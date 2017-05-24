Here's Why Sirius XM Stock Will Break Above $6

After the recent dip to around $4.70 from a high of above $5.50, SIRI stock is now back in an uptrend.

News about Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) buying Pandora (NYSE:P) might have piqued the interest of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who according to Barron's, has just acquired more shares of the satellite radio provider. The increased buying interest can soon drive SIRI stock back to its 52-week high of $5.53 and on its way towards $6.25 per share, delivering gains of 25%.

SIRI stock closed Tuesday at $4.97. The shares have risen 12.7% year to date, besting the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index. SIRI stock is still up some 27% over the past year even though the shares sold off in late April after the company reported in-line first quarter earnings while reaffirming fiscal year 2017 guidance. Sirius surprised and angered investors by not raising guidance.

But after the recent dip to around $4.70 from a high of above $5.50, the stock is now back in an uptrend. And investors who are trying to ride Buffett's coattails now have a solid opportunity to buy a dividend-paying monopoly at a discount. Once trading for pennies and on the verge of bankruptcy, who would have ever thought Sirius XM would now qualify as a "Buffett stock."

Ted Weschler, a Warren Buffett's protégé and one of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) value hunters, is being credited for the additional purchase, which is estimated to be valued at around $131 million. But Sirius' quality as a strong cash flow generator that possesses rich profit margins fits the Buffett model. And the fact that Buffett is boosting its stake in the New York-based satellite radio company is a huge endorsement given the fact that analysts are screaming "peak auto" has arrived.

Sirius relies on auto sales to boost its subscription business. The company, which now has 31.6 million subscribers, has grown its subscriber base consistently over the past seven years. And Buffett, Weschler and team have studied Sirius' model and see a company that has been posting overall revenue growth of around 10% for the past three years. Meanwhile, subscriber revenue has grown 9.7% in 2016, versus 7.6% and 8.2% in 2015 and 2014.

In other words, the core subscription business, which accounts for over 80% of overall revenue, is healthy. Save for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), good luck finding a stronger model with predictable cash flows. The fear is that with such exceptional growth, there will be weaknesses in the business, especially as Sirius continues to get bigger. But to what extent will the growth rate decline to pressure the share price? And why is Buffett not worried?

The fact that Sirius is monopoly - though it won't call itself that - could be one reason. And while some are calling for "peak auto" Sirius-activated radios are only currently installed in just under 50% of cars on the road and installed in about 75% of new cars. From my estimation, Sirius can still reach some 200 million cars in the next decade, compared to around 90 million cars today. Could that be what Buffett is thinking? Given his long-term holding period, that could be the case.

In the meantime, given that Sirius' costs are fairly fixed and the assumptions that margins and cash flow should continue to grow as revenue grows, there's a lot to like with SIRI stock. And with 31.6 million subs establishing a strong floor on the stock, these shares should reach $5.75 to $6.25 price in the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.