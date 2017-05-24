Why The 4 Percent Safe Withdrawal Rate Might Be Too Conservative

This study left is too conservative, and investors can frequently retire without liquidating 4 percent of their shares.

One of the more famous scholarly studies regarding retirement withdrawal rates is the Trinity Study, which argued that 4 percent was the maximum amount of a portfolio that a retiree could safely withdraw each year without running out of money over a 30-year period.

This study backtested 30-year periods going back to before the Great Depression and found that a 4 percent withdrawal from a portfolio with a mixture of 50 percent stocks/50 percent bonds would have been successful in 95 percent of the periods studied.

This study frequently shows up in early retirement blogs. There are some naysayers, however, and some argue that this withdrawal rate is based upon a period in which stocks did really well in general. It's also believed by some that stocks are too high to get good returns going forward. Some are even asking if 3 percent might be the new 4 percent.

Liquidate Your Assets At Retirement

The Trinity Study assumed that an investor would liquidate 4 percent of his or her portfolio each year. This means that the number of shares would go down, even as the value of the remaining shares would go up or down based upon prevailing market conditions.

Historically, the stock market has advanced over time. Some, like Dave Ramsey would argue that the growth is 12 percent over time. Others are more conservative and argue for growth that's closer to 9 or 10 percent. However, these numbers do not go up by these percentages like clockwork. They vary from year to year.

Regardless, the prevailing history shows growth over time, even when accounting for inflation. The Trinity Study took inflation into account when coming up with the 4 percent safe withdrawal rate.

The Size Of Your Expenses, Not Income Matters

When looking at retirement income, some financial advisors recommend that retirees try to come up with enough income to replace 80 percent of their working income. Therefore, if a family had $50,000 in after-tax income while working, they'd need to come up with $40,000 in income after hanging up the suit for good.

When we plug in $40,000 as the 4 percent for a safe withdrawal rate, we come up with a retiree needing a portfolio value of $1 million. While this is possible for people just starting out in their 20s, it might be pretty much out of reach for people who are in their 40s or 50s and just starting to think about retirement savings while having nothing in the bank.

If a couple had an income of $100,000 in this scenario, they would need a portfolio value of $2 million to make ends meet at a similar level.

Income is not the number that future retirees need to focus on, however. Rather, they should look at expenses. If the family in the first example had an income of $50,000, but they averaged spending only $30,000 a year, there would be no need to budget for $40,000 just because.

This family would only need to budget for $30,000 in expenses and come up with a portfolio value of $750,000, which is still pretty high, but more easily attained than $1 million. The question of whether it's necessary to liquidate the entire $30,000 to make ends meet then comes up.

It Gets Better

It may be possible never to have to liquidate assets, which makes the 4 percent rule pretty conservative. The Trinity Study assumed that 50 percent of the retiree's portfolio would be composed of bonds. They did not necessarily look at the income that stocks could provide.

Today, with relatively high stock valuations, the S&P 500 yields 1.87 percent (at least as of May 23, 2017). This would mean that an investor with a portfolio of $1 million could expect to receive $18,700 in dividend income from their holdings if they held all of their investments in an S&P 500 index fund or ETF like Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

In this instance, they would only need to withdraw $21,300 to reach the $40,000 mark as noted in the first example above. This brings the withdrawal rate, or the amount of stock liquidated in a given year to only 2.13 percent of the total portfolio. A true 4 percent withdrawal rate would lead to a cash windfall of more than $58,000 for the year, which would be about 1.5 times the amount that's needed.

The power of dividends in this instance radically cuts down on the amount that a retiree needs to withdraw to meet her expenses.

And Even Better

The largest holding in my IRA at this point is AT&T (NYSE:T). While I only hold 50 shares at this point, this dividend aristocrat can provide a good example of how it might be possible to have a withdrawal rate of 0 (at least outside of dividend income).

As of May 23, 2017, AT&T sports a dividend yield of 5.06 percent, which is above my yield on cost of 4.83 percent. Regardless, an individual who held a $1 million stash of AT&T stock would currently have 26,062 shares, and this holding would provide an annual income of more than $51,000 based upon the current annual dividend of $1.96 per share.

This is well above the $40,000 that a 4 percent withdrawal rate would presuppose--just in dividend income alone. In this instance, the recent retiree could take the $40,000 needed for expenses in cash and then use the additional $11,000 to buy about 288 more shares of AT&T that could produce nearly $600 in additional annual income, or the investor could buy shares in some other company to diversify a bit.

To come up with only $40,000 in dividend income, the investor would need only 20,408 shares, or a portfolio value (as of May 23, 2017) of only $783,061 to avoid having to liquidate any shares.

Please keep in mind that this is not a recommendation to liquidate all holdings and throw everything at AT&T. This particular company is only given as an example. Other companies would pay more or less in dividend income. My portfolio currently has seven holdings with substantially less than $1 million in assets. I have a long way to go in terms of the size of my portfolio and its diversification.

However, the dividend income that the portfolio provides will help with compounding both income and the number of shares that I hold. It will also cut down on the number of shares that I would have to liquidate each year when it comes time to retire. Perhaps there would be no need to liquidate any shares, depending upon the amount of income that I happen to build up by that time.

Regardless, dividend income has a positive impact on the safe withdrawal rate. Additionally, it cuts down on the need to liquidate as much of a portfolio to make ends meet, thus making a 4 percent withdrawal rate pretty conservative indeed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.