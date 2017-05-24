AerCap: Buy One Plane, Get One Free

When it comes to investing, something I like to do is follow a checklist. This simplified methodical approach helps me avoid missing any key aspects when I try to identify wonderful investment opportunities. Additionally, it provides an efficient way of filtering out through the hundreds of pitches that are thrown at me every day by the market, which can become quite overwhelming.

I'm not ashamed to have copied this from The Oracle, which in many ways represent his investment criteria. In this piece, I will apply it to AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

The four criteria are:

1) A business that I can understand

2) Favorable long-term prospects

3) Operated by honest, competent people

4) Available at an attractive price

1) Business Overview

AerCap is the largest independent airplane lessor in the world, owning a fleet of 1,500 planes serving 200 customers in 80 countries. The airplane leasing business is relatively simple: The lessor buys a plane either from the manufacturer (Boeing or Airbus) or from an airline, usually funded with 25% equity and 75% debt, and the plane is leased out to an airline (the lessee) for a period of 10-12 years and the lessee is responsible for the maintenance of the plane during the life of the lease while the lessor carries the residual value risk. At the end of the lease term, the lessor can either re-lease the plane to the same or another airline, or sell it for the prevailing market value. Earnings are primarily the difference between lease revenue minus costs (mainly leasing costs, depreciation, interest expense and SG&A) and additionally other earnings/losses from planes sold above or below carrying value (AerCap has historically sold them at a premium).

2) Industry Dynamics:

The airplane leasing industry has been around for 30 years or so, and the market has grown from less than 2% of the fleet being leased (vs. owned) to 40% currently. As the airline industry has experienced a number of boom and busts cycles, they have increased their preference to lease the planes rather than own them as it gives them more flexibility in terms of their capital uses, balance sheet and fleet mix combined with a predictable cash flow schedule. Going forward I expect that this proportion increases even further as they keep on reaping the benefits of leasing the plane vs. owning them.

In the next 15 years, passenger travel demand is expected to double, which means that a lot of planes will have to come into the market to satisfy the demand, as well as be replace existing ones that become less fuel-efficient and technologically obsolete. This is another huge tailwind for the airplane leasing industry.

How is this industry different from other leasing businesses? This is something that I worked hard to understand as my initial reaction was to compare it to other leasing industries such as car rentals and ship charterers both of which have pretty terrible economics. The common denominator between these is that the after-market value of these assets can fluctuate wildly which leaves the lessor with a very high residual value risk and additionally pricing is not firm or stable. For example, rental companies' average fleet age is only two years (they have to sell half of their fleet every year to offer modern vehicles), and everyone knows that as soon as you drive a new car out from the dealership, it loses 30% of its value. Oil tankers and containerships charter rates and market values have historically varied by a factor of ten times from a cycle's peak to trough. Airplanes on the other hand have held their value much better. First of all, the useful life is much longer than that of autos, usually more than 30 years and second, the fact that there are only two manufacturers make the production schedule and pricing much more stable, as opposed to the shipping industry where manufacturers can suddenly flood the market. Finally, the fact that a small number of players control the majority of the market keeps pricing more firm and stable (The other big player is General Electric (NYSE:GE)).

3) Management:

The business is led by Aengus Kelly, and industry veteran with a laser-like focus on shareholder returns. He has over $100mm invested in the stock, and along with management and employees own a large percentage of the company. Management has bought back over 25% of the share count in the past three years as they acknowledge that their stock is extremely cheap and it's an efficient way to invest in their own fleet at a discount and instantly create shareholder value. They have been clear that they will not chase growth for growth's sake, but rather focus on where the best returns are at the moment. This is exemplified by their historical ROE of 13%, by far the best in the space. Management has grown book value per share at an incredible 20% CAGR since 2006.

4) Valuation:

This is what really made my mouth water. The company is trading at 7x current earnings and less than 0.9X book value. I think it is important to look at both metrics for a company of this nature. Earnings are obviously the most important metric to look at when attempting to value a company, as this is the stream that you are paying for. Something important to note is that the earnings are more predictable than other businesses as revenues are contracted through long-term leases, so the visibility is much better than that of other companies.

Book value is another relevant metric because being a finance company, its accounting book value is a close representation of liquidation value (something to consider when thinking about downside risks). As the majority of its assets are airplanes, every quarter they are tested for any asset impairments and prevailing market values of similar planes in order to reflect the most conservative information on the books. Additionally, the 0.9X is actually understated for two reasons: 1) assets can only be written-off never increased (per accounting guidelines) and AerCap has demonstrated to have sold planes above its carrying value consistently 2) The company has over 400 next-generation planes on its order book at a pre-agreed purchase price which is currently a discount to current prices.

At these multiples, it doesn't matter what you compare it to (the market, industrials, financials) the conclusion is the same, this is an incredibly cheap stock and using conservative estimates I think it could double in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.