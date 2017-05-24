Smart Global Holdings Studies Up For IPO

At present we are not hearing of substantial interest in the deal; although SGH posted year-over-year increases in net sales and decreases in losses, it is still not profitable.

In its planned May 25 IPO, SGH intends to make available 5.3 million shares at a marketed price range of $13 to $15.

Smart Global Holdings Inc. (Pending:SGH) filed an S-1/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its planned initial public offering.

The company intends to sell 5.3 million shares at a marketed price range of $13 to $15. The underwriters will have the option of purchasing an additional 795,000 shares at the offer price minus the underwriters' discount. If SGH prices at the midpoint of its proposed range it could have a market capitalization of $301M.

The underwriters for the IPO are Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Stifel, Needham & Company and Roth Capital Partners.

For our premium subscribers, we highlighted the deal earlier.

Business overview

Based in Newark, California, Smart Global Holdings is a technology company that offers memory solutions for the electronics industry. It has been in business for more than 25 years. The company operates globally and has a leading market position in Brazil. It reports that it has more than 250 end users of its DRAM chips, including Cisco Systems, Samsung, Hewlett-Packard, LG and Dell.

Executive management team overview

Iain MacKenzie has served as the chief executive officer of Smart Worldwide since Sept. 2005 and as a director of Smart Global holdings since its acquisition in Aug. 2011. He has served as the president of Smart Modular since Feb. 2002. From 1998 to 2002, Mackenzie served as the vice president of worldwide operations. MacKenzie joined the company in 1997. Before that, he served in a variety of leadership roles in different technology companies. MacKenzie holds the Higher National diploma in production and mechanical engineering from the Kirkcaldy College of Technology in Scotland.

Jack Pacheco is the chief operating officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of Smart Global Holdings. He has served in those roles since Oct. 2011. From 2004 to 2008, Pacheco served as the company's DFO. Before joining the company, Pacheco served as the CFO and vice president of Mirion Technologies Inc. From 2001 to 2004, Pacheco was the CFO of Ignis Optics Inc. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Washington State University.

Financial highlights and risks

For the six months that ended on Feb. 24, 2017, the company reported that it had net sales of $331.3M, gross profits of $66.9M, and a net loss of $5.5M. For the six months that ended on Feb. 24, 2016, the company reported it had net sales of $238.6M, gross profits of $46.4M, and a net loss of $17.2M.

The company notes several risk factors for investors. It has posted losses during each of its reporting periods, Its operating results fluctuate from quarter to quarter, and it is dependent on the market growing in Brazil. The company intends to use its proceeds to repay its debts.

Competitors

The company faces competition from both local and global providers of memory solutions. It lists some competitors as including Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and several others.

Compared to WDC, which trades at a P/S of 1.4, SGH appears undervalued. SGH trades on a P/S basis of 0.48x - assuming the market capitalization of $301M above and using last twelve months' sales.

Conclusion: Consider Caution

Smart Global Holdings has a lengthy operational history. It has posted year-over-year increases in its net sales and decreases in its net losses.

At the same time the company has a history of losses and is primarily dependent on the Brazilian market.

We recommend that investors consider passing on this IPO.

Don Dion's IPO Insights provides up-to-date information and analysis on the major IPOs each week, along with additional opportunities to invest and short these stocks at their quiet period and lockup period expirations, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.