Volatility And 'Easy Money'

Volatility has been a hot topic in 2017 because of spikes in volatility have been met with significant downward dives as soon as a temporary resolution is reached. These have been easy short opportunities because traders can stand patiently by after volatility escalates above core moving averages, among other key levels, and wait for indicators to show that the tide is ready to turn. Retail investors can partake in a similar strategy because there are inverse ETPs, so investors don't have to take on the normal risks of a short position, like unlimited downside and borrowing costs. Shorting volatility continues to be a smart strategy and investors should consider these timely strategies as a way to supplement portfolio returns.



Why The Short Side Is Easier

By now, it's critical to know the theme that since the financial crisis, volatility has been rolling off. That means increases in volatility are all the more rare. Have we seen this before? Absolutely. After the dot com bubble, volatility rolled off from late 2002 to 2007 and then re-escalated at the dawn of the financial crisis. Thus, you can now see clearly why there's been such support from media outlets calling for the next major volatility event. Even so, I will reiterate what I've been saying for a while: just because volatility is historically low, does not mean you buy volatility.

Volatility in 2004 may have seemed low relative to 2002, but it wasn't the time to buy. The same could be said for buying volatility in, say, 2014, when volatility was viewed relative to any preceding year post-financial crisis, but it still wouldn't have been a good time to buy. To buy volatility and profit from it, you have to have incredible timing. Very few investors are blessed with the gift of great timing, but with volatility, timing has to almost be immaculate in predicting what event or confluence of events will incur a spike or prolonged uptrend in volatility. When you view volatility from the short side, the hard work is already done for you.

Source: StockCharts

Another Seeking Alpha Contributor just recently wrote a long article about volatility. It's quite a good read and investors can check it out here. One of the main points made in the article is that when volatility spikes, it can often damage inverse ETFs by 90% or more. That's a massive erosion of value and considering most investors are out of positions after 20-25% losses, there's no "surviving" this trade, so he speaks. This is true, but true over holding periods of at least a couple months. Thus, investors are not advised to use volatility ETPs past a few days or even a couple weeks.

To focus in on a different point, he says something incredibly important that can help investors understand more simply why volatility rolls off,

Put simply, so long as the VIX is below the curve - historically about 75% of trading days - futures prices will inexorably move lower as time moves forward and they converge with the VIX. On the other hand, periods when VIX is above the curve leads to compounding returns for long ETFs - as prices rise to converge with VIX - and steep losses for short strategies.

Trading volatility profitably involves having a schedule of major events and keeping your ear to the ground when it comes to major macro factors. Deciding which factors will stress the markets more than others is the art, here. For example, the date for the first round of French elections was set in stone and if it was going to be anything like the Italian referendum back in November, it would likely have a minimal impact on markets. But, polling data began to show that the race was very close between four candidates, creating a previously unseen risk that a candidate with a highly left or highly right agenda would win an advance to the second round.

As soon as poll data started to trickle in earlier this year, that should've been a clue to investors that volatility could pop. Why? There was no clear winner and the fact that a winner could have had a "wild" agenda relative to other candidates mean there was a clear risk on the table. Volatility popped to nearly 16 before settling back down to earth. Playing volatility from the short side is easier because the index has already spiked upwards and you are just waiting for a series of technical indicators to line up before going long an inverse ETF or shorting a normal long ETF.

Key Tips Using A Short Volatility Strategy

The first point that needs to be made is to find a short volatility ETF that works for you. All of them are a little different, but some of the more popular ones are the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV), and the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY). As I mentioned in my last article on volatility, I've begun using VMIN, which is starting to gain a name for itself after impressive 2016 performance, seen below. Finding an inverse volatility ETF, levered or not, is a matter of backtesting results and finding the product that works best to your specific risk tolerance and time horizons.

Source: StockCharts

Another key point to mention is that investors have to make use of stop losses. It's a really simple point that is seldom implemented by retail investors, especially when trading volatility. When volatility spikes occur, often volume escalates, which can help facilitate the liquidity of your position. Thus, continually moving stop losses around to higher and higher levels as your strategy plays out makes sense and helps to preserve your capital. In the below chart, as volatility crashed back down, stop losses on say, VMIN, could be moved up from $22 towards $25. If the VIX continues to roll off, stop losses can be adjusted as needed or investors can exit the trade as volatility settles under its core moving averages.

Source: StockCharts

Additionally, investors need to factor in a time component because the associated ETFs and ETNs that track volatility have significant decay components. For example, you'd be left with essentially nothing if you bought the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) or the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) years ago because they don't work like normal instruments. I don't stay in volatility funds or notes, whether long or short, for more than a few sessions and I'm looking to capture the core of the swings in the VIX and then get out, as to not be greedy. When volatility settles below primary moving averages, like the 50 DMA and 200 DMA, I'm usually out and when it exceeds, I'm waiting for a peak to be reached before I re-short.

It's not a fool-proof strategy, even though everyone has been calling it "easy money" because technical indicators can give false signals. I'll give you an example. When the Comey memo caused a near 400-point dip in the Dow Jones last week, volatility escalated past 14 and I thought it wouldn't go any higher based upon what my indicators were showing. I was sitting at my desk just around the lunch hour, scouting the VIX, waiting to get in from the short side in a volatility ETF, VMIN, run by VolMAXX. I got in too early as the VIX continued to trend up and suffered a 10% loss in one session (granted, unrealized). I've had to wait for volatility to come back down over the last few sessions just to gain a few percentage points. Not necessarily worth the stress of losing 10% of the capital allocated to the position in a single situation.

So, how do you avoid being crushed by a spike in volatility if you're long an inverse ETF? You be patient on when you enter a position. The benefit of looking at a long-term historical chart for the VIX is that you know the relative magnitude of geopolitical events. Weight the factors holistically and take more of a calculated risk. The French elections were not anywhere close to Brexit, so we know that the VIX wasn't likely going to spike above 20. We also know that it wasn't going to be as volatile as Donald Trump pulling an upset and winning the Presidential Election in November 2016, which also saw the VIX trend above 20. The key here is to identify a plausible range of values that a spike in the VIX might reach and wait for technical indicators to give you a signal to enter from the short side.

I personally utilize the Relative Strength Index, MACD, Momentum 10, Bollinger Bands, and wait for a high to be set on the VIX and signs of a downward trend already forming before I get in. If you don't wait for the downtrend to start, you could end up doing what I did and get in too early, potentially suffering heavy losses if the market goes against you. Fortunately, I waited it out, the indicators did line up, and I'm soon walking away from this trade up a few percentage points.

Conclusion

The benefit of volatility is that is provides uncorrelated returns to major asset classes and helps to hedge a portfolio in times of uncertainty. This is why I have a higher allocation than most and when volatility spikes, I want to have capital available to short the VIX back down to its core moving averages. It's important to monitor the leverage you're using, if any at all, and if looking at leveraged ETPs, understand how those might affect your capital. These strategies aren't suited for every investor, but are a nice change of pace to the normal "buy and hold" that we all experience too often.