A Retirement Checklist

What gives you confidence and what gives you fear as you approach retirement?

What "Retirement Assumptions" do you bring to the table?

When I was growing up, I was aware that my parents' retirement income would be almost exclusively Social Security. The parents of many of my friends and schoolmates worked for companies that offered some form of pension. Early on, I resolved to save for retirement. I began my work career during my sophomore year of college. When I was 24, my employer began offering the opportunity to make personal contributions to our retirement plan and I began making a $25 a month contribution. At age 31, I was introduced to the stock market through an invitation to help form an investment club. That put me into a "culture of saving," first with the National Association of Investment Clubs and now with Seeking Alpha.

Not everyone has been so fortunate. In Retirement Security 2017, the National Institute on Retirement Security compiled various data to present a snapshot of how well United States households are preparing for retirement:

52 percent of households are "at risk" of not having enough to maintain their living standards in retirement;

About half of households age 55 and older have no retirement savings;

When all households are included-not just households with retirement accounts-the median retirement account balance is $2,500;

Only half of private sector workers have access to an employer sponsored retirement plan;

Almost 22 percent of people age 65 and older live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90 percent or more of their income; and

Women are 80 percent more likely than men to be impoverished at age 65 and older.

"If current trends continue, the U.S. soon will face rates of poverty among senior citizens not seen since the Great Depression. Of the 18 million workers between the ages of 55 and 64 in 2012, more than four million will be poor or near poor at age 65. This includes 2.6 million Americans considered middle-class prior to retirement. And by 2035, it is projected that nearly 20 million retirees will be living in poverty or near-poverty, with that number rising to 25 million by 2050."

I offer these excerpts from the N.I.R.S. report not to motivate you to save more for retirement. If you're reading this article, most likely you're motivated and actively pursuing what Bob Brinker calls "the land of critical mass." I present this N.I.R.S. snapshot to provide the cultural (or counter-cultural) context in which we invest.

So, here are some beginning questions for your Retirement Checklist:

Who or what shaped your early attitudes about retirement?

Are you confident that you will be prepared for retirement?

If you are already retired, are you confident that you will be able to live comfortably and happily throughout your retirement?

What's your greatest fear about retirement?

Confidence and Fear

In the year or so leading up to my retirement in 2010 (after 40 years as a pastor), I was confident that I would enjoy retirement, that I would find a combination of enjoyable part-time work and hobbies. I saw my father enjoy a lengthy and very active retirement. I remember him saying, "I don't know how I ever had time to work."

Over my entire working life, I had the privilege of knowing many persons who were content and fulfilled in retirement. These were for the most part "net savers" who lived simple lifestyles. In my decision to retire came earlier than I had expected. The moment I remember most clearly was one evening, sitting in my recliner after several long days and consecutive nights of meetings. My wife said, "How long do you think you can keep this up?"

That single question launched a series of conversations about whether retirement was financially feasible. In one of those conversations, a simple statement from my wife proved decisive: "I think we can do it." She's lived a very frugal life and she's an excellent manager. We've led several of Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University Classes. Ramsey says that sometimes couples will include a "nerd" and a "free spirit." My wife immediately self-identified as the "nerd." When asked by a participant, "Is your husband a free spirit?", she simply smiled.

My wife retired after 28 years as a school teacher. She retired four years before I did. I watched her enjoy doing things she never had time to do when she was working. That was an encouragement and a motivating factor for me.

I don't remember having any fear about retirement. I had done some budget projections and I believed it would be feasible for me to join my wife in retirement, and my employer provides free telephone retirement consultation with a national accounting firm. I took advantage of that service and after several conversations and after the consultant "ran the numbers" through his computer, he made another statement that I will always remember: "Yes, it is possible." He projected an income shortfall from my retirement date (age 59) until age 62, when I would be eligible for Social Security benefits. He said I would need to draw from my IRA in those first years. I was aware that my clergy colleagues had ample work opportunities in retirement, and I was confident that I would be able to supplement our income through part-time employment.

I made monthly IRA withdrawals beginning at age 60, but after a few years, my part-time work expanded to the point that I ceased to tap the IRA and re-invested the dividends and capital gains. My part-time employment also allowed me to postpone receiving Social Security benefits until I was 66 (full retirement age for my cohort).

So, for me, the ability to continue to work part time helped facilitate retirement a few years earlier than I had planned. In this part-time work, I've enjoyed a greater degree of flexibility and a lower stress level. At this point in life, I enjoy working with the freedom that I can quit at any time. It gives new meaning to the phrase, "One day at a time."

A very important part of this story is housing and health care. Simply put, the availability of mortgage-free housing and health insurance made it possible for me to retire at age 59. Without those two components, I would have worked at least until age 65, and most likely 68 (when my wife would be eligible for Medicare).

We had paid off our home mortgage several years earlier so we could retire to our home without a mortgage or rent payment. My wife had access to health insurance through her former employer--a benefit that is becoming more rare with each passing day. I had access to affordable health insurance six years before I was eligible for Medicare. I've known friends through the years who worked longer than they should have because they could not retire before they (and their partner) were eligible for Medicare.

So, here are a few more questions for your retirement checklist:

Do you plan to work part-time in retirement?

What's your plan for housing in retirement?

What's your plan for health insurance in retirement?

What's your greatest hope about retirement?

Investing for Retirement

The Seeking Alpha community has various mini-communities. I'm part of the SA cohort that focuses on dividend income. Within that cohort, there are those who are either retired or closing in on retirement. SA is a great resource for sharing ideas and strategies related to investing for retirement.

There have been many helpful articles and conversations in comment threads about when to apply for Social Security benefits--age 62 or 70 or somewhere in between. I opted for 66, though I plan to invest 85% of these benefits as long as I'm working (with 15% set aside for taxes).

The SA community has generated great conversations about the percentage of one's retirement account that should be devoted to stocks and/or bonds. I've chosen to be 100% in equities since I have the benefit of a pension and Social Security--which I consider fixed-income equivalents.

There have been many discussions about whether one should maximize dividend income or seek total return. Like many others in the SA dividend cohort, I've learned the hard way not to "chase yield." I see myself as a dividend growth investor. In the past year or two I have gravitated toward higher quality stocks in search of a greater degree of relative safety. The current portfolio yield is 3.62%. I'm content with this yield because I'm comfortable with the relative safety of the portfolio and the portfolio's potential for dividend growth.

We've had numerous articles and conversations about how much of one's retirement account should be withdrawn in the first year (and subsequent years)--beginning with Bill Bengen's 1994 article that came to be identified with the "4% rule." My approach began very simply--I aimed for a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that could provide an aggregate 4% yield and I would satisfy the required minimum distribution (that kicks in at age 70.5) with dividends as long as possible. I'm now in the process of determining when to begin distributions. My present plan is to begin with a cash cushion and to distribute at a rate of 3.5%.

Here's a final set of questions for your retirement checklist:

When do you plan to begin receiving Social Security benefits?

What is your portfolio's percentage of equities vis-a-vis fixed income securities?

Is your goal to maximize dividend income or are you more of a total return investor?

Are you aiming for target percentage distributions from your retirement plan--such as 3% or 4%?

Conclusion

I'm convinced everyone's checklist will vary. There are some common, universal issues facing those preparing for retirement. Yet, we each approach these issues based on our unique situation.

I'm grateful for the SA community because my thoughts about all these issues have been sharpened in our ongoing conversation. I hope this article will be an opportunity for us to continue this important conversation.

I'm grateful to SA contributor Kent Candee for suggesting this article. I'm confident that the comments will be better than the article--as always!

