suggesting that the properties are desired by prospective tenants. The strong leasing economics and occupancy gains have historically led to significant same store NOI growth, especially post-Capex.

Source: DDR Presentation

The good underlying performance of the properties (excluding very recently) has allowed the REIT to keep increasing its FFO and dividend per share at a very attractive rate. FFO per share has been growing at a mid-single digit rate (excluding 2016) during the last years and dividends per share at an even higher rate due to the low initial payout ratio. Even more impressive is the fact that this growth has happened while the REIT kept delevering its balance sheet which is about in-line with its peers today.

Now, today as the growth had a little setback due to a few bankruptcies and continued difficulties in the Puerto Rico market, the REIT lost half of its value. What the market is missing is that because the REIT did not grow in 2016 and 2017, does not mean that grow won't come back in the long run.

Just because grow slow down temporarily, does not mean that it is over forever. The market is overly focused on the short term, while the value of properties really depends on their long term potential.

Short Term Disappointment VERSUS Long Term Growth Potential

One of the main reasons why DDR has been sold off so hard is its negative guidance for 2017. The REIT is guiding for negative same store NOI growth for the year given the recent tenant bankruptcies including Sports Authority and HHGregg.

Source: DDR Presentation

Clearly, this is not great news, but I would argue that the market reaction has been very excessive. This is a short-term issue that does not have large impact the long-term story of the firm. All real estate investments suffer periodic vacancies and this is nothing unusual.

As you can see, the REIT is expecting to recover the lost revenue within 8 to 18 months depending on the properties. The REIT also continue to deleverage its balance sheet by disposing of key assets, which should result in further dilution over the short run.

The market is simply assuming that because the REIT suffered from bankruptcies recently, it is likely to increasingly suffer for many years to come. This is inconsiderate of the fact that the average credit of the tenants has remained surprisingly stable over the years. It just shows that some retailers may come and go, but overall the tenants of DDR are of fairly good quality.

Source: DDR Presentation

I expect the NOI growth to return as the REIT stabilizes its troubled properties and finds new tenants for the vacated space. Leases have pre-determined rent bumps and I expect the occupancy rate to quickly recover given the continued strong demand for retail space. When the REIT gets back to growth, it will prove the market wrong and I expect this to act as catalyst and unlock significant value.

Opportunistic Valuation

Currently, DDR is trading at approximately 9-10 times its FFO. To put this into perspective, shopping center REITs trade today at an average of 14.1 times expected 2017 FFO, regional malls at 11.1x and free standing REITs at 16.4 times.

Source: NAREIT

The above table provided by NAREIT shows the average FFO multiples paid for different retail REIT segments today (circled in red). You will note that Mall REITs trade at a discount relative to the shopping center peer group and this is well justified given that they are the most affected by e-commerce. The interesting thing is that DDR is a Shopping center REIT, but trades at the discounted valuation of a Mall REIT.

Historically the REIT has traded at about 15 times FFO; suggesting a mispricing relative to historical averages. The market is overly short term focused, but the long-term story really has not changed in my opinion. The properties are still very demanded, occupancies are still high, and sales per square foot have not materially changed.

Moreover, the underlying property values have remained about the same while the REIT saw its valuation cut in half. As such, I perceive the recent sell-off to be overdone and a pure result of short termism and excessive fears over e-commerce. Just because a retail REIT has a few bankruptcies and suffers from negative growth for a year or two does not mean that this is the new norm.

Final Thoughts

The current dividend yield is about 8.4% and yet the payout remains low at about 70%. Historically it has achieved high growth and is now undergoing a temporary setback. Buying quality real estate when it is offered for sale has historically resulted in strong performance and I do not expect this time to be any different.

For the retail REIT bears, I have one more chart that I would like to share:

Source: People Duke

US retail sales have grown at an average of 4.5% per year since 1992. As such, the pie keeps on growing, and even though Amazon (AZMN) like firms grow their share of the pie, it does not necessarily come exclusively at the cost of traditional retailers. In less than 30 years, US retail sales have almost tripled and as such, even if e-commerce takes a larger share of the pie in the future, the total retail sales are also expected to be much higher assuming that the growth continues.

I am very skeptical that e-commerce will ever come close to replacing physical retailing, and expect retail REITs to keep performing well over the long run. DDR is on SALE today, and poised to outperform over the long run according to my analysis. Think long term, and ignore the short term volatility.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.