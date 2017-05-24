Royal Dutch Shell: Attractive Only As A Source Of Dividend Income

The analysis provided in this article has not found any significant upside potential in Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) shares in the foreseeable future. The positive developments related to favorable financial results in the last quarter have been outweighed by poor working capital management. Although the company has improved in terms of operating efficiency, we see a number of factors hindering the stock's growth. However, from the perspective of dividend income, Shell is considered to be an attractive investment. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is trading at a fair price in the base scenario, which is built on quite an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity up to 40% from the current market price of the stock.

We would like to start our analysis by examining the fundamentals and the last quarter's report. First, the improved market conditions allowed the company to increase revenue. You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $71B, up 48% on a year-over-year basis:

The net income has increased by $2.2B driven by higher contributions from the Upstream and Chemicals segments. In diagrams below, you can see revenue broken down by segments. We would like to notice that the company's sales are mostly dependent on its Downstream division. Since Q1 2016, the Integrated Gas and Downstream segments have grown significantly, while revenue from the Upstream and Corporate businesses have declined. We see that the two product categories are the main drivers of revenue growth in first quarter 2017. We should make a conclusion that the company is transforming into an oil products maker. Taking into account the changes in global oil demand (see below), we assess this transformation as a positive sign.

Royal Dutch Shell's operating ratios have recovered since the end of Q4 2015. The operating profit margin has grown from -2.5% to 5% since then. This change has been caused by improvements in the cost structure; the cost of goods sold and operating expenses have been reduced by approximately 2 percentage points. The second major reason is higher oil prices. Despite these metrics being higher than the industry's averages, some of the peers have better figures. For example, companies from Russia and Brazil have operating margins around 15%. This is due to the relatively low cost of production in these countries. We can say the same about returns (ROA and ROE); they are improving and have approached the industry's averages. The increase in financial leverage (the current figure is almost 2.2X), which mostly affects the ROE ratio, has influenced the overall return on equity. The current level of debt-to-equity is around 44%, which seems to be high at the first sight. However, having looked at the industry's average, we conclude that this figure is insignificantly higher than the benchmark. The interest coverage ratio has been improving continually and currently stands at 4x, so there are no immediate concerns about covenant breaches on the debt instruments.

We appreciate the improving overall efficiency and consider this as a substantial factor of value growth in the future. In addition, we have integrated these observations into our DCF model presented later in the analysis.

The company's working capital management is telling a different story. As you can see in the diagram below, the working capital management needs substantial improvement. Since 2015, the operating cycle has increased from 54 days to 96 days. The main reason for this is the rising level of days of inventory in hand; this metric has doubled from 20 days to 42 days. Another factor is the increase in days of sales outstanding. Unfortunately, we could not find any information in the last press release about the planned improvements in inventory management.

Nevertheless, we should notice that the days of payables have soared by 20 days in 2016 and have been covering the days of inventory on hand entirely ever since. It means that the company finances all its purchases by accounts payable. Despite that, the cash conversion cycle has soared from 22 days to 42 days because of significant increases in days of sales. We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization, especially the decrease in the days of inventory on hand, will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and the company's valuation.

Now, let us examine the company's cash flows and shareholder compensation policy. As you can see, Shell is recovering in terms of free cash flow generation. Moreover, you can notice that in periods of negative free cash flows, the company continued paying dividends to investors. The last quarter's report stated: "Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.9 billion, of which $1.2 billion were settled by issuing 47.8 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme". This programme is expected to grow the US dollar dividend in line with our view of Shell's underlying earnings and cash flows. We should mention the fact that Shell is shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. As a result, the company's stock can be considered as a favorable investment opportunity for investors looking for stable dividend stocks.

We should consider several risks company-related and industry-related risks in our valuation:

- Oil inventories continue to be at record-high levels, which has the impact on supply of oil. As a result, we see the growing abundance of world oil resources. According to the forecasts of experts from the International Energy Agency, the proven reserves are sufficient to meet oil demand through 2050.

- Strong competitiveness from renewable energy. The recent BP (NYSE:BP) Energy Outlook demonstrates that this energy source is likely to quadruple over the next 20 years. Renewable energy is the fastest growing source of energy (7.1% p.a.), with its share in primary energy raising to 10% by 2035 (see diagram below).

- "The increasing implementation of electric cars and the wider mobility revolution will have a significant bearing on future oil demand".

- "The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be sent into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The sufficient threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas.

- Oil demand will grow in the future, but the pace of demand growth is slowing with the non-combusted use replacing transport as the main source of demand growth:

According to BP's outlook, "the gradual transition in the fuel mix is set to continue with renewables, together with nuclear and hydroelectric power, expected to account for half of the growth in energy supplies over the next 20 years. Oil continues to grow (0.7% p.a.), although its pace of growth is expected to slow gradually".

- In the short term, the main threat is the slowdown in economic growth. This risk is difficult to forecast, and it is reflected in the discount rate used in the valuation model.

In contrast, growth in non-combusted fuel use, particularly as a feedstock in petrochemicals, will remain relatively robust and remain at 2.1% p.a., according to BP. Non-combusted use, especially within the petrochemicals sector, takes over as the main source of growth for liquids fuel demand.

As a result, we have to admit that oil producers, especially upstream companies, will be under pressure in the long term for reasons explained above.

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagrams below.

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

Revenue CAGR is set at 4% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $287B in FY2017. We expect a 9% rate in sales in 2017 and decline thereafter.

The EBIT margin is set at 3% for 2017 and 3.5% for the period of 2018-2021.

Net income is expected to be around $8.3B in 2017, while the net margin is set at a margin of 3% and expected to decline to a level of 2% by 2021.

The effective tax rate is expected to be around 20% in 2017.

The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 8% of sales.

Net working capital is estimated to be around $3.5B for the forecast period (2018-2021).

We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.1x based on the five-year average.

We consider our projections quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $234B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $57 per share, which is 4% higher than the current share price.

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $54 and $61 per share. This means that the stock currently trades within the target price range.​

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 7.1x, they will find an upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 40%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 6.4% is calculated in line with the current capital structure of company (almost 74% of assets is financed by equity).

We should notice that the implementation of the 9.1x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows at the 9.1x multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 6%.

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of Shell, we see the factors that have put Shell's and another oil producers' shares under pressure. We also do not identify significant positive catalysts causing the stock to move higher in the near future. However, we find that the company's stock can be considered as a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $54-61 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 31%. We think that the upside opportunity is not likely given the risks in this case. As a result, we recommend holding this stock and consider an entry point at $50 per share, other things being equal.

