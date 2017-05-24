Look! Manipulation

People are amazed that volatility hasn't been able to sustain a spike around epochal political shifts.

Well, it turns out a lot of readers thoroughly enjoyed me calling myself an "idiot."

That is all kinds of funny. As always, it's gratifying when you can provide people with some comic relief while simultaneously saying something important about markets.

The premise of the post linked above was simple: if an $18 trillion central bank liquidity tsunami is putting a perpetual bid under markets, then wouldn't you be a fool to bet against that bid or otherwise suggest that prices won't continue to rise as more and more money chases increasingly scarce assets?

The answer is "yes." Here's what "yes" looks like in this context:

(Bloomberg)

But the answer is also "no." Because that can't go on forever for a whole laundry list of obvious reasons.

Setting aside the self-evident conclusion that one day this will all end in tears, I wanted to briefly show you what "manipulation" looks like by way of a simple example that demonstrates how central banks have successfully muted the market's ability to respond to political turmoil.

Some folks like to suggest that the reason volatility (VXX) has either been absent or, to the extent it makes an appearance, it quickly exits stage left around important political shifts, is because markets are resilient.

Those folks are correct, it's just that in most cases, they don't appreciate why markets are resilient.

Well, let me show you something that I think serves as a rather poignant example of deliberate (and ultimately successful) volatility suppression.

In the interest of keeping this accessible to the general public, I don't want to get too far into the weeds here, so I'll keep this largely anecdotal. Have a look at the spread between 10Y yields in France and 10Y yields in Germany going back several years:

So the spike you see in the red box is the market trying to price in the risk of Marine Le Pen becoming President in France.

Again, let's not get bogged down in some kind of esoteric discussion about the decomposition of sovereign spreads. Rather, just think about that chart intuitively. Marine Le Pen wanted to take France out of the EMU. In essence, she was threatening the largest sovereign default in the history of the world. So if you're an investor, wouldn't you imagine that given that risk, you'd demand a lot more than 75 bps of extra compensation over safe-haven German bonds to hold French government debt in the lead up to the election? Of course you would.

Well, consider that and then consider this chart:

(Citi)

So that's ECB sovereign debt purchases in terms of how much they deviate from the capital key (in other words, anything above 0 in that visual represents the ECB buying more of a certain country's bonds than they should under their own QE rules).

There's a lot of nuance involved there, but (one more time), let's just use common sense. Do you imagine it's a coincidence that the ECB just happened to start buying more French sovereign debt and less German sovereign debt at exactly the same time that Marine Le Pen was rising in the polls? I certainly hope you're not that gullible.

Clearly, the ECB was supporting French bonds while underweighting German debt and thereby keeping the spread in the second chart shown above from blowing out further. Here's another look at it using a bar chart:

(BofAML)

Now, let's look at the ECB's corporate debt buying behavior. Here's the chart on that:

(BofAML)

Imagine that, right?

In case it's in any way unclear what's going on there, here's BofAML to explain:

The ECB is more than just a "passive acquirer" of assets, in our view. We think they are taking an active role in bond buying to manage the fallout from policy uncertainty (and prevent a tightening in credit conditions that would ensue if they didn’t). Chart 3, for instance, highlights the percentage of French corporate bonds appearing in the ECB's weekly new ISIN disclosure (for CSPP). While it’s not a perfect measure, it does suggest that the ECB have been buying relatively more French credits this year. The motivation may have been to help stem volatility arising from the French elections. We think it also explains why French credits had such a small sell-off in the end during Q1 (and why we ended up being too bearish on the market). Moreover, Chart 4 shows the ECB's deviation from the capital key in PSPP, from our rates team. While they highlight scarcity as an important driver of high substitute purchases lately, note that around Brexit time there was a clear increase in peripheral government bond buying.And this year – especially in April – French government purchases have been noticeably more than the capital key implies. Perhaps it's no surprise then that market volatility – especially in credit – is close to record lows, given a central bank that is actively pushing back against volatility.

See what I mean?

So when you hear people tell you things like "all the pros got it wrong on Brexit and Trump," the answer is: "no, they didn't."

Because for one thing, the "pros" clearly know what's going on as evidenced by the excerpted passages above. But more importantly, these political events are being managed by central banks to ensure the fallout doesn't trigger selloffs or sustained volatility spikes.

I'll simply close with something former FX trader Richard Breslow said on Wednesday morning (full note here):

People love the Plunge Protection Team theory. Well it's happening in bonds, right out in the open.

